Americans for Peace Now Spring 2020 Internship - Apply Now!

Americans for Peace Now Spring 2020 Internship

DESCRIPTION

Americans for Peace Now (APN) is the sister organization of Shalom Achshav (Peace Now), Israel's preeminent peace movement. APN's mission is to educate and persuade the American public and its leadership to support and adopt policies that will lead to comprehensive, durable, Israeli-Palestinian and Israeli-Arab peace, based on a two-state solution, guaranteeing both peoples security, and consistent with U.S. national interests. We also work to ensure Israel's future and the viability of Israel's democracy and Jewish character through education, activism and advocacy in the United States, and by mobilizing American support for Shalom Achshav.

Interns work a flexible 15-20 hr/week schedule within our typical office hours, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm Monday through Friday. Start and end dates are flexible; we encourage qualified applicants to apply. This is an unpaid position.

Responsibilities:

Track developments relevant to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and efforts to resolve it in major news outlets

Perform administrative work

Update APN’s Research Center

Attend relevant events in the DC area to network, take notes, and participate in discussions;

Write op-eds and blog posts

Conduct legislative and policy research, as needed

Qualifications:

Prior research experience

Knowledge of Israel, the Middle East, and Arab-Israeli relations

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Demonstrated organizational abilities and time-management skills

Current student or recent graduate

APN is located in the Dupont Circle area of Washington, DC and is easily accessible by public transportation. For more information about our organization, please visit www.peacenow.org.

HOW TO APPLY

Please e-mail your cover letter, resume, writing sample, and contact information for an academic or professional recommendation to apndc@peacenow.org with the subject line “APN Internship.”