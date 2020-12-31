Upcoming Webinars: Thurs., Jan. 7 - A New U.S. Approach to Israeli-Palestinian Peace / Mon., Jan. 11 - What to Expect from the New Round of Israeli Elections

A New U.S. Approach to Israeli-Palestinian Peace. with Daniel Levy

Thursday, January 7, 4:00 PM (Eastern)

Daniel Levy is the President of the U.S. / Middle East Project (USMEP), an independent policy institute that provides non-partisan analysis of the Middle East peace process and to present policymakers in the United States, in the region and in the larger international community, focusing on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He is an experienced analyst and practitioner in the field of Israeli-Palestinian conflict resolution.



Levy is a co-author of a recent statement that USMEP prepared together with the International Crisis Group, which offers three guiding principles for the Biden administration on this issue.

This webinar is part of our series examining the Middle East policy impact of transitioning from the Trump to the Biden administration.

What to Expect from the New Round of Israeli Elections, with Tal Schneider

Monday, January 11, 2:00 PM (Eastern)

Tal Schneider will analyze the Israeli political arena as it heads to the March 23rd general elections, the fourth round in two years.



Schneider is one of Israel’s leading political correspondents and analysts. Currently with The Times of Israel and formerly with Israel’s economic daily Globes, Schneider was the Washington bureau chief of Maariv.



In 2011, she established an independent political blog. Her “Plog” quickly became a leading source for news and analysis and a standard-setter for ethical, balanced political coverage, and catapulted her to the front line of Israeli TV and radio pundits. Schneider’s Plog won the 2012 Excellence in Digital Journalism Award by Google Inc. and by Tel-Aviv’s Journalists Association.