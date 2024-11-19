Action Alert- Urge the Senate to Stop the Sale of Offensive Weapons to Israel

Last week, despite the abundance of evidence to the contrary, the Biden Administration refused to hold the Netanyahu government accountable by declaring them in violation of US foreign assistance laws, and declined to halt the transfer of offensive weapons. Now, just a week later, the Senate will vote on a series of bills to block the sale of certain offensive weapons to Israel.

With over 43,000 Palestinians killed, 102,000 injured, and the humanitarian crisis worsening daily, the United States must respect our own laws and end our role in fueling this war. Contact your senators today and urge them to support the Joint Resolutions of Disapproval introduced by Senators Bernie Sanders (VT), Peter Welch (VT), Jeff Merkley (OR), and Brian Schatz (HI).

The arms packages include systems such as Joint Direct Attack Munitions and 120mm tank rounds, both of which have been repeatedly linked to unacceptable civilian harm in Gaza and beyond. Reports by human rights monitors and the Administration’s own findings confirm these systems have caused extensive civilian casualties —60% of whom are women, children, and elderly people. Documented incidents involving US munitions include strikes on schools, hospitals, and humanitarian facilities, underscoring their use in ways that contravene international humanitarian law.

This is not a matter of Israeli security –crucial defensive weapons systems like Iron Dome and David’s Sling will continue to receive full support from the United States. This is a matter of our values. The US cannot credibly champion peace and human rights while sending Israel the weapons they are using to perpetuate the war in Gaza in violation of US and international law.

Take action now—demand accountability and a commitment to diplomacy over violence.

TAKE ACTION NOW