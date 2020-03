This episode is based on a live recording of a March 6th, 2020 talk with Bassam Aramin and Rami Elhanan of the Parents Circle. The two are the protagonists of Apeirogon, the new novel by Colum McCann.

Rami and Bassam lost their daughters to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and both made the decision to harness their bereavement to the cause of Israeli-Palestinian peace.

Listen to the full episode

DOWNLOAD:

iTunes

Google



PeaceCast Homepage