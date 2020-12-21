Webinar on Monday, Dec. 28, 12 Noon (ET): An Israel-Palestine Policy for the Biden Administration, with Dr. Tamara Cofman Wittes

Join APN for this webinar with Dr. Tamara Cofman Wittes, co-author of a new report that offers a policy blueprint for the incoming Biden administration on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Monday, December 28, 12 Noon (Eastern)

REGISTER TO ATTEND Dr. Wittes is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution's Center for Middle East Policy, where she focuses on U.S. policy in the Middle East. She served as deputy assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs from November of 2009 to January 2012, coordinating U.S. policy on democracy and human rights in the Middle East during the Arab uprisings. Among other publications, she is the author of How Israelis and Palestinians Negotiate: A Cross-Cultural Analysis of the Oslo Peace Process.

This webinar was part of our series on the impact of the US presidential transition on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.