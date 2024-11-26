Statement: Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire

November 26, 2024- Americans for Peace Now welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah.

We hope that this is a significant step towards a lasting end to the conflict between the two, allowing both Israeli and Lebanese citizens to return to their homes and rebuild their lives.

We express our gratitude to the Biden Administration for its role in securing this critical agreement and urge continued leadership to sustain this momentum towards an end to the war in Gaza and the safe release of all hostages.

Hadar Susskind, President and CEO of Americans for Peace Now, said “This ceasefire is a crucial step toward restoring stability and hope for the people on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border. We welcome this development and call on all parties to seize this moment and work toward a just and lasting resolution to the war in Gaza as well.”