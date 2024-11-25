Legislative Round-Up- November 22, 2024

by APN 11/25/24
Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace. Views and positions expressed here are those of the writer, and do not necessarily represent APN's views and policy positions.

1. Bills, Resolutions
2. Letters
 3. Hearings
 4. Selected Members on the Record
 5. Selected Media & Press releases/Statements

1. Bills & Resolutions

>>>CHALLENGING MILITARY SALES/SUPPLIES TO ISRAEL (SANDERS’ RESOLUTIONS)<<<

On 9/25/24, Sen. Sanders (I-VT) introduced 6 privileged resolutions targeting military weapons/supplies sales to Israel  (S. J. Res. 111 – 116). Because these resolutions are “privileged” at least some of them were REQUIRED to be brought to a vote; the timing of their introduction meant they would be voted on during the lame duck session. On 11/20/24, votes took place on 3 of those resolutions (details below). NOTE: the Biden Administration actively lobbied Senate Democrats to oppose these resolutions, using talking points that boiled down to the argument that support for these resolutions helps Hamas (a classic Israeli government argument) – see: Huffington Post 11/20/24: Exclusive: White House Says Democrats Who Oppose Weapons To Israel Are Aiding Hamas (framing dutifully amplified beyond the Senate by people like Rep. Hoyer, D-MD).

  • S. J. Res. 111: Introduced 9/25/24 by Sanders (I-VT), Welch (D-VT), Merkley (D-OR), and Schatz (D-HI),  “A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed foreign military sale to the Government of Israel of certain defense articles and services” [to block the sale of 120-millimeter tank rounds]. REJECTED by a vote of 18-79. Voting IN FAVOR of the resolution were: Durbin (D-IL), Heinrich (D-NM), Hirono (D-HI), Kaine (D-VA), King (I-ME), Lujan (D-NM), Markey (D-MA), Merkley (D-OR), Murphy (D-CT), Ossoff (D-GA), Sanders (I-VT), Schatz (D-HI), Shaheen (D-NH), Smith (D-MN), Van Hollen (D-MD), Warnock (D-GA), Warren (D-MA), Welch (D-VT); Baldwin (D-WA) voted “present.” Floor consideration is here, and includes Sanders listing 188 civil society groups that support the resolution [this was in effect the floor debate on all 3 resolutions that were voted on] — see DropSite’s X-thread with video clips).
  • S. J. Res. 113: Introduced 9/25/24 by Sanders (I-VT), Welch (D-VT) and Merkley (D-OR), “A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed foreign military sale to the Government of Israel of certain defense articles and services” [to block the sale of 120-millimeter high-explosive mortar rounds]. REJECTED by a vote of 19-78. Voting IN FAVOR of the resolution were: Durbin (D-IL), Heinrich (D-NM), Helmy (D-NJ), Hirono (D-HI), Kaine (D-VA), King (I-ME), Lujan (D-NM), Markey (D-MA), Merkley (D-OR), Murphy (D-CT), Ossoff (D-GA), Sanders (I-VT), Schatz (D-HI), Shaheen (D-NH), Smith (D-MN), Van Hollen (D-MD), Warnock (D-GA), Warren (D-MA), Welch (D-VT); Baldwin (D-WA) voted “present.” Floor consideration is here.
  • S. J. Res. 115: Introduced 9/25/24 by Sanders (I-VT), Welch (D-VT) and Merkley (D-OR), “A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed license amendment for the export of certain defense articles, defense services, and technical data to Israel” [to block the sale of JDMs, the guidance kits attached to many of the bombs dropped in Gaza]. REJECTED by a vote of 17-80Voting IN FAVOR of the resolution were: Durbin (D-IL), Heinrich (D-NM), Hirono (D-HI), Kaine (D-VA), King (I-ME), Lujan (D-NM), Markey (D-MA), Merkley (D-OR), Murphy (D-CT), Sanders (I-VT), Schatz (D-HI), Shaheen (D-NH), Smith (D-MN), Van Hollen (D-MD), Warnock (D-GA), Warren (D-MA), Welch (D-VT); Baldwin (D-WA) voted “present.” Floor consideration is here.
  • S. J. Res. 112: Introduced 9/25/24 by Sanders (I-VT) and Welch (D-VT), “A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed foreign military sale to the Government of Israel of certain defense articles and services.” NOT VOTED ON
  • S. J. Res. 114: Introduced 9/25/24 by Sanders (I-VT),  “A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed foreign military sale to the Government of Israel of certain defense articles and services.” NOT VOTED ON
  • S. J. Res. 116: Introduced 9/25/24 by Sanders (I-VT), Welch (D-VT) and Merkley (D-OR), “A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed enhancement or upgrade of sensitivity of technology or capability of certain major defense equipment for the Government of Israel.NOT VOTED ON

Selected Statements

Selected Media

>>>ENABLING TRUMP ADMIN TO STRIP ANY NGO OF NON-PROFIT STATUS, USING SUPPORT FOR PALESTINIANS AS THE HOOK FOR PASSAGE — HR 9495<<<

As a reminder, HR 9495, introduced 9/9/24 by Tenney (R-NY) and 3 bipartisan cosponsors – Kustoff (R-TN), Schneider (D-IL) & Titus (D-NV), takes the text of the extremely controversial HR 6408 / S. 1436 (“To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to terminate the tax-exempt status of terrorist supporting organizations“) and melds it to a totally mom-and-apple-pie legislation HR 7791 / S. 4057 (“To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to postpone tax deadlines and reimburse paid late fees for United States nationals who are unlawfully or wrongfully detained or held hostage abroad, and for other purposes.“).

Why is this legislation so controversial? Because as laid out in detail in the 4/19/24 and the 11/17/23 editions of the Round-Up, this bill would legislate broad Executive authority to suspend normal due process  (carried out by the Justice Department, according to clear rules), so as to permit the Secretary of the Treasure to strip US groups of their non-profit status in a peremptory manner, with virtually no limitations, accountability, or meaningful recourse. As such, this legislation, if enacted into law, would  represent a powerful weapon to impose mass harm on the U.S. non-profit sector.

Tik-tok of HR 9495’s path in the House in 2024:

  • April 15: The House voted to suspend the rules and PASSED HR 6408 (the original vehicle for the anti-NGO legislation that would later become HR 9459) by a vote of 383 – 11 (with just 10 Democrats and 1 Republican voting “no”). For details see the 4/19/24, 12/1/23, and 11/17/23 editions of the Round-Up (and prior). Also see my 4/24/24 viral X-thread on the bill and its passage.
  • September 9: Tenney (R-NY), Kustoff (R-TN), Schneider (D-IL) and Titus (D-NV) introduced the new version of HR 6408, in the form of  HR 9495. For details see the 9/13/24 edition of the Round-Up.
  • September 11: HR 9495 was marked up in the House Ways and Means Committee and passed unanimously by the Committee (by a vote of 38-0). For details see the 9/13/24 edition of the Round-Up.
  • November 12: House leaders brought HR 9495 to the floor under suspension of the rules, where it failed to get the 2/3 majority of votes required to pass (the vote was 256-145, with 52 Democrats voting in favor). For details see last week’s Round-Up. Also see my 11/6/24 X-thread on the bill.
  • November 13: One day after it failed to pass under suspension of the rules, House leaders announced that HR 9495 would be marked up in the Rules Committee on 11/18/24, paving the way for it to be brought to the floor under normal order (where it needs only a simple majority to pass)
  • November 18: The Rules Committee took up HR 9495 (video of the hearing is here). At the end of the hearing the Rules Committee PASSED H. Res. 1576 (the Rule governing how HR 9495 would be dealt with on the floor) by a 9-3 party-line vote (all Democrats voting against). That Rule provided for just one hour of debate on the bill (divided equally for/against) and no amendments, before the bill is brought to a vote. Democrats on the committee offered two amendments — one to strip the anti-NGO legislation from the bill, the other to add a humanitarian exception — neither of which was considered, let alone voted on, by the Rules Committee. Indeed, during the hearing there was NO debate/discussion of HR 9495, other than in the opening and closing statements of the Ranking Member and his designee, excerpted below (in contrast to the other bill on the agenda, which was subjected to actual discussion and a witness):
    • Scanlon (D-PA), acting as the Ranking Member’s designee: “…Republicans are trying to generate controversy where there is none by tacking on another piece of another bill which would grant the president of the United States the authority to strip a nonprofit of its tax-exempt status if the government finds that the nonprofit is a quote “terror supporting organization.” Treasury can do this without presenting any evidence, without any hearing, and without any meaningful right of appeal. Now we all oppose terrorism, and organizations that actually materially support terrorism should not enjoy tax exempt status — but that’s not what this bill is about. This bill gives the president –any president– a broad authority to target and silence civil society groups that a president doesn’t agree with, and then those groups have no meaningful way to challenge that determination. It’s really rich to see Republicans line up behind this bill when not that long ago they were all up in arms over allegations, which were later proven to be false, that the Obama administration’s IRS had allegedly targeted conservative nonprofits. So this is just taking it to another level. Regardless of one’s party affiliation we should all be wary of giving any president an authority like the one that is proposed in this bill. It’s an authority ripe for abuse. The definitions are too vague and its due process is lacking...”
    • Rules Committee Ranking Member McGovern (D-MA) [speaking against the closed rule – meaning NO AMENDMENTS on the floor – and HR 9495]: “…many of us are deeply concerned that this will be misused by the incoming president who has labeled mainstream organizations in this country as terrorist organizations, and he will be able to use this if it ever became law to deny these organizations their tax exempt status to try to punish them to try to silence them without any due process, without any hearing, without any nothing. And I just I want the record to reflect that…this is a dangerous pathway that this committee is paving the way for us to go down…”
  • November 19: On 11/19/24, the House debated/PASSED H. Res. 1576 (the rule to bring HR 9495 to the floor) by a party-line vote of 212-203 (following a procedural vote to end debate – which consisted of Rep. McGovern repeatedly making the case against the NGO-related section of HR 9495, and Fischback (R-MN) making the case for the bill – and bring the resolution to a vote, which passed by a party-line vote of 210-199). NO DEMOCRATS VOTED IN FAVOR OF H. RES. 1576 in either vote [which didn’t prevent AIPAC applauding passage of the resolution on X & presenting it as bipartisan validation: “Thank you @RepTenney @RepDavidKustoff @RepSchneider and @repdinatitus for leading the bipartisan Stop Terror-Financing and Tax Penalties on American Hostages Act.   This bipartisan bill provides important tools to combat terrorism and the organizations that help fund it.”
  • November 21: On 11/21/24, House Republican leaders brought HR 9495 to a vote on the House floor, where after the 1 hour of time allotted for debate and grandstanding (and as noted above, no amendments were permitted) it PASSED by a vote of 219-184.  Only 15 Democrats voted for it. Of particular note is that among the members who changed their vote from “yes” to “no” is Schiff (D-CA); his change of heart could prove critical if this bill is brought back in the next Congress, when Schiff’s vote in the Senate could be critical to whether or not Republicans can pass the bill over Democrats’ objections.
    • Why did so many Democrats change their mind over the course of a week? The answer is likely found in the fact that the effort last week to pass HR 9495 under suspension of the rules catalyzed a massive wave of activism, reflecting the (much belated) realization by non-profits from across a large swathe of the political spectrum (mainly but not exclusively from the Left/liberal side) that this bill represents a potentially existential threat to them, their operations, their missions, etc. That wave of activism (which saw some premature self-congratulating when HR 9495 failed to get the 2/3 majority required to pass on 11/12/24), coupled with outrage/incredulity that a not-insignificant-number of House Democrats voted in favor of the bill last week, laid the groundwork for an even bigger wave of anti-HR 9495 activism, including from a wide range of Jewish organizations, that started as soon as people realized that the bill was not only NOT dead after 11/12/24, but would be coming back almost immediately [to get a sense of the depth and breadth of the popular outrage/activism, search “HR 9495” on any social media platform; also see – ACLU: H.R. 9495 was narrowly blocked last week after Congress received more than 100,000 messages urging them to oppose]. The results of that wave of activism are evident in the votes that followed, both with respect to H. Res. 1576 and HR 9495.
    • Summing it up well is this thread from Joel Braunold on X: “What happened today with HR9495 is mind blowing. Passes with only 11 nos seven months ago. Gets packaged with v important bill – reported out of committee 49-0 – fails under suspension with 145 nos and then passes but with 184 nos with the 53 yes from five days before going to 15 | It’s indicative of a few things. 1) who ever was reading these bills on committee for Dems needs some accountability 2) advocacy works – to have that many flippers from seven months ago till today is unheard of 3) jewish community split on state authority to push agenda | With such an overwhelming no the bill won’t have a chance to get in NDAA so it’s dead this Congress. With Slotkin, Schiff, Kim all no’s and the huge shift in Dems gonna be uphill climb next Congress in Senate let alone libertarian objections
    • Summing up well what is at stake, see this post from Center for International Policy President & CEO Nancy Okail: “I’ve personally experienced the impact of laws like HR 9495. When Egypt’s autocratic government used similar tactics to silence us for our pro-democracy work, the US—Dems & Republicans—was there to fight it. The idea that it’d now adopt the same framework fought is devastating.” [details of Okail’s ordeal at the hands of the Egyptian Government, which targeted her for her work in support of democracy, see here, here, and here.

Some orgs/groups that came out opposing HR 9495

  • The Religious Action Center (RAC) of Reform Judaism 11/20/24: The Religious Action Center for Reform Judaism Rallies More Than 55 Jewish Organizations in Opposition to H.R. 9495 [“As a Jewish community, we have experienced the harms caused by those who foment hate and terror. That is why we appreciate that there already exists a sound process to address such instances as laid out in Article 18 Section 2339 of the U.S. Code. In contrast to the proposed bill, the current process is less susceptible to political interference or the chilling effect on speech and activity than H.R. 9495 is likely to have. No individual, including a Treasury Secretary, should be given nearly unfettered power to remove an organization’s tax-exempt status. We urge you to seek solutions that make the nation safer, instead of advancing those that threaten constitutional rights. Please oppose H.R. 9495 and vote against it when it comes to the floor.”] Signers include organizations from the left to the center-right of the Jewish American political spectrum: A More Perfect Union, Ameinu, American Conference of Cantors, American Jewish World Service (AJWS), Americans for Peace Now, Avodah, Bend the Arc: Jewish Action, Bronx Jews for Climate Action, Carolina Jews for Justice, Central Conference of American Rabbis, Congregation Rodeph Shalom (Philadelphia, PA), Conservative Synagogue of the Hamptons, Dayenu: A Jewish Call to Climate Action, Gesher Bridge Shul, Habonim Dror Camp Galil, Habonim Dror North America, Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, HIAS, Ikar, Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation, J Street, Jewish Alliance for Law and Social Action, Jewish Climate Action Network NYC, Jewish Community Action, Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix, Jewish Council for Public Affairs, Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor, Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass, Jewish Labor Committee, Jewish Liberation Fund, Jewish Women International, Jews for a Secular Democracy, Keshet, Kirva, Lab/Shul, MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger, Men of Reform Judaism, Mitsui Collective, National Council of Jewish Women, Network of Jewish Human Service Agencies, New York Jewish Agenda (NYJA), Nexus Leadership Project, Path With Heart Community, Rabbinical Assembly, Reconstructing Judaism, Sixth & I, Society for Humanistic Judaism, Ta’amod, Temple Shaaray Tefila, New York, NY, The Mordecai Kaplan Center for Jewish Peoplehood, The Workers Circle, Tivnu: Building Justice, T’ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights, Union for Reform Judaism, USCJ, Westchester Jewish Community Services (WJCS), Women of Reform Judaism, YAFFED
  • Legal Defense Fund 11/20/24: Leading Civil Rights Organizations Urge Congress to Reject Bill Giving Government Broad Powers to Revoke Nonprofits’ Tax-Exempt Status – includes Legal Defense Fund (LDF), the NAACP, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, National Action Network, National Urban League, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, and National Council of Negro Women (NCNW)
  • The Forward 11/20/24: Congress is voting on a bill targeting pro-Palestinian groups. Israel’s example proves it’s a terrible idea – by Daniel Sokatch, President of the New Israel Fund [“H.R. 9495 would open the door for more antidemocratic developments — as laws in Israel have done for 15 years”]
  • Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich 11/19/24: X-post – “House Republicans have revived HR 9495, which would give Trump power to shut down nonprofits he doesn’t like under the guise of fighting ‘terrorism.’ 52 House Dems shamefully joined the GOP in voting for it last week. Every Dem should vote against this authoritarian power-grab.
  • 11/19/24 X-thread by Ben & Jerry’s:Congress is working to pass a bill that would have a devastating, chilling effect on free speech and give the Trump administration power to strip tax-exempt status from nonprofits without due process or even a clear explanation (1/3). nder such vague expansive authority, US nonprofits that champion critical causes like reproductive freedom in Texas, environmental protections globally, or human rights in Gaza, could be subject to politically motivated scrutiny and financial ruin (2/3)...” Smart comment from media critic Sana Saeed on X: “The state of our news media is such that Ben & Jerry’s is educating the public about the authoritarian implications of HR 9495, while mainstream news outlets have remained largely silent about it.
  • Religious Action Committee (RAC) of Reform Judaism 11/18/24: Reform Jewish Leader Urges Congress to Protect Nonprofits
  • ACLU-led Civil Society Letter to House Opposing H.R. 9495 (more than 100 civil society organizations signing, so far)

Media (this week)

Media & statements of note (last week)

Media/reports/statements (prior to last week TO LAST WEEK)

>>>ENDORSING THE IHRA DEFINITION OF ANTISEMITISM — H. Res. 1449<<<

On 11/20/24, House leaders brought H. Res. 1449 — introduced 9/16/24 by Manning (D-NC) and Smith (R-NJ), Condemning the global rise of antisemitism and calling upon countries and international bodies to counter antisemitism”, and marked up 9/25/24 by the House Ways & Means Committee on 9/25/24 (passed by a vote of 50-0) to the floor under suspension of the rules, where it was PASSED by a vote of 388 – 21 (floor consideration is here). 

As noted in the 9/20/24 edition of the Round-Up, the purpose of this resolution is the endorsement/embrace of the IHRA definition of antisemitism, via the endorsement/embrace/promotion of the “The Global Guidelines for Countering Antisemitism.”  Those guidelines include: “In order to combat antisemitism, governments need tools to understand its various manifestations. The legally non-binding ‘International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism’ is an important internationally recognized instrument used by over 40 U.N. member states since its adoption in 2016. In addition, hundreds of sub-national public authorities, universities, sports bodies, NGOs, and corporations rely on it.” The resolution “calls upon states and international bodies to take action to counter antisemitism, including by endorsing and embracing the Global Guidelines for Countering Antisemitism…”

Floor consideration is here. Voting “no” were 18 Republicans and 3 Democrats:

  • Republican “no” votes came from  Biggs (R-AZ), Boebert (R-CO), Brecheen (R-OK), Burlison (R-MO), Cloud (R-TX), Clyde (R-GA), Crane (R-AZ), Good (R-VA), Gosar (R-AZ), Hageman (R-WY), Harshbarger (R-TN), Higgins (R-LA), Hunt (R-TX), Jackson (R-TX), Luna (R-FL), Massie (R-KY), Roy (R-TX), and Zinke (R-WY).
  • Democratic “no” votes came from Bush (D-MO), Omar (D-MN), and Tlaib (D-MI)].
  • Also see, Jewish Insider 11/20/24: Right-wing, Squad members vote against State Department global antisemitism guidelines

Also see:

  • Roy (R-TX) 11/21/24: statement – “Yesterday, I voted against H. Res. 1449. Indeed, the scourge of anti-Semitism is on the rise at home and abroad – evidenced by the International Criminal Court’s absurd issuance of an arrest warrant against Benjamin Netanyahu. However, the resolution in question is a meaningless piece of paper that references language from an international organization that poses First Amendment concerns…”
  • Tlaib (D-MI) 11/20/24: X-post – “I strongly oppose antisemitism, and have spent my career working against all forms of hate. I opposed this resolution because it embraces the IHRA definition of antisemitism, which dangerously conflates criticism of the state of Israel with antisemitism. I share the concerns of groups like Jewish Voice for Peace, Bend the Arc, B’Tselem, Amnesty International, and the ACLU that the IHRA definition of antisemitism will be used to stifle dissent and chill free speech, especially Palestinian human rights advocacy. The resolution also does not recognize that the fight against antisemitism is connected to our fight against Islamophobia, racism, white nationalism, and all other forms of hate.
  • Bush (D-MO) 11/20/24: X-post – “I condemn antisemitism and all forms of hatred & bigotry. Period. H.Res. 1449 relies on the flawed IHRA definition, conflating valid criticism of the Israeli gov with antisemitism. Standing against hate must never come at the cost of silencing valid & necessary critiques.
  • Lee (D-PA) 11/20/24: statement – “I voted for this resolution on the House floor because I strongly condemn antisemitism. Though the resolution falls short of endorsing the IHRA definition, its mention invites a reminder that this definition conflates criticism of the state of Israel with antisemitism. This is both unacceptable in a country that values the right to free speech and deeply harmful to communities fighting for Palestinian human rights. The right to criticize the actions of any foreign state should be protected. My hope is that we can unite to condemn all forms of hate—anti-Blackness, Islamophobia, antisemitism, and more—without politicizing our communities’ pain or demonizing those fighting for peace, dignity, and self-determination.”
  • Omar (D-MN) 11/20/24: statement – “I voted NO on HRes 1449 because the bill endorses the harmful definition of IHRA that dangerously conflates legitimate criticism of Israel to antisemitism and further harms our ability to address antisemitism. I condemn antisemitism unequivocally, however this resolution does nothing to combat antisemitism. I will continue to stand against any attempt to silence genuine concerns of the Israeli government as antisemitism.
  • Ramirez (D-IL) 11/20/24: X-thread – “Antisemitism, Islamophobia, and all forms of hate and bigotry are interconnected. We must be able to name, identify, and stand against all forms of hateful, racist, and xenophobic sentiments. And so, I voted Yes for H.Res 1449. And, yet, we must oppose any legislation that codifies a definition of antisemitism that erodes our democratic rights to criticize the state or express dissent. (1/3) We must advocate for legislation that upholds our shared humanity and calls for a commitment from elected officials and the media to reject using their influence to further spew bigotry and hate. (2/3) We can start by bringing the Wadee Resolution for a vote in the House. It Passed the Senate; it’s time we do the same. (3/3)”
  • NOTE: the Chief of Staff of Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) defended her vote in favor of the resolution, posting on X: “this resolution does not even come close to adopting the ihra definition, which is something she has consistently opposed. it simply states that it exists and that it is recognized by particular international bodies. she will continue to oppose ihra codification.” This rationalization for AOC’s yes vote, notably, depends on an interpretation of the resolution that is wholly out-of-sync with what the resolution actually says, seeks to achieve, and will mean in terms of implementation. Don’t believe me? Here’s Jewish Insider on passage of the resolution: “…The guidelines, released by the State Department and dozens of international partners, make nonbinding recommendations for how governments around the world can counter antisemitism, including adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism. The resolution, led by Reps. Kathy Manning (D-NC) and Chris Smith (R-NJ), the co-chairs of the House antisemitism task force, condemns global antisemitism, praises the global guidelines and urges states and international organizations to combat antisemitism and embrace the guidelines…”

>>ANTISEMITISM AWARENESS ACT — UPDATE<<<

Last week it was announced that Schumer (D-NY) had decided to attached the hugely controversial Antisemitism Awareness Act (AAA) – which would codify and enforce the IHRA definition of antisemitism, including its examples, into US law – to the FY25 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). As a reminder, the NDAA is a piece of must-pass legislation, meaning that attaching the AAA to it would guarantee the AAA’s passage into law (just in time for it to be weaponized by the Trump Administration).

Almost immediately thereafter, it was reported that House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) had rejected Schumer attaching the AAA to the NDAA, based on his view that Schumer doing so was a tactic to enable Democrats to avoid going on the record as for or against the bill (something Johnson wants to force Democrats to do).

This week the fate of the AAA remained unclear, with Schumer reportedly still determined to add the AAA to the NDAA, and Johnson still insisting he will block this from happening. In the meantime, reporting on the bill – including reporting on the forces behind the months-long campaign pressuring Schumer to move the legislation – continued.

Media this week

Media/Reports/Letters last week

>>>OTHER STUFF<<<

  • US MUST TREAT SETTLEMENTS AS PART OF ISRAEL – & NOT DOING SO IS ANTI-ISRAEL, ANTISEMITIC BDS) S. 5371 (text): Introduced 11/21/24 by Cotton (R-AR) and 5 Republican cosponsors. “A bill to require the maintenance of the country of origin markings for imported goods produced in the West Bank or Gaza, and for other purposes,” aka the “Anti-BDS Labeling Act.” Referred to the Committee on Finance.  NOTE: this is a re-introduction of HR 5179, which was introduced 8/8/23 by Tenney (R-NY) and passed by the House on 9/18/2024 by a vote of 231-189, with all Republicans plus 16 Democrats voting in favor [for full details see the 9/20/249/13/24, and 4/19/24 editions of the Round-Up]. It was then referred to the Senate, where it has not moved. Also see: Cotton press release – Cotton, Colleagues Introduce Bill to Ban Anti-Semitic Country-of-Origin Labels; New bill to ensure Israeli products are labeled as such (Arutz Sheva 11/21/24).  Reminder: As has always been the case in this battle over how to label the place-of-origin of settlement products, the arguments behind this legislation boil down to:
    • if people know that a product was produced in a settlement, some will likely choose NOT to buy the product, in a decision that reflects their personal opposition to Israeli occupation/settlements;
    • such an action by an individual consumer, as an expression of their own deeply-held values, is a form of BDS and as such is antisemitic, anti-Israel;
    • the U.S. government, as part of its support for its ally Israel, must implement policies that in effect establish special place-of-origin rules for Israel [i.e., hold Israel to a different standard than the rest of the world]
    • These Israel-specific rules-of-origin must ensure that U.S. consumers who might want to make an informed decision with respect to purchasing or not purchasing settlement products are prevented from doing so — in this case, by depriving consumers of accurate place-of-origin data; and
    • Failure to implement/enact policies that in effect prevent US consumers making informed decisions with respect to whether or not they wish to purchase settlements products is antisemitic, anti-Israel, and a form of BDS.
  • (RESTORE FUNDING TO UNRWA!) S. 5388 (text): Introduced 11/21/24 by Welch (D-VT), Sanders (I-VT), Van Hollen (D-MD), Klobuchar (D-MN) and Hirono (D-HI), “A bill to restore funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA),” aka, theUNRWA Funding Emergency Restoration Act.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations.  NOTE: This is the Senate version of HR 9649, theUNRWA Funding Emergency Restoration Act,” introduced in the House on 9/18/24 by Carson (D-IN) and 62 cosponsors (all Democrats) [covered in the 9/20/24 edition of the Round-Up]. Also see: Welch press release — Welch Leads Bill to Restore Funding for UNRWA.
  • (DISAPPROVING OF WEAPONS SALES TO UAE) H. J. Res. 226/S. J. Res. 118: Introduced 11/21/24 in the House by Jacobs (D-CA) and no cosponsors, and in the Senate by Van H0llen (D-MD) and no cosponsors, “Providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed foreign military sale to the Government of the United Arab Emirates of certain defense articles and services.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. Also see: Van Hollen press release — Van Hollen Introduces Joint Resolution of Disapproval & Legislation to Pause Weapons Sales to UAE Until Administration Certifies UAE is Not Supporting RSF in Sudan; Reuters report– US lawmakers seek to halt weapons sales to UAE, citing Sudan
  • (BARRING WEAPONS SALES TO UAE) S. 5376: Introduced 11/21/24 by Van Hollen (D-MD) and no cosponsors, “A bill to prohibit sales and the issuance of licenses for the export of certain defense articles to the United Arab Emirates, and for other purposes.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations. Also see: Van Hollen press release — Van Hollen Introduces Joint Resolution of Disapproval & Legislation to Pause Weapons Sales to UAE Until Administration Certifies UAE is Not Supporting RSF in Sudan; Reuters report– US lawmakers seek to halt weapons sales to UAE, citing Sudan
  •  (HONORING THE AMERICAN JEWISH COMMITTEE) H. Res. 1578: Introduced 11/18/24 by Green (D-TX) and 4 cosponsors (bipartisan),  “Original Resolution honoring and commending the American Jewish Committee on its 118th anniversary. Referred to the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. Excerpt: The House, “honors and commends the American Jewish Committee for its efforts regarding human rights worldwide, interfaith dialogue, and the promotion of Israel’s security and place in the world.
  • (WE LOVE INTL DIGITAL FREEDOM – but does that include for Palestinians?) HR 10169 & S. 5344 (text): Introduced 11/19/24 in the House by Kamlager-Dove (D-CA) and Kim (R-CA), and in the Senate by Coons (D-DE) and Tillis (R-NC), “ To provide for international protection of digital freedom, and for other purposes.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. Also see: press releases – Reps. Kim, Kamlager-Dove Lead Bill to Protect International Digital Freedom; Senators Coons, Tillis introduce legislation to promote protection of international digital freedom
  • (DO MORE FOR US CITIZENS HELD HOSTAGE) HR 10168: Introduced 11/19/24 by Hill (R-AR) and Stevens (D-MI), “To amend the Robert Levinson Hostage Recovery and Hostage-Taking Accountability Act to require the Secretary of State to provide additional information to Congress regarding United States nationals detained abroad, and for other purposes.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Also see: Hill press release – REP. HILL INTRODUCES BILL TO PUSH STATE DEPARTMENT TO IMPROVE TRANSPARENCY ABOUT AMERICAN HOSTAGES AND WRONGFUL DETAINEES
  • (ONE TO WATCH – NOT CLEAR YET WHAT IT INVOLVES) S. 5340:  Introduced 11/18/24 by Coons (D-DE) and Risch (R-ID), “A bill to provide the United States Government with additional tools to deter state and non-state actors from wrongfully detaining United States nationals for political leverage, and for other purposes.”  Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations. There has been no press release as of this writing as no bill text is available as yet.

2. Letters

3. Hearings & Markups

11/19/14: House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism Hosts Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt. Also see:

  • Manning (R-NY) 11/19/24 X-post – “Today, the @HouseBTFCA welcomed @StateSEAS to the U.S. Capitol to discuss the alarming rise of antisemitism both at home and around the world. I’m grateful for Ambassador Lipstadt and her tireless efforts to combat antisemitism wherever it emerges.
  • Keating (D-MA) 11/19/24 X-post – “Timely meeting today w/@StateSEAS Amb. Lipstadt to discuss her travels to Paris & Amsterdam and the horrific antisemitic attack on Israeli soccer fans. We must work together to combat antisemitism & the US-endorsed Global Guidelines provide an important framework for this work.”

4. Selected Members on the Record

On the Announcement that the ICC has issued Arrest Warrants for Bibi & Gallant: Many, many members of Congress made many, many statements and posts expressing outrage, indignation, and disgust at the ICC’s issuing of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Gallant. These included many, many calls/demands for sanctions and retribution, including calls for immediate passage of  the anti-ICC legislation already passed by the House and now pending in the Senate (HR 8282). Check members’ websites and social media accounts to see for yourself.

Republicans: WE STAND WITH ISRAEL (and Democrats don’t) (pre-ICC announcement)

  • Sullivan (R-AK) 11/21/24: X-post – “When @SenateGOP assumes the majority, we will make clear to our friends and foes around the world that the United States once again stands proudly with Israel—our greatest ally in the Middle East—and against the Iranian terrorist regime and its terrorist proxies.
  • Scott (R-FL) 11/20/24: X-post – “It’s disgusting to see a U.S. Senator spewing antisemitic hatred & attacking our great ally, Israel, with LIES. It’s Hamas that wants to destroy Israel & every Jew & has held Americans & Israelis hostage for 411 days. Israel must defend itself & destroy Hamas to achieve peace.” [attacking Sen. Van Hollen (D-MD) for describing what Israel is doing in Gaza – accurately – as “ethnic cleansing”]
  • D’Esposito (R-NY) 11/20/24: X-post – “This is just the latest iteration of the antisemitism peddled at the UN by governments who seek the destruction of our ally, Israel. The Biden Admin MUST take a strong stance in opposition to this treachery — the admin’s current silence is dangerous.
  • Thune (R-SD) 11/19/24: press release – Thune: The Senate Republican Majority Will Have Israel’s Back [includes link to video]
  • Issa (R-CA) 11/19/24: X-post – “Protecting Israel means confronting not just Hamas and Hezbollah but also their enablers.” [Syria, Russia, Iran, China]
  • Scott (R-FL) 11/18/24: X-post – “The @IDF again has made the world a safer place with a swift and strategic strike to eliminate an evil terrorist. Let this be a reminder: if you chant ‘Death to America’ and ‘Death to Israel,’ you will pay & no one will miss you.” Commenting on article about Israel bombing central Beirut to kill a Hizballah spokesman.
  • Lankford (R-OK) 11/18/24: X-post – “Israel is our strongest ally in the Middle East, and we must stand firmly with them. The ICC prosecutor’s attempt to seek arrest warrants for Prime Minister Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is a dangerous overreach that threatens Israel’s sovereignty. These actions cannot go unanswered. Further, at a time when antisemitism is rising in the United States and throughout the world, the Senate should pass the Antisemitism Awareness Act & the Countering Antisemitism Act, which would affirm to our Jewish friends and neighbors that we will stand with them & the hate of antisemitism will not be tolerated in the US.”
  • Van Duyne (R-TX) 11/18/24: X-post – “The Biden-Harris legacy in the Middle East:  Sent $2B to pad Hamas pockets since 10/7/23  \ Waived terrorism sanctions on Palestinian gov’t  \ Imposed new sanctions on Israeli Jews \  Can’t wait to return to leadership that recognizes the importance of a strong U.S.-Israel relationship.”
  • Capito (R-WV) 11/19/24: In Case You Missed It: Capito, Colleagues Introduce Stand with Israel Act
  • Ernst (R-IA) 11/19/24: Ernst Combats Israel’s Persecution at the United Nations
  • Scott (R-SC) 11/19/24: X-post – “Any move to restrict Israel’s membership would be another shameful act of antisemitism and terrorist pandering. The Stand with Israel Act ensures not a single dime of American taxpayer money funds the UN’s cowardice.
  • Blackburn (R-TN) 11/19/24: X-post – “If the International Criminal Court proceeds in attempting to issue warrants for Israeli officials, the U.S. Senate should immediately pass legislation enacting strict sanctions on the farce court.
  • Risch (R-ID) 11/18/24: X-post – “Reports that another anti-Israel UN Security Council Resolution will soon be considered are concerning. If true, the Biden Admin must announce its plan to VETO this clearly anti-Semitic effort. This is another example of how the @UN system is broken and in need of an overhaul.
  • McCaul (R-TX) 11/18/24: X-post – “CHM @RepMcCaul: “I agree with @SenateForeign. Any UN Security Council resolution dealing with Gaza is going to be biased against Israel. If a resolution is brought forward, the Biden admin must veto, maintaining the US’ longstanding practice of opposing one-sided efforts that weaponize the UN system against Israel.”
  • Ernst (R-IA) 11/18/24: X-post – “Allowing Israel to be threatened while it is in the fight for its life exposes more of the blatant antisemitism @UN. There will be consequences if the UN allows Israel’s status to be downgraded, and they should no longer receive U.S. taxpayer dollars.
  • Emmer (R-MN) 11/18/24: X-post – “The @HouseGOP passed H.R. 8282 months ago, sanctioning the pro-terrorist ICC for unlawfully targeting Israel. Shame on Schumer for letting it gather dust on his desk, only enabling terrorism. I commend @SenJohnThune’s commitment to ensuring BOTH chambers stand with Israel.
  • Young (R-IN) 11/18/24: X-post – “The United States must reject all attempts by the ICC, or anyone else, to undermine Israel’s sovereignty and right to defend itself. I agree with @SenJohnThune – we must pass this bipartisan legislation and reaffirm our support for our ally Israel.
  • Incoming Senate Leader Thune (R-SD) 11/17/24: X-post: “If the ICC and its prosecutor do not reverse their outrageous and unlawful actions to pursue arrest warrants against Israeli officials, the Senate should immediately pass sanctions legislation, as the House has already done on a bipartisan basis. If Majority Leader Schumer does not act, the Senate Republican majority will stand with our key ally Israel and make this – and other supportive legislation – a top priority in the next Congress.

Sanctions on Israeli Settlers, For & Against

  • Smith (D-WA) 11/19/24: X-post – “Yesterday, the Biden-Harris Administration announced sanctions against Amana, an Israeli settler organization that has promoted the rapid expansion of settlements in the West Bank. In October, I wrote a letter urging the admin to sanction Amana to discourage Israeli settlement expansion and settler violence. This was an important step to take to deter entities and individuals who are destabilizing the West Bank. I also support sanctioning Israeli Ministers Smotrich and Ben-Gvir for their roles in destabilizing the region.
  • Hinson (R-IA) 11/19/24: X-post – “The Biden Administration’s true anti-Israel colors are showing in its final days. These sanctions – along with continued attempts to undermine Israeli security – are unacceptable. We can’t get President Trump back in office soon enough.
  • Daines (R-MT) 11/18/24: X-post – “This unprecedented lawfare against private Israeli companies by the Biden admin is reprehensible. Congress should pass bipartisan leg to prohibit future U.S. sanctions while opposing any attempt by the UN Security Council to pass a similar resolution.
  • DeLauro (D-CT) 11/18/24: DeLauro Statement on White House Sanctions on Amana; also see X-threadI am encouraged that @POTUS has taken action in response to a letter I led to sanction Amana, a key funder of settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. This is a good first step and will make a real impact on the ground. However, we must go further and sanction other entities and Israeli government officials named directly in our letter for their instigation of violence and instability in the West Bank and the broader region…”

American-Israeli Hostages Held by Hamas

  • Scott (R-FL) 11/19/24: X-post – “This is heartbreaking to listen to, but it’s crucial we hear every word. Hamas terrorists aren’t interested in peace. They seek to destroy Israel and the Jewish people. They’ve held hostages for 410 days and targeted our great ally. THIS is what sympathizers are defending and what those who remain in captivity face every single day. ENOUGH! Bring them all home.” Comment on post by Israeli official with video talking to a former hostage.
  • Espaillat (D-NY) 11/18/24: Congressional Latino-Jewish Caucus Meet with Former Hostage and Families of Current Hostages Held by Hamas
  • Cruz (R-TX) 11/18/24: X-post – “Today I met with the families of American hostages held by Hamas. I told them I am committed to doing everything possible to bring their loved ones home. At the UN there are calls for forcing a ceasefire on Israel that leaves American hostages in Hamas’s hands, and I told these families I am committed to countering those efforts and making the release of hostages a prerequisite for a ceasefire. Heidi and I will continue to pray for these hostages until they are returned home.

AIPAC brings pro-Israel students to the Hill

X-posts about meeting with delegations of pro-Israel students brought to the Hill be AIPAC this week: Balderson (R-OH), Ciscomani (R-AZ), Schneider (D-CA), Lawler (R-NY), Cammack (R-FL)

Stefanik’s Nomination as UN Ambassador

  • Blackburn (R-TN) 11/21/24: X-post – “Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has been a staunch leader for Israel, taking on woke college presidents who failed to protect Jewish students and putting pressure on universities that abetted terrorist sympathizers on their campuses. She will make a wonderful and fierce UN Ambassador.
  • McConnell (R-KY) 11/21/24: McConnell Meets With Representative Elise Stefanik [“I was glad to meet today with President-elect Trump’s nominee to serve as Representative of the United States to the United Nations, Representative Elise Stefanik. The world’s largest international organization is in dire need of a wake-up call, and Representative Stefanik is uniquely well-suited to deliver it. In a forum corrupted by authoritarians where cowardly majorities hector the embattled Jewish state of Israel, the next U.S. Ambassador must speak with uncompromising moral clarity. I am particularly encouraged that the President-elect’s nominee shares my commitment to holding UNRWA accountable for its role in the horrors of October 7th and keeping U.S. taxpayer dollars clear of such vile complicity. I look forward to the Senate’s timely consideration of Representative Stefanik’s nomination. I hope and expect she will be a proud proponent of an American foreign policy based on peace through strength.”]
  • Daines (R-MT) 11/21/24: X-post – “Great to meet with my friend @EliseStefanik today. She is a champion for Israel and will work tirelessly to advance @realDonaldTrump’s America First agenda.”
  • Hinson (R-IA) 11/19/24: X-post – “The UN continues to spew pro-Gaza propaganda pushed by terrorists. Hamas is to blame for every single civilian death in Gaza. Can’t wait for @EliseStefanik to set them straight.” [linked to CNN report — UN report: Israel is intentionally causing death, starvation in Gaza]

Other stuff

  • Walberg (R-MI) 11/21/24: X-post – “Antisemitic mobs continue to plague universities across the country. @EdWorkforceCmte will not stop exposing failed leadership and holding bad actors accountable. We cannot allow this behavior to continue.
  • Alford (R-MO) 11/19/24: ICYMI: Alford Joins Bipartisan Congressional National Security Trip to the Middle East
  • Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) 11/19/24: X-thread – “On Saturday in Downers Grove, our community witnessed another apparently hate-motivated attack, this time on a Palestinian man and his pregnant wife. This follows other recent hate-motivated incidents, including anti-Semitic attacks in Chicago. 1/3 As we confront acts of hate, including violence, it’s not enough just to reject them, we must be ready to help those being targeted, whether a couple grabbing lunch, students demonstrating on their college campus, or a congregation at a synagogue. 2/3 So, if you see violence or vandalism, call the police. If you see someone in need of medical attention, call 911. And if you see a community in need of more good neighbors, please be one. We can’t just reject hate – we need to embrace taking care of our communities.”
  • Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) 11/18/24: X-thread – “Truly a privilege to join my friend @senatornanrich and Deputy Consul General of Israel @BlackAyellet in recognizing Yom Haplitim, Jewish Refugee Day, for the first time in Broward County. Thanks @Sephardi_Voices, @jewishbroward and @AJCGlobal for hosting this meaningful program. Many have no knowledge of the diverse backgrounds and experiences that constitute the Jewish diaspora. Events like this commemoration are the key to ensuring our children – and their children – are agents for peace and partnership.” For some context on the Jewish refugee issue, see my 2012 piece for the Daily Beast: Exploiting Jews from Arab Countries
  • Fetterman (D-PA) 11/18/24: X-post – “The truth in Gaza. Hamas steals aid then sells it to their own people, yet Israel faces blood libel with committing ‘genocide’ or ‘starving’ Gaza. I stand with the truth.” NOTE: The truth, as covered in detail this week by the Washington Post, is actually this: “Officials said criminal looting has become the greatest impediment to distributing aid in the southern half of Gaza, home to the vast majority of displaced Palestinians. Armed bands of men have killed, beaten and kidnapped aid truck drivers in the area around Israel’s Kerem Shalom crossing, the main entry point into Gaza’s south, aid workers and transport companies said. The thieves, who have run cigarette-smuggling operations throughout this year but are now also stealing food and other supplies, are tied to local crime families, residents say. The gangs are described by observers as rivals of Hamas and, in some cases, they have been targeted by remnants of Hamas’s security forces in other parts of the enclave. An internal United Nations memo obtained by The Washington Post concluded last month that the gangs ‘may be benefiting from a passive if not active benevolence’ or ‘protection’ from the Israel Defense Forces. One gang leader, the memo said, established a ‘military like compound’ in an area ‘restricted, controlled and patrolled by the IDF.’” Also, at this point the list of genocide experts who have stated clearly that Israel is, indeed, committing genocide is too long to include here.]

5. Selected Media

Targeting the ICC

Senate GOP Stands with Israel

Targeting AOC for…saying what AIPAC is saying about itself…

On 11/17/24, Ocasio-Cortaz (D-NY) posted on X, commenting on a thread about the recent election: “If people want to talk about members of Congress being overly influenced by a special interest group pushing a wildly unpopular agenda that pushes voters away from Democrats then they should be discussing AIPAC“. ADL head Jonathan Greenblatt promptly responded that with this statement AOC was guilty of “scapegoating the Jews” — a statement that manifestly conflates AIPAC (which AOC mentioned) with Jewish people (the issue of Jews or Jewish identity is never mentioned by AOC) – which of course is ANTISEMITIC, but never mind… AOC’s X-post launched a flurry of rage from the usual suspects. For more see:

Other stuff

