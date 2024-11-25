Legislative Round-Up- November 22, 2024

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace. Views and positions expressed here are those of the writer, and do not necessarily represent APN's views and policy positions.
1. Bills & Resolutions
>>>CHALLENGING MILITARY SALES/SUPPLIES TO ISRAEL (SANDERS’ RESOLUTIONS)<<<
On 9/25/24, Sen. Sanders (I-VT) introduced 6 privileged resolutions targeting military weapons/supplies sales to Israel (S. J. Res. 111 – 116). Because these resolutions are “privileged” at least some of them were REQUIRED to be brought to a vote; the timing of their introduction meant they would be voted on during the lame duck session. On 11/20/24, votes took place on 3 of those resolutions (details below). NOTE: the Biden Administration actively lobbied Senate Democrats to oppose these resolutions, using talking points that boiled down to the argument that support for these resolutions helps Hamas (a classic Israeli government argument) – see: Huffington Post 11/20/24: Exclusive: White House Says Democrats Who Oppose Weapons To Israel Are Aiding Hamas (framing dutifully amplified beyond the Senate by people like Rep. Hoyer, D-MD).
-
S. J. Res. 111: Introduced 9/25/24 by Sanders (I-VT), Welch
(D-VT), Merkley (D-OR), and Schatz (D-HI), “A joint
resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed foreign military sale to the
Government of Israel of certain defense articles and services” [to block the sale of
120-millimeter tank rounds]. REJECTED by
a vote of 18-79. Voting IN FAVOR of the resolution were:
Durbin (D-IL), Heinrich (D-NM), Hirono (D-HI), Kaine (D-VA), King (I-ME), Lujan (D-NM), Markey (D-MA), Merkley (D-OR), Murphy (D-CT), Ossoff (D-GA), Sanders (I-VT), Schatz (D-HI), Shaheen (D-NH), Smith (D-MN), Van Hollen (D-MD), Warnock (D-GA), Warren (D-MA), Welch (D-VT); Baldwin (D-WA) voted “present.” Floor consideration is here, and includes Sanders listing 188 civil society groups that support
the resolution [this was in effect the floor debate on all 3 resolutions that were voted on] — see
DropSite’s X-thread with video clips).
-
S. J. Res. 113: Introduced 9/25/24 by Sanders (I-VT),
Welch (D-VT) and Merkley (D-OR), “A joint resolution providing for
congressional disapproval of the proposed foreign military sale to the Government of Israel of certain
defense articles and services” [to block the sale of 120-millimeter high-explosive mortar
rounds]. REJECTED by a vote of 19-78. Voting IN FAVOR of the
resolution were: Durbin (D-IL), Heinrich (D-NM), Helmy (D-NJ), Hirono (D-HI),
Kaine (D-VA), King (I-ME), Lujan (D-NM), Markey (D-MA), Merkley (D-OR), Murphy (D-CT), Ossoff (D-GA),
Sanders (I-VT), Schatz (D-HI), Shaheen (D-NH), Smith (D-MN), Van Hollen (D-MD), Warnock (D-GA), Warren
(D-MA), Welch (D-VT); Baldwin (D-WA) voted “present.” Floor consideration is here.
-
S. J. Res. 115: Introduced 9/25/24 by Sanders (I-VT),
Welch (D-VT) and Merkley (D-OR), “A joint resolution providing for
congressional disapproval of the proposed license amendment for the export of certain defense articles,
defense services, and technical data to Israel” [to block the sale of JDMs, the guidance
kits attached to many of the bombs dropped in Gaza]. REJECTED by a vote of 17-80. Voting IN FAVOR of the
resolution were: Durbin (D-IL), Heinrich (D-NM), Hirono (D-HI), Kaine (D-VA),
King (I-ME), Lujan (D-NM), Markey (D-MA), Merkley (D-OR), Murphy (D-CT), Sanders (I-VT), Schatz (D-HI),
Shaheen (D-NH), Smith (D-MN), Van Hollen (D-MD), Warnock (D-GA), Warren (D-MA), Welch (D-VT);
Baldwin (D-WA) voted “present.” Floor consideration is here.
- S. J. Res. 112: Introduced 9/25/24 by Sanders (I-VT) and Welch (D-VT), “A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed foreign military sale to the Government of Israel of certain defense articles and services.” NOT VOTED ON
-
S. J. Res. 114: Introduced 9/25/24 by Sanders (I-VT),
“A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the
proposed foreign military sale to the Government of Israel of certain defense articles and
services.” NOT VOTED ON
- S. J. Res. 116: Introduced 9/25/24 by Sanders (I-VT), Welch (D-VT) and Merkley (D-OR), “A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed enhancement or upgrade of sensitivity of technology or capability of certain major defense equipment for the Government of Israel.“ NOT VOTED ON
- Some statements/X-posts supporting the resolutions: Velazquez (D-NY), Casar (D-TX), Tlaib (D-MI), Pressley (D-MA), Jayapal (D-WA), Ramirez (D-IL)
- Some Statements/X-posts opposing the resolutions: Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Lawler (R-NY), Scott (R-SC), Cotton (R-AR), Rosen (D-NV), Blackburn (R-TN), McConnell (R-KY), Coons (D-DE), Ernst (R-IA), Cortez Masto (R-NV), Cassidy (R-LA), Ernst (R-IA), Rosen (D-NV), Barrasso (R-WY), Graham (R-SC), Scott (R-SC), Bennett (D-CO)
- Groups lobbying against the resolutions (not comprehensive): Republican Jewish Coalition, AIPAC, Democratic Majority for Israel (DMFI), Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations, Anti-Defamation League
- Press release 11/20/24: Jayapal, Castro, Schakowsky, Doggett, McGovern, Lee, Pocan, Jacobs, Balint Statement on the Senate Vote to Suspend Offensive Weapons Aid to Israeli Government [“…We urge Senators to support these joint resolutions of disapproval to block specific offensive arms sales to Israel, upholding U.S. law that prohibits arms transfers to countries that engage in a consistent pattern of gross violations of internationally recognized human rights or restrict the delivery of U.S. humanitarian assistance. The U.S. must use its leverage to safeguard civilian lives, secure a lasting ceasefire, and advance a pathway toward peace.“]
- Press release 11/19/24: PREPARED REMARKS: Sanders, Merkley, Welch, and Van Hollen Hold Press Conference Ahead of Wednesday Vote to Block Offensive Arm Sales to Israel
- Politico 11/19/24: “In an interview with NatSec Daily, the senator sharply rebuked Biden over his handling of U.S. ties with Israel and the crisis in the Middle East. ‘The president’s Middle East policy has failed. And I think that the carnage and destruction of Gaza will forever be a stain on this record,’ Van Hollen said. Van Hollen and several other progressive lawmakers are advancing a joint resolution of disapproval in a bid to block some U.S. arms sales to Israel. This move comes after the Biden administration walked back what was seen as an ultimatum to Israeli Prime Minister BENJAMIN NETANYAHU’s government to improve the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza or face arms restrictions. When asked about this, Van Hollen said: ‘I think [Biden] has tunnel vision on this issue. He does some on the phone finger-wagging at Netanyahu. But then he never holds the prime minister responsible.’“
- SEIU press release 11/18/24: SEIU Supports Sen. Sanders’ Joint Resolutions of Disapproval to Block Sale of Offensive Weapons to Israel
- Foundation for Defense of Democracies 11/21/24: Outbound Biden Administration Backs Israel in U.S. Senate and UN Security Council
- Times of Israel 11/21/24: Senate motions blocking arms sales to Israel fail, but pick up Democrat support
- The Forward 11/21/24: Why the Senate’s Israel vote matters, as Democrats divide on the Jewish state
- Haaretz 11/21/24: In landmark vote, 19 Senate Democrats oppose arms sales to Israel
- Jewish Insider 11/20/24: Nineteen Senate Democrats vote to block U.S. aid to Israel
- Haaretz 11/20/24: Senior Democratic senators back Sanders’ resolutions to block $20 billion arms deal with Israel
- Zeteo 11/20/24: BREAKING: Senate Rejects Sanders-led Effort to Block Arms Sales to Israel
- Washington Post 11/20/24: Senate Democrats force Israel weapons vote, citing Biden inaction
- New York Times 11/20/24: Democrats Split as Senate Rejects Bills to Block Weapons Transfers to Israel
- Common Dreams 11/20/24:
- The Independent 11/20/24: Why Bernie Sanders is leading a doomed vote on Israel arms restrictions
- TruthOut 11/20/24: Bernie Sanders’s Vote on Gaza Genocide Forces Senators to Go on the Record
- Jewish News Syndicate 11/20/24: Israel-bashers lose votes but gain ground among Democrats
- Jewish News Syndicate 11/20/24: Jewish groups laud Senate’s rejection of Sanders’s bid to block Israel aid
- Responsible Statecraft 11/20/24: A vote today to prevent $20 billion in sales will likely fail, but supporters are calling moment ‘historic’
- The Nation 11/20/24: Bernie Sanders Is Leading a Bold New Effort to Block Arms Sales to Israel
- Jewish Insider 11/20/24: Sanders resolution vote set to test Senate Democrats’ divisions on Israel
- Times of Israel 11/20/24: White House urging Democrats to reject progressive push to block arms transfers to Israel
- The Intercept 11/20/24: Senators Have a Chance to Halt Weapons Sales to Israel. Will They Take It?
- Jewish Telegraphic Agency 11/19/24: Progressive Jewish groups back Senate resolutions against arms sales to Israel
- Washington Free Beacon 11/19/24: Senate Democrats Launch Eleventh-Hour Campaign To Kneecap Jewish State
- Jewish Insider 11/19/24: Many Senate Democrats decline to preview their votes on Sanders’ Israel resolutions
- The New York Sun 11/19/24: White House Staffers and Senate Democrats Mount Last-Ditch Effort To Block Arms Shipments to Israel
- Washington Post 11/18/24: Bernie Sanders: No more arms sales to Netanyahu
- Jewish Insider 11/18/24: J Street urges senators to support resolutions blocking U.S. arms sales to Israel
>>>ENABLING TRUMP ADMIN TO STRIP ANY NGO OF NON-PROFIT STATUS, USING SUPPORT FOR PALESTINIANS AS THE HOOK FOR PASSAGE — HR 9495<<<
As a reminder, HR 9495, introduced 9/9/24 by Tenney (R-NY) and 3 bipartisan cosponsors – Kustoff (R-TN), Schneider (D-IL) & Titus (D-NV), takes the text of the extremely controversial HR 6408 / S. 1436 (“To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to terminate the tax-exempt status of terrorist supporting organizations“) and melds it to a totally mom-and-apple-pie legislation HR 7791 / S. 4057 (“To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to postpone tax deadlines and reimburse paid late fees for United States nationals who are unlawfully or wrongfully detained or held hostage abroad, and for other purposes.“).
Why is this legislation so controversial? Because as laid out in detail in the 4/19/24 and the 11/17/23 editions of the Round-Up, this bill would legislate broad Executive authority to suspend normal due process (carried out by the Justice Department, according to clear rules), so as to permit the Secretary of the Treasure to strip US groups of their non-profit status in a peremptory manner, with virtually no limitations, accountability, or meaningful recourse. As such, this legislation, if enacted into law, would represent a powerful weapon to impose mass harm on the U.S. non-profit sector.
Tik-tok of HR 9495’s path in the House in 2024:
-
April 15: The House voted to
suspend the rules and PASSED HR 6408 (the original vehicle for the anti-NGO
legislation that would later become HR 9459) by a vote of 383 – 11 (with just 10 Democrats and 1 Republican voting
“no”). For details see the 4/19/24, 12/1/23, and 11/17/23 editions of the
Round-Up (and prior). Also see my 4/24/24 viral X-thread on the bill and its passage.
- September 9: Tenney (R-NY), Kustoff (R-TN), Schneider (D-IL) and Titus (D-NV) introduced the new version of HR 6408, in the form of HR 9495. For details see the 9/13/24 edition of the Round-Up.
-
September 11: HR 9495 was marked up
in the House Ways and Means Committee and passed unanimously by the Committee (by a vote of 38-0). For details see the 9/13/24 edition of the
Round-Up.
- November 12: House leaders brought HR 9495 to the floor under suspension of the rules, where it failed to get the 2/3 majority of votes required to pass (the vote was 256-145, with 52 Democrats voting in favor). For details see last week’s Round-Up. Also see my 11/6/24 X-thread on the bill.
- November 13: One day after it failed to pass under suspension of the rules, House leaders announced that HR 9495 would be marked up in the Rules Committee on 11/18/24, paving the way for it to be brought to the floor under normal order (where it needs only a simple majority to pass)
-
November 18: The Rules Committee took up HR 9495 (video of the hearing is here). At the end of the hearing the Rules Committee PASSED
H. Res. 1576 (the Rule governing how HR 9495 would be dealt with
on the floor) by a 9-3 party-line vote (all Democrats voting
against). That Rule provided for just one hour of debate on the bill (divided equally
for/against) and no amendments, before the bill is brought to a vote. Democrats on the committee offered
two amendments — one to strip the anti-NGO legislation from the bill, the other to add a humanitarian
exception — neither of which was considered, let alone voted on, by the Rules Committee. Indeed, during
the hearing there was NO debate/discussion of HR 9495, other than in the opening and closing statements
of the Ranking Member and his designee, excerpted below (in contrast to the other bill on the agenda,
which was subjected to actual discussion and a witness):
- Scanlon (D-PA), acting as the Ranking Member’s designee: “…Republicans are trying to generate controversy where there is none by tacking on another piece of another bill which would grant the president of the United States the authority to strip a nonprofit of its tax-exempt status if the government finds that the nonprofit is a quote “terror supporting organization.” Treasury can do this without presenting any evidence, without any hearing, and without any meaningful right of appeal. Now we all oppose terrorism, and organizations that actually materially support terrorism should not enjoy tax exempt status — but that’s not what this bill is about. This bill gives the president –any president– a broad authority to target and silence civil society groups that a president doesn’t agree with, and then those groups have no meaningful way to challenge that determination. It’s really rich to see Republicans line up behind this bill when not that long ago they were all up in arms over allegations, which were later proven to be false, that the Obama administration’s IRS had allegedly targeted conservative nonprofits. So this is just taking it to another level. Regardless of one’s party affiliation we should all be wary of giving any president an authority like the one that is proposed in this bill. It’s an authority ripe for abuse. The definitions are too vague and its due process is lacking...”
- Rules Committee Ranking Member McGovern (D-MA) [speaking against the closed rule – meaning NO AMENDMENTS on the floor – and HR 9495]: “…many of us are deeply concerned that this will be misused by the incoming president who has labeled mainstream organizations in this country as terrorist organizations, and he will be able to use this if it ever became law to deny these organizations their tax exempt status to try to punish them to try to silence them without any due process, without any hearing, without any nothing. And I just I want the record to reflect that…this is a dangerous pathway that this committee is paving the way for us to go down…”
- November 19: On 11/19/24, the House debated/PASSED H. Res. 1576 (the rule to bring HR 9495 to the floor) by a party-line vote of 212-203 (following a procedural vote to end debate – which consisted of Rep. McGovern repeatedly making the case against the NGO-related section of HR 9495, and Fischback (R-MN) making the case for the bill – and bring the resolution to a vote, which passed by a party-line vote of 210-199). NO DEMOCRATS VOTED IN FAVOR OF H. RES. 1576 in either vote [which didn’t prevent AIPAC applauding passage of the resolution on X & presenting it as bipartisan validation: “Thank you @RepTenney @RepDavidKustoff @RepSchneider and @repdinatitus for leading the bipartisan Stop Terror-Financing and Tax Penalties on American Hostages Act. This bipartisan bill provides important tools to combat terrorism and the organizations that help fund it.”
-
November 21: On 11/21/24, House Republican leaders brought
HR 9495 to a vote on the House floor, where after the 1 hour of time allotted for
debate and grandstanding (and as noted above, no amendments were
permitted) it PASSED by a vote of 219-184. Only 15 Democrats voted for
it. Of particular note is that among the members who changed their vote from “yes” to
“no” is Schiff (D-CA); his change of heart could prove critical if this bill is brought back in the next
Congress, when Schiff’s vote in the Senate could be critical to whether or not Republicans can pass the
bill over Democrats’ objections.
- Why did so many Democrats change their mind over the course of a week? The answer is likely found in the fact that the effort last week to pass HR 9495 under suspension of the rules catalyzed a massive wave of activism, reflecting the (much belated) realization by non-profits from across a large swathe of the political spectrum (mainly but not exclusively from the Left/liberal side) that this bill represents a potentially existential threat to them, their operations, their missions, etc. That wave of activism (which saw some premature self-congratulating when HR 9495 failed to get the 2/3 majority required to pass on 11/12/24), coupled with outrage/incredulity that a not-insignificant-number of House Democrats voted in favor of the bill last week, laid the groundwork for an even bigger wave of anti-HR 9495 activism, including from a wide range of Jewish organizations, that started as soon as people realized that the bill was not only NOT dead after 11/12/24, but would be coming back almost immediately [to get a sense of the depth and breadth of the popular outrage/activism, search “HR 9495” on any social media platform; also see – ACLU: H.R. 9495 was narrowly blocked last week after Congress received more than 100,000 messages urging them to oppose]. The results of that wave of activism are evident in the votes that followed, both with respect to H. Res. 1576 and HR 9495.
- Summing it up well is this thread from Joel Braunold on X: “What happened today with HR9495 is mind blowing. Passes with only 11 nos seven months ago. Gets packaged with v important bill – reported out of committee 49-0 – fails under suspension with 145 nos and then passes but with 184 nos with the 53 yes from five days before going to 15 | It’s indicative of a few things. 1) who ever was reading these bills on committee for Dems needs some accountability 2) advocacy works – to have that many flippers from seven months ago till today is unheard of 3) jewish community split on state authority to push agenda | With such an overwhelming no the bill won’t have a chance to get in NDAA so it’s dead this Congress. With Slotkin, Schiff, Kim all no’s and the huge shift in Dems gonna be uphill climb next Congress in Senate let alone libertarian objections“
- Summing up well what is at stake, see this post from Center for International Policy President & CEO Nancy Okail: “I’ve personally experienced the impact of laws like HR 9495. When Egypt’s autocratic government used similar tactics to silence us for our pro-democracy work, the US—Dems & Republicans—was there to fight it. The idea that it’d now adopt the same framework fought is devastating.” [details of Okail’s ordeal at the hands of the Egyptian Government, which targeted her for her work in support of democracy, see here, here, and here.
Some orgs/groups that came out opposing HR 9495
- The Religious Action Center (RAC) of Reform Judaism 11/20/24: The Religious Action Center for Reform Judaism Rallies More Than 55 Jewish Organizations in Opposition to H.R. 9495 [“As a Jewish community, we have experienced the harms caused by those who foment hate and terror. That is why we appreciate that there already exists a sound process to address such instances as laid out in Article 18 Section 2339 of the U.S. Code. In contrast to the proposed bill, the current process is less susceptible to political interference or the chilling effect on speech and activity than H.R. 9495 is likely to have. No individual, including a Treasury Secretary, should be given nearly unfettered power to remove an organization’s tax-exempt status. We urge you to seek solutions that make the nation safer, instead of advancing those that threaten constitutional rights. Please oppose H.R. 9495 and vote against it when it comes to the floor.”] Signers include organizations from the left to the center-right of the Jewish American political spectrum: A More Perfect Union, Ameinu, American Conference of Cantors, American Jewish World Service (AJWS), Americans for Peace Now, Avodah, Bend the Arc: Jewish Action, Bronx Jews for Climate Action, Carolina Jews for Justice, Central Conference of American Rabbis, Congregation Rodeph Shalom (Philadelphia, PA), Conservative Synagogue of the Hamptons, Dayenu: A Jewish Call to Climate Action, Gesher Bridge Shul, Habonim Dror Camp Galil, Habonim Dror North America, Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, HIAS, Ikar, Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation, J Street, Jewish Alliance for Law and Social Action, Jewish Climate Action Network NYC, Jewish Community Action, Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix, Jewish Council for Public Affairs, Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor, Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass, Jewish Labor Committee, Jewish Liberation Fund, Jewish Women International, Jews for a Secular Democracy, Keshet, Kirva, Lab/Shul, MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger, Men of Reform Judaism, Mitsui Collective, National Council of Jewish Women, Network of Jewish Human Service Agencies, New York Jewish Agenda (NYJA), Nexus Leadership Project, Path With Heart Community, Rabbinical Assembly, Reconstructing Judaism, Sixth & I, Society for Humanistic Judaism, Ta’amod, Temple Shaaray Tefila, New York, NY, The Mordecai Kaplan Center for Jewish Peoplehood, The Workers Circle, Tivnu: Building Justice, T’ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights, Union for Reform Judaism, USCJ, Westchester Jewish Community Services (WJCS), Women of Reform Judaism, YAFFED
- Legal Defense Fund 11/20/24: Leading Civil Rights Organizations Urge Congress to Reject Bill Giving Government Broad Powers to Revoke Nonprofits’ Tax-Exempt Status – includes Legal Defense Fund (LDF), the NAACP, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, National Action Network, National Urban League, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, and National Council of Negro Women (NCNW)
- The Forward 11/20/24: Congress is voting on a bill targeting pro-Palestinian groups. Israel’s example proves it’s a terrible idea – by Daniel Sokatch, President of the New Israel Fund [“H.R. 9495 would open the door for more antidemocratic developments — as laws in Israel have done for 15 years”]
- Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich 11/19/24: X-post – “House Republicans have revived HR 9495, which would give Trump power to shut down nonprofits he doesn’t like under the guise of fighting ‘terrorism.’ 52 House Dems shamefully joined the GOP in voting for it last week. Every Dem should vote against this authoritarian power-grab.“
- 11/19/24 X-thread by Ben & Jerry’s: “Congress is working to pass a bill that would have a devastating, chilling effect on free speech and give the Trump administration power to strip tax-exempt status from nonprofits without due process or even a clear explanation (1/3). nder such vague expansive authority, US nonprofits that champion critical causes like reproductive freedom in Texas, environmental protections globally, or human rights in Gaza, could be subject to politically motivated scrutiny and financial ruin (2/3)...” Smart comment from media critic Sana Saeed on X: “The state of our news media is such that Ben & Jerry’s is educating the public about the authoritarian implications of HR 9495, while mainstream news outlets have remained largely silent about it.“
- Religious Action Committee (RAC) of Reform Judaism 11/18/24: Reform Jewish Leader Urges Congress to Protect Nonprofits
- ACLU-led Civil Society Letter to House Opposing H.R. 9495 (more than 100 civil society organizations signing, so far)
- Jewish Insider 11/22/24: House Democratic support for bill on terror-supporting nonprofits plummets
- Jewish News Syndicate 11/21/24: House passes resolutions to combat Jew-hatred, strip funding from terror-linked nonprofits
- Jewish Insider 11/20/24: Congress to vote on bipartisan bill to revoke non-profit status for groups supporting terror [“ADL and AIPAC are supporting the legislation; ACLU and progressive Jewish groups oppose it” – JI added a correction to the article after publication — “A previous version of this story said that an ADL spokesperson had said the bill included due process protections. The spokesperson said that such protections should be added.“]
- If You Can Keep It/David Weinberg 11/19/24: Congress weighs handing Trump a dangerous new weapon [“I understand why members of Congress want to show their firm opposition to terrorist groups by supporting this bill. It’s an admirable instinct, but this bill will do next to nothing against actual terrorist financiers, while creating a powerful new weapon against U.S. civil society at a moment when our democracy is in genuine peril.”] [note: Weinberg “previously served as a senior staffer for the January 6th Select Committee and an expert on hate, extremism and terrorist finance at ADL and the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.“] Also see his X-thread on the bill.
- Non-Profit Quarterly 11/18/24: Bill Threatening Nonprofits Advances in US House—Again
- TruthOut 11/18/24: House Again Moves to Pass “Nonprofit Killer” Bill Giving Trump “Unchecked Power”
- Tax-exempt crackdown measure passes despite Democrat defections [“Fears of a vengeful Trump caused dozens of Democrats to rethink prior support for bill“] (Roll Call 11/21/24)
- House Passes Antiterror Financing Bill as Democrats Warn Trump Could Abuse It [“Most Democrats opposed the measure, reversing their previous positions as they warned that President-elect Donald J. Trump could use it to punish nonprofit groups he saw as political antagonists.“] (New York Times 11/21/24)
- Nonprofit media organizations could lose tax-exempt status under House-approved bill — The bill would cover any nonprofit identified as “supporting terrorists” (Isthmus 11/21/24)
-
Trump Wants Unilateral Power To Destroy Nonprofits. Congress Can Block It. (Talking Point Memo 11/21/24)
- Congress Passes Bill That Gives Trump the Power to Designate Art Nonprofits ‘Terrorist Organizations’ (ARTNews 11/21/24 [“The implications of the bill passing the House are immense for American arts nonprofits, a sector of this industry that has historically been invested in social justice issues and the promotion of diverse, dissenting perspectives. If the bill passes the Senate and is then signed into law by the President, it could potentially impact many of the country’s most influential museums or alternative spaces.“]
- House Advances Dangerous Legislation That Would Give the Trump Administration Unprecedented Powers To Crush Dissent (Free Press 11/21/24)
- Column: Will Congress give Trump the ability to kill organizations like Planned Parenthood and ACLU? (LA Times 11/20/24)
- Will leading Jewish groups support a crackdown on pro-Palestinian nonprofits? AIPAC and the Anti-Defamation League support legislation that would allow federal officials to strip tax-exempt status from nonprofits they believe are supporting terrorist groups without going through normal legal channels [The Forward 11/14/24]
- House Ways and Means chair supports bill to shut down terror-supporting nonprofits (Jewish News Syndicate 11/13/24)
- Full List of Democrats Who Voted for Bill That Gives Trump Admin More Power (Newsweek 11/12/24)
- Lawmakers Reject Bill That Would Let Trump Destroy Nonprofits (The Intercept 11/12/24)
- (Common Dreams 11/12/24)
- ACLU Cheers House Vote Blocking H.R. 9495 (ACLU 11/12/24)
- US House to vote on anti-NGO bill that could target pro-Palestinian groups (Al Jazeera 11/12/24)
- House set to vote on bill targeting nonprofits accused of supporting terrorism (The Forward 11/12/24)
- ACLU Urges House to Kill Bill that Could Give Trump Admin Power to Crush Dissent and Go After Political Enemies (ACLU 11/12/24)
- House Fast Tracks Bill That Would Give Trump Power to Target Nonprofits [“The legislation would let the Treasury Department revoke tax-exempt status for any ‘terrorist supporting organization'”] (Rolling Stone 11/10/24)
- Congress Is About to Gift Trump Sweeping Powers to Crush His Political Enemies [“The House is set to vote Tuesday on a bill that would let the administration destroy nonprofits it claims support terrorism.”] (The Intercept 11/10/24)
- Reports Committee for Freedom of the Press 5/30/24): Congress’s crackdown on ‘terrorist supporting organizations’ threatens nonprofit news
-
The Intercept 5/10/24: Criticizing Israel? Nonprofit Media Could Lose Tax-Exempt Status Without Due
Process — A new anti-terrorism bill would allow the government to take away vital tax exemptions from
nonprofit news outlets.
- A disturbing national security bill could silence nonprofits and college protests (The Hill, 5/8/24, by Mike Zamore, the ACLU’s national director of policy and government affairs; and Kia Hamadanchy, senior policy counsel at the ACLU) – excerpt: “This week, the Senate may pass a bill granting the executive branch extraordinary power to investigate and strip nonprofits of tax-exempt status based on a unilateral accusation of wrongdoing. The potential for abuse under H.R. 6408 is staggering. If it were to become law, the executive branch would be handed a tool perfectly designed to stifle free speech, target political opponents and punish disfavored groups.” Also see ACLU Action Alert – Tell the Senate: Protect The Right to Dissent
- ACLU (undated): Tell the Senate: Protect The Right to Dissent [“…In a clear reaction to pro-Palestine protests, the Senate might pass legislation that would hand the government a dangerous tool to stifle free speech and punish disfavored groups. We must take action. This bill (S. 4136) gives the executive branch the authority to effectively dismantle any nonprofit organization it deems to have provided “material support” to terrorist groups and the potential for abuse under this law is staggering…”]
- On 5/4/24, Sen. Murphy (D-CT) re-posted an X-post from the New Republic reading, “Civil liberties organizations warn that a recent bill could have sweeping consequences for groups working on climate and environmental causes should the next president choose to use it as a means of attacking his political enemies,” and linked to an article in the New Republic, This Bipartisan Bill Could Give Trump Huge Power Against His Enemies. Murphy added the comment: “Doesn’t feel like the House did a great job vetting this bill. The Senate needs to do better.“
- CATO 5/1/24: Nonprofit Tax Code Weaponization Alert
- The New Republic 4/30/24: This Bipartisan Bill Could Give Trump Huge Power Against His Enemies [“The House has overwhelmingly passed a bill empowering the executive branch to strip organizations of their non-profit status with little due process. The Senate is now considering its own version“]
- The Nation 4/29/24: The Bipartisan War on Pro-Palestinian Activism [“A House bill asks the Treasury to revoke the nonprofit status of suspected ‘terrorist supporting organizations.’” Advocates are already singling out Muslim and Palestinian groups.”]
- NakedCapitalism.com 4/26/24: Free Speech on the Ropes: Legislation to Revoke Not-for-Profit Status of Organizations that Support Palestine Protests Passes in House
- The Lever 4/24/24: SIROTA’S SIGNALS: Trump Could Get New Powers — With Dems’ Help [“If bipartisan legislation passes and Trump wins, he’ll have new power to punish nonprofits he deems to be ‘terrorist supporting.’”]
- Reason 4/24/24: This Bill Would Give the Treasury Nearly Unlimited Power To Destroy Nonprofits [“It supposedly bans financing terrorism, but that’s already illegal. It’s really a power grab for the secretary of the treasury.“]
- Analysis from Charity & Security Network – Charity & Security Network Opposes Legislation that Targets Charities
- For folks who doubt that the (initial) target of this bill is Palestine rights activism see the 11/15/23 hearing of the House Ways & Means Committee at which this bill was first discussed.
- And for folks who doubt that this bill would actually be used as a political weapon to target a broader universe of US tax-exempt organizations see this campaign, launched this week, making the case for using this law to target George Soros/Open Society Foundations.
>>>ENDORSING THE IHRA DEFINITION OF ANTISEMITISM — H.
Res. 1449<<<
On 11/20/24, House leaders brought H. Res. 1449 — introduced 9/16/24 by Manning (D-NC) and Smith (R-NJ), “Condemning the global rise of antisemitism and calling upon countries and international bodies to counter antisemitism”, and marked up 9/25/24 by the House Ways & Means Committee on 9/25/24 (passed by a vote of 50-0) — to the floor under suspension of the rules, where it was PASSED by a vote of 388 – 21 (floor consideration is here).
As noted in the 9/20/24 edition of the Round-Up, the purpose of this resolution is the endorsement/embrace of the IHRA definition of antisemitism, via the endorsement/embrace/promotion of the “The Global Guidelines for Countering Antisemitism.” Those guidelines include: “In order to combat antisemitism, governments need tools to understand its various manifestations. The legally non-binding ‘International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism’ is an important internationally recognized instrument used by over 40 U.N. member states since its adoption in 2016. In addition, hundreds of sub-national public authorities, universities, sports bodies, NGOs, and corporations rely on it.” The resolution “calls upon states and international bodies to take action to counter antisemitism, including by endorsing and embracing the Global Guidelines for Countering Antisemitism…”
Floor consideration is here. Voting “no” were 18 Republicans and 3 Democrats:
- Republican “no” votes came from Biggs (R-AZ), Boebert (R-CO), Brecheen (R-OK), Burlison (R-MO), Cloud (R-TX), Clyde (R-GA), Crane (R-AZ), Good (R-VA), Gosar (R-AZ), Hageman (R-WY), Harshbarger (R-TN), Higgins (R-LA), Hunt (R-TX), Jackson (R-TX), Luna (R-FL), Massie (R-KY), Roy (R-TX), and Zinke (R-WY).
-
Democratic “no” votes came
from Bush (D-MO), Omar
(D-MN), and Tlaib (D-MI)].
- Also see, Jewish Insider 11/20/24: Right-wing, Squad members vote against State Department global antisemitism guidelines
Also see:
- Roy (R-TX) 11/21/24: statement – “Yesterday, I voted against H. Res. 1449. Indeed, the scourge of anti-Semitism is on the rise at home and abroad – evidenced by the International Criminal Court’s absurd issuance of an arrest warrant against Benjamin Netanyahu. However, the resolution in question is a meaningless piece of paper that references language from an international organization that poses First Amendment concerns…”
- Tlaib (D-MI) 11/20/24: X-post – “I strongly oppose antisemitism, and have spent my career working against all forms of hate. I opposed this resolution because it embraces the IHRA definition of antisemitism, which dangerously conflates criticism of the state of Israel with antisemitism. I share the concerns of groups like Jewish Voice for Peace, Bend the Arc, B’Tselem, Amnesty International, and the ACLU that the IHRA definition of antisemitism will be used to stifle dissent and chill free speech, especially Palestinian human rights advocacy. The resolution also does not recognize that the fight against antisemitism is connected to our fight against Islamophobia, racism, white nationalism, and all other forms of hate.“
- Bush (D-MO) 11/20/24: X-post – “I condemn antisemitism and all forms of hatred & bigotry. Period. H.Res. 1449 relies on the flawed IHRA definition, conflating valid criticism of the Israeli gov with antisemitism. Standing against hate must never come at the cost of silencing valid & necessary critiques.“
- Lee (D-PA) 11/20/24: statement – “I voted for this resolution on the House floor because I strongly condemn antisemitism. Though the resolution falls short of endorsing the IHRA definition, its mention invites a reminder that this definition conflates criticism of the state of Israel with antisemitism. This is both unacceptable in a country that values the right to free speech and deeply harmful to communities fighting for Palestinian human rights. The right to criticize the actions of any foreign state should be protected. My hope is that we can unite to condemn all forms of hate—anti-Blackness, Islamophobia, antisemitism, and more—without politicizing our communities’ pain or demonizing those fighting for peace, dignity, and self-determination.”
- Omar (D-MN) 11/20/24: statement – “I voted NO on HRes 1449 because the bill endorses the harmful definition of IHRA that dangerously conflates legitimate criticism of Israel to antisemitism and further harms our ability to address antisemitism. I condemn antisemitism unequivocally, however this resolution does nothing to combat antisemitism. I will continue to stand against any attempt to silence genuine concerns of the Israeli government as antisemitism.”
- Ramirez (D-IL) 11/20/24: X-thread – “Antisemitism, Islamophobia, and all forms of hate and bigotry are interconnected. We must be able to name, identify, and stand against all forms of hateful, racist, and xenophobic sentiments. And so, I voted Yes for H.Res 1449. And, yet, we must oppose any legislation that codifies a definition of antisemitism that erodes our democratic rights to criticize the state or express dissent. (1/3) We must advocate for legislation that upholds our shared humanity and calls for a commitment from elected officials and the media to reject using their influence to further spew bigotry and hate. (2/3) We can start by bringing the Wadee Resolution for a vote in the House. It Passed the Senate; it’s time we do the same. (3/3)”
- NOTE: the Chief of Staff of Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) defended her vote in favor of the resolution, posting on X: “this resolution does not even come close to adopting the ihra definition, which is something she has consistently opposed. it simply states that it exists and that it is recognized by particular international bodies. she will continue to oppose ihra codification.” This rationalization for AOC’s yes vote, notably, depends on an interpretation of the resolution that is wholly out-of-sync with what the resolution actually says, seeks to achieve, and will mean in terms of implementation. Don’t believe me? Here’s Jewish Insider on passage of the resolution: “…The guidelines, released by the State Department and dozens of international partners, make nonbinding recommendations for how governments around the world can counter antisemitism, including adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism. The resolution, led by Reps. Kathy Manning (D-NC) and Chris Smith (R-NJ), the co-chairs of the House antisemitism task force, condemns global antisemitism, praises the global guidelines and urges states and international organizations to combat antisemitism and embrace the guidelines…”
>>ANTISEMITISM AWARENESS ACT — UPDATE<<<
Last week it was announced that Schumer (D-NY) had decided to attached the hugely controversial Antisemitism Awareness Act (AAA) – which would codify and enforce the IHRA definition of antisemitism, including its examples, into US law – to the FY25 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). As a reminder, the NDAA is a piece of must-pass legislation, meaning that attaching the AAA to it would guarantee the AAA’s passage into law (just in time for it to be weaponized by the Trump Administration).
Almost immediately thereafter, it was reported that House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) had rejected Schumer attaching the AAA to the NDAA, based on his view that Schumer doing so was a tactic to enable Democrats to avoid going on the record as for or against the bill (something Johnson wants to force Democrats to do).
This week the fate of the AAA remained unclear, with Schumer reportedly still determined to add the AAA to the NDAA, and Johnson still insisting he will block this from happening. In the meantime, reporting on the bill – including reporting on the forces behind the months-long campaign pressuring Schumer to move the legislation – continued.
- Shadowy GOP firm is behind pressure campaign on Schumer over antisemitism bill (The Forward 11/19/24)
- Antisemitism Awareness Act jam sparks frustration from bill’s House sponsors – But Jewish leaders expressed confidence that the legislation will ultimately pass through Congress (Jewish Insider 11/18/24)
- As Schumer presses ahead with Antisemitism Awareness Act, concerns about free speech resurface (Jewish Telegraphic Agency 11/17/24)
- Senate moves to pass contentious antisemitism bill targeting anti-Israel activity on campuses [yet another piece mis-reporting the story to suggest that the only opposition to the bill comes from the Left) (The Forward 11/15/24)
- FIRE 11/15/24: FIRE statement on congressional leaders smuggling unconstitutional Antisemitism Awareness Act into a must-pass defense bill
- Jameel Jaffer, Knight First Amendment Institute 11/15/24 X-thread – “The proposed bill that would restrict criticism of Israel–called the Antisemitism Awareness Act, of course–is an affront to the First Amendment, and no legislator who cares about free speech should be associated with it. A federal court in Texas has already held that these kinds of restrictions on criticism of Israel are unconstitutional, btw...”
- The Civil Rights Law Shutting Down Pro-Palestine Speech (Jewish Currents 11/15/24)
- ACLU 11/14/24: ACLU Urges Senate to Oppose Bill That Will Threaten Political Speech on College Campuses [Antisemitism Awareness Act]; ACLU letter to Senators 11/14/24 – ACLU Urges Senate to Oppose S. 4127, the Antisemitism Awareness Act
- Lawler (R-NY) 11/14/24: X-post – “Campus antisemitism is out of control and must be reined in. We aren’t doing enough to ensure the safety of Jewish Americans. That’s why getting the Antisemitism Awareness Act signed into law – which passed the House overwhelmingly in May – is critical.” & X-post – “New York continues to be at the epicenter of the rising antisemitism we’ve seen on campuses all across America. We must ensure students, faculty, and families are safe. It’s time for Senator Chuck Schumer to take up and pass the Antisemitism Awareness Act!“; press release – Congressman Mike Lawler Issues Statement On Senator Chuck Schumer Finally Moving the Antisemitism Awareness Act
- Reminder: When this bill passed the House on 5/1/24, it sparked an outpouring of (belated) opposition/concern from across the Republican/conservative/right-wing political spectrum. This includes: NYT’s Bret Stephens, The Free Press’s Christopher F. Rufo and Jenin Younes, Patriot Post’s Nate Jackson, CATO, Reason Magazine’s Eugene Volokh, The Blaze’s David Horowitz, The Federalist, Matt Walsh, Elon Musk, Newsweek’s Batya Ungar-Sargon, Bill Ackman, Fox News, Tablet Magazine editorial board, Alliance Defending Freedom, Daily Signal, The Bulwark, The Washington Post’s Jason Willick, FIRE — not to mention the far-right religious voices denouncing the bill (see a full compendium of all of these and more, here).
>>>OTHER STUFF<<<
-
US MUST TREAT SETTLEMENTS AS PART OF ISRAEL – & NOT DOING SO IS ANTI-ISRAEL, ANTISEMITIC BDS)
S. 5371 (text): Introduced 11/21/24 by Cotton (R-AR) and 5 Republican
cosponsors. “A bill to require the maintenance of the country of origin markings for imported goods
produced in the West Bank or Gaza, and for other purposes,” aka the “Anti-BDS Labeling
Act.” Referred to the Committee on Finance. NOTE: this is a re-introduction of
HR 5179, which was introduced 8/8/23 by Tenney (R-NY) and passed by
the House on 9/18/2024 by a vote of 231-189, with all Republicans plus 16 Democrats voting in favor
[for full details see the 9/20/24, 9/13/24, and 4/19/24 editions of the
Round-Up]. It was then referred to the Senate, where it has not moved. Also see: Cotton press
release – Cotton, Colleagues Introduce Bill to Ban Anti-Semitic Country-of-Origin
Labels; New bill to ensure Israeli products are labeled as such (Arutz Sheva
11/21/24). Reminder: As has always been the case in this battle over how to
label the place-of-origin of settlement products, the arguments behind this legislation boil down to:
- if people know that a product was produced in a settlement, some will likely choose NOT to buy the product, in a decision that reflects their personal opposition to Israeli occupation/settlements;
- such an action by an individual consumer, as an expression of their own deeply-held values, is a form of BDS and as such is antisemitic, anti-Israel;
- the U.S. government, as part of its support for its ally Israel, must implement policies that in effect establish special place-of-origin rules for Israel [i.e., hold Israel to a different standard than the rest of the world]
- These Israel-specific rules-of-origin must ensure that U.S. consumers who might want to make an informed decision with respect to purchasing or not purchasing settlement products are prevented from doing so — in this case, by depriving consumers of accurate place-of-origin data; and
- Failure to implement/enact policies that in effect prevent US consumers making informed decisions
with respect to whether or not they wish to purchase settlements products is antisemitic, anti-Israel,
and a form of BDS.
- (RESTORE FUNDING TO UNRWA!) S. 5388 (text): Introduced 11/21/24 by Welch (D-VT), Sanders (I-VT), Van Hollen (D-MD), Klobuchar (D-MN) and Hirono (D-HI), “A bill to restore funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA),” aka, the “UNRWA Funding Emergency Restoration Act.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations. NOTE: This is the Senate version of HR 9649, the “UNRWA Funding Emergency Restoration Act,” introduced in the House on 9/18/24 by Carson (D-IN) and 62 cosponsors (all Democrats) [covered in the 9/20/24 edition of the Round-Up]. Also see: Welch press release — Welch Leads Bill to Restore Funding for UNRWA.
- (DISAPPROVING OF WEAPONS SALES TO UAE) H. J. Res. 226/S. J. Res. 118: Introduced 11/21/24 in the House by Jacobs (D-CA) and no cosponsors, and in the Senate by Van H0llen (D-MD) and no cosponsors, “Providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed foreign military sale to the Government of the United Arab Emirates of certain defense articles and services.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. Also see: Van Hollen press release — Van Hollen Introduces Joint Resolution of Disapproval & Legislation to Pause Weapons Sales to UAE Until Administration Certifies UAE is Not Supporting RSF in Sudan; Reuters report– US lawmakers seek to halt weapons sales to UAE, citing Sudan
- (BARRING WEAPONS SALES TO UAE) S. 5376: Introduced 11/21/24 by Van Hollen (D-MD) and no cosponsors, “A bill to prohibit sales and the issuance of licenses for the export of certain defense articles to the United Arab Emirates, and for other purposes.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations. Also see: Van Hollen press release — Van Hollen Introduces Joint Resolution of Disapproval & Legislation to Pause Weapons Sales to UAE Until Administration Certifies UAE is Not Supporting RSF in Sudan; Reuters report– US lawmakers seek to halt weapons sales to UAE, citing Sudan
- (HONORING THE AMERICAN JEWISH COMMITTEE) H. Res. 1578: Introduced 11/18/24 by Green (D-TX) and 4
cosponsors (bipartisan), “Original Resolution honoring and
commending the American Jewish Committee on its 118th anniversary.” Referred to the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. Excerpt: The House,
“honors and commends the American Jewish Committee for its efforts regarding human rights worldwide,
interfaith dialogue, and the promotion of Israel’s security and place in the world.”
- (WE LOVE INTL DIGITAL FREEDOM – but does that include for Palestinians?) HR 10169 & S. 5344 (text): Introduced 11/19/24 in the House by Kamlager-Dove (D-CA) and Kim (R-CA), and in the Senate by Coons (D-DE) and Tillis (R-NC), “ To provide for international protection of digital freedom, and for other purposes.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. Also see: press releases – Reps. Kim, Kamlager-Dove Lead Bill to Protect International Digital Freedom; Senators Coons, Tillis introduce legislation to promote protection of international digital freedom
- (DO MORE FOR US CITIZENS HELD HOSTAGE) HR 10168: Introduced 11/19/24 by Hill (R-AR) and Stevens (D-MI), “To amend the Robert Levinson Hostage Recovery and Hostage-Taking Accountability Act to require the Secretary of State to provide additional information to Congress regarding United States nationals detained abroad, and for other purposes.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Also see: Hill press release – REP. HILL INTRODUCES BILL TO PUSH STATE DEPARTMENT TO IMPROVE TRANSPARENCY ABOUT AMERICAN HOSTAGES AND WRONGFUL DETAINEES
-
(ONE TO WATCH – NOT CLEAR YET WHAT IT INVOLVES) S. 5340: Introduced 11/18/24 by Coons (D-DE) and Risch (R-ID),
“A bill to provide the United States Government with additional
tools to deter state and non-state actors from wrongfully detaining United States nationals for
political leverage, and for other purposes.” Referred to the
Committee on Foreign Relations. There has been no press release as of this writing as no bill text is
available as yet.
- (ISRAEL STILL DISCRIMINATES AGAINST ARAB-AMERICANS, IN VIOLATION OF VWP COMMITMENTS) Progressives Raise Alarm On Anti-Arab Discrimination In Israel’s Visa Waiver Program (Huffington Post 11/22/24) – [letter text — signed by (at least) 20 House Democrats]
- (TARGETING ACADEMIA USING CONFLATION OF CRITICISM OF ISRAEL WITH ANTISEMITISM): E&W, E&C Republicans Press Gladstone Institutes for Information Regarding Internal Antisemitism [letter text]. The letter expresses concern about (alleged) “ongoing and pervasive acts of antisemitic harassment and intimidation at Gladstone and its leadership’s insufficient response to these acts.” Notably, specific allegations in the letter are overwhelmingly linked to statements/activism related to Israel. The letter demands written answers to a list of questions and extensive internal documents. Also see: House committees to investigate UC-affiliated research institution for handling of antisemitism (Jewish Insider 11/22/24); press release from Energy & Commerce Committee
- (DEAR EU: WHEN IT COMES TO ISRAEL, YOU MUST IGNORE INTL LAW & ICC, OR ELSE) On 11/21/24, Jewish Insider reported that “Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is drafting a letter to the European Union warning the body and leaders of its member states against following EU guidance to enforce the orders of the International Criminal Court to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, he told Jewish Insider.” The article goes on: “Graham said he is ‘going to send a letter to the EU saying that, ‘We think this is outside their jurisdiction, it’s rogue, it’s reckless. Anybody who aids and abets this reckless effort will be on the wrong side of the United States.’ The South Carolina senator said that he has the votes to pass legislation sanctioning the ICC next year, when Republicans will take control of the House, Senate and the White House. ‘I am confident I have the votes to deliver on that in the next Congress,’ he said.”
- (PUNISH US ORG FOR ACTIONS THAT WERE NOT ILLEGAL WHEN THEY DID THEM) 11/20/24: Chairman Smith: Ending Taxpayer Subsidies for Terrorist Organizations Shouldn’t Be Hard [letter text]. In this letter, the Chairman of the House Ways & Means Committee is demanding, in effect, that the IRS strip the 501(c)(3) status of the US organization that was the fiscal sponsor of Samidoun BEFORE it was recently designated by the US Department of Treasury as “a sham charity that serves as an international fundraiser for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist organization.” Per Smith’s logic, the fact that the Alliance for Global Justice acted as the fiscal sponsor for Samidoun at a time that it was entirely legal to do so is sufficient cause for the IRS to now strip it of its non-profit status (ex post facto).
- (CHILDREN’S HEALTH IN GAZA) 11/20/24: Rep. Summer Lee Leads 14 Colleagues in Calling on Secretaries Blinken and Austin to Secure Medical Truce for Polio Vaccination Campaign in Gaza [letter text]
11/19/14: House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism Hosts Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt. Also see:
- Manning (R-NY) 11/19/24 X-post – “Today, the @HouseBTFCA welcomed @StateSEAS to the U.S. Capitol to discuss the alarming rise of antisemitism both at home and around the world. I’m grateful for Ambassador Lipstadt and her tireless efforts to combat antisemitism wherever it emerges.“
- Keating (D-MA) 11/19/24 X-post – “Timely meeting today w/@StateSEAS Amb. Lipstadt to discuss her travels to Paris & Amsterdam and the horrific antisemitic attack on Israeli soccer fans. We must work together to combat antisemitism & the US-endorsed Global Guidelines provide an important framework for this work.”
On the Announcement that the ICC has issued Arrest Warrants for Bibi & Gallant: Many, many members of Congress made many, many statements and posts expressing outrage, indignation, and disgust at the ICC’s issuing of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Gallant. These included many, many calls/demands for sanctions and retribution, including calls for immediate passage of the anti-ICC legislation already passed by the House and now pending in the Senate (HR 8282). Check members’ websites and social media accounts to see for yourself.
Republicans: WE STAND WITH ISRAEL (and Democrats don’t) (pre-ICC
announcement)
- Sullivan (R-AK) 11/21/24: X-post – “When @SenateGOP assumes the majority, we will make clear to our friends and foes around the world that the United States once again stands proudly with Israel—our greatest ally in the Middle East—and against the Iranian terrorist regime and its terrorist proxies.“
- Scott (R-FL) 11/20/24: X-post – “It’s disgusting to see a U.S. Senator spewing antisemitic hatred & attacking our great ally, Israel, with LIES. It’s Hamas that wants to destroy Israel & every Jew & has held Americans & Israelis hostage for 411 days. Israel must defend itself & destroy Hamas to achieve peace.” [attacking Sen. Van Hollen (D-MD) for describing what Israel is doing in Gaza – accurately – as “ethnic cleansing”]
- D’Esposito (R-NY) 11/20/24: X-post – “This is just the latest iteration of the antisemitism peddled at the UN by governments who seek the destruction of our ally, Israel. The Biden Admin MUST take a strong stance in opposition to this treachery — the admin’s current silence is dangerous.“
- Thune (R-SD) 11/19/24: press release – Thune: The Senate Republican Majority Will Have Israel’s Back [includes link to video]
- Issa (R-CA) 11/19/24: X-post – “Protecting Israel means confronting not just Hamas and Hezbollah but also their enablers.” [Syria, Russia, Iran, China]
- Scott (R-FL) 11/18/24: X-post – “The @IDF again has made the world a safer place with a swift and strategic strike to eliminate an evil terrorist. Let this be a reminder: if you chant ‘Death to America’ and ‘Death to Israel,’ you will pay & no one will miss you.” Commenting on article about Israel bombing central Beirut to kill a Hizballah spokesman.
- Lankford (R-OK) 11/18/24: X-post – “Israel is our strongest ally in the Middle East, and we must stand firmly with them. The ICC prosecutor’s attempt to seek arrest warrants for Prime Minister Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is a dangerous overreach that threatens Israel’s sovereignty. These actions cannot go unanswered. Further, at a time when antisemitism is rising in the United States and throughout the world, the Senate should pass the Antisemitism Awareness Act & the Countering Antisemitism Act, which would affirm to our Jewish friends and neighbors that we will stand with them & the hate of antisemitism will not be tolerated in the US.”
- Van Duyne (R-TX) 11/18/24: X-post – “The Biden-Harris legacy in the Middle East: Sent $2B to pad Hamas pockets since 10/7/23 \ Waived terrorism sanctions on Palestinian gov’t \ Imposed new sanctions on Israeli Jews \ Can’t wait to return to leadership that recognizes the importance of a strong U.S.-Israel relationship.”
- Capito (R-WV) 11/19/24: In Case You Missed It: Capito, Colleagues Introduce Stand with Israel Act
- Ernst (R-IA) 11/19/24: Ernst Combats Israel’s Persecution at the United Nations
- Scott (R-SC) 11/19/24: X-post – “Any move to restrict Israel’s membership would be another shameful act of antisemitism and terrorist pandering. The Stand with Israel Act ensures not a single dime of American taxpayer money funds the UN’s cowardice.“
- Blackburn (R-TN) 11/19/24: X-post – “If the International Criminal Court proceeds in attempting to issue warrants for Israeli officials, the U.S. Senate should immediately pass legislation enacting strict sanctions on the farce court.“
- Risch (R-ID) 11/18/24: X-post – “Reports that another anti-Israel UN Security Council Resolution will soon be considered are concerning. If true, the Biden Admin must announce its plan to VETO this clearly anti-Semitic effort. This is another example of how the @UN system is broken and in need of an overhaul.“
- McCaul (R-TX) 11/18/24: X-post – “CHM @RepMcCaul: “I agree with @SenateForeign. Any UN Security Council resolution dealing with Gaza is going to be biased against Israel. If a resolution is brought forward, the Biden admin must veto, maintaining the US’ longstanding practice of opposing one-sided efforts that weaponize the UN system against Israel.”
- Ernst (R-IA) 11/18/24: X-post – “Allowing Israel to be threatened while it is in the fight for its life exposes more of the blatant antisemitism @UN. There will be consequences if the UN allows Israel’s status to be downgraded, and they should no longer receive U.S. taxpayer dollars.“
- Emmer (R-MN) 11/18/24: X-post – “The @HouseGOP passed H.R. 8282 months ago, sanctioning the pro-terrorist ICC for unlawfully targeting Israel. Shame on Schumer for letting it gather dust on his desk, only enabling terrorism. I commend @SenJohnThune’s commitment to ensuring BOTH chambers stand with Israel.“
- Young (R-IN) 11/18/24: X-post – “The United States must reject all attempts by the ICC, or anyone else, to undermine Israel’s sovereignty and right to defend itself. I agree with @SenJohnThune – we must pass this bipartisan legislation and reaffirm our support for our ally Israel.“
- Incoming Senate Leader Thune (R-SD) 11/17/24: X-post: “If the ICC and its prosecutor do not reverse their outrageous and unlawful actions to pursue arrest warrants against Israeli officials, the Senate should immediately pass sanctions legislation, as the House has already done on a bipartisan basis. If Majority Leader Schumer does not act, the Senate Republican majority will stand with our key ally Israel and make this – and other supportive legislation – a top priority in the next Congress.“
Sanctions on Israeli Settlers, For & Against
- Smith (D-WA) 11/19/24: X-post – “Yesterday, the Biden-Harris Administration announced sanctions against Amana, an Israeli settler organization that has promoted the rapid expansion of settlements in the West Bank. In October, I wrote a letter urging the admin to sanction Amana to discourage Israeli settlement expansion and settler violence. This was an important step to take to deter entities and individuals who are destabilizing the West Bank. I also support sanctioning Israeli Ministers Smotrich and Ben-Gvir for their roles in destabilizing the region.“
- Hinson (R-IA) 11/19/24: X-post – “The Biden Administration’s true anti-Israel colors are showing in its final days. These sanctions – along with continued attempts to undermine Israeli security – are unacceptable. We can’t get President Trump back in office soon enough.“
- Daines (R-MT) 11/18/24: X-post – “This unprecedented lawfare against private Israeli companies by the Biden admin is reprehensible. Congress should pass bipartisan leg to prohibit future U.S. sanctions while opposing any attempt by the UN Security Council to pass a similar resolution.“
- DeLauro (D-CT) 11/18/24: DeLauro Statement on White House Sanctions on Amana; also see X-thread – “I am encouraged that @POTUS has taken action in response to a letter I led to sanction Amana, a key funder of settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. This is a good first step and will make a real impact on the ground. However, we must go further and sanction other entities and Israeli government officials named directly in our letter for their instigation of violence and instability in the West Bank and the broader region…”
American-Israeli Hostages Held by Hamas
- Scott (R-FL) 11/19/24: X-post – “This is heartbreaking to listen to, but it’s crucial we hear every word. Hamas terrorists aren’t interested in peace. They seek to destroy Israel and the Jewish people. They’ve held hostages for 410 days and targeted our great ally. THIS is what sympathizers are defending and what those who remain in captivity face every single day. ENOUGH! Bring them all home.” Comment on post by Israeli official with video talking to a former hostage.
- Espaillat (D-NY) 11/18/24: Congressional Latino-Jewish Caucus Meet with Former Hostage and Families of Current Hostages Held by Hamas
- Cruz (R-TX) 11/18/24: X-post – “Today I met with the families of American hostages held by Hamas. I told them I am committed to doing everything possible to bring their loved ones home. At the UN there are calls for forcing a ceasefire on Israel that leaves American hostages in Hamas’s hands, and I told these families I am committed to countering those efforts and making the release of hostages a prerequisite for a ceasefire. Heidi and I will continue to pray for these hostages until they are returned home.“
AIPAC brings pro-Israel students to the Hill
X-posts about meeting with delegations of pro-Israel students brought to the Hill be AIPAC this week: Balderson (R-OH), Ciscomani (R-AZ), Schneider (D-CA), Lawler (R-NY), Cammack (R-FL)
Stefanik’s Nomination as UN Ambassador
- Blackburn (R-TN) 11/21/24: X-post – “Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has been a staunch leader for Israel, taking on woke college presidents who failed to protect Jewish students and putting pressure on universities that abetted terrorist sympathizers on their campuses. She will make a wonderful and fierce UN Ambassador.“
- McConnell (R-KY) 11/21/24: McConnell Meets With Representative Elise Stefanik [“I was glad to meet today with President-elect Trump’s nominee to serve as Representative of the United States to the United Nations, Representative Elise Stefanik. The world’s largest international organization is in dire need of a wake-up call, and Representative Stefanik is uniquely well-suited to deliver it. In a forum corrupted by authoritarians where cowardly majorities hector the embattled Jewish state of Israel, the next U.S. Ambassador must speak with uncompromising moral clarity. I am particularly encouraged that the President-elect’s nominee shares my commitment to holding UNRWA accountable for its role in the horrors of October 7th and keeping U.S. taxpayer dollars clear of such vile complicity. I look forward to the Senate’s timely consideration of Representative Stefanik’s nomination. I hope and expect she will be a proud proponent of an American foreign policy based on peace through strength.”]
- Daines (R-MT) 11/21/24: X-post – “Great to meet with my friend @EliseStefanik today. She is a champion for Israel and will work tirelessly to advance @realDonaldTrump’s America First agenda.”
- Hinson (R-IA) 11/19/24: X-post – “The UN continues to spew pro-Gaza propaganda pushed by terrorists. Hamas is to blame for every single civilian death in Gaza. Can’t wait for @EliseStefanik to set them straight.” [linked to CNN report — UN report: Israel is intentionally causing death, starvation in Gaza]
Other stuff
- Walberg (R-MI) 11/21/24: X-post – “Antisemitic mobs continue to plague universities across the country. @EdWorkforceCmte will not stop exposing failed leadership and holding bad actors accountable. We cannot allow this behavior to continue.“
- Alford (R-MO) 11/19/24: ICYMI: Alford Joins Bipartisan Congressional National Security Trip to the Middle East
- Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) 11/19/24: X-thread – “On Saturday in Downers Grove, our community witnessed another apparently hate-motivated attack, this time on a Palestinian man and his pregnant wife. This follows other recent hate-motivated incidents, including anti-Semitic attacks in Chicago. 1/3 As we confront acts of hate, including violence, it’s not enough just to reject them, we must be ready to help those being targeted, whether a couple grabbing lunch, students demonstrating on their college campus, or a congregation at a synagogue. 2/3 So, if you see violence or vandalism, call the police. If you see someone in need of medical attention, call 911. And if you see a community in need of more good neighbors, please be one. We can’t just reject hate – we need to embrace taking care of our communities.”
- Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) 11/18/24: X-thread – “Truly a privilege to join my friend @senatornanrich and Deputy Consul General of Israel @BlackAyellet in recognizing Yom Haplitim, Jewish Refugee Day, for the first time in Broward County. Thanks @Sephardi_Voices, @jewishbroward and @AJCGlobal for hosting this meaningful program. Many have no knowledge of the diverse backgrounds and experiences that constitute the Jewish diaspora. Events like this commemoration are the key to ensuring our children – and their children – are agents for peace and partnership.” For some context on the Jewish refugee issue, see my 2012 piece for the Daily Beast: Exploiting Jews from Arab Countries
- Fetterman (D-PA) 11/18/24: X-post – “The truth in Gaza. Hamas steals aid then sells it to their own people, yet Israel faces blood libel with committing ‘genocide’ or ‘starving’ Gaza. I stand with the truth.” NOTE: The truth, as covered in detail this week by the Washington Post, is actually this: “Officials said criminal looting has become the greatest impediment to distributing aid in the southern half of Gaza, home to the vast majority of displaced Palestinians. Armed bands of men have killed, beaten and kidnapped aid truck drivers in the area around Israel’s Kerem Shalom crossing, the main entry point into Gaza’s south, aid workers and transport companies said. The thieves, who have run cigarette-smuggling operations throughout this year but are now also stealing food and other supplies, are tied to local crime families, residents say. The gangs are described by observers as rivals of Hamas and, in some cases, they have been targeted by remnants of Hamas’s security forces in other parts of the enclave. An internal United Nations memo obtained by The Washington Post concluded last month that the gangs ‘may be benefiting from a passive if not active benevolence’ or ‘protection’ from the Israel Defense Forces. One gang leader, the memo said, established a ‘military like compound’ in an area ‘restricted, controlled and patrolled by the IDF.’” Also, at this point the list of genocide experts who have stated clearly that Israel is, indeed, committing genocide is too long to include here.]
- Jewish Insider 11/21/24: Republican lawmakers vow swift action on ICC sanctions in next Congress
- Jewish Insider 11/21/24: Graham to EU: Don’t enforce ICC’s ‘rogue prosecution’ against Israeli leaders [“The senator says he has the votes to sanction the ICC and those who assist with prosecution efforts ‘in the next Congress’”]
- Foundation for Defense of Democracies 11/21/24: ‘Expect a Strong Response’: ICC Issues Arrest Warrants Against Israel’s Prime Minister and Former Defense Minister
- The Hill 11/21/24: Graham knocks ICC over Netanyahu, Gallant: ‘A dangerous joke’
- Jewish News Syndicate 11/21/24: Trump’s nominee for security advisor vows ‘strong response’ to ICC
- Algemeier 11/21/24: US ‘Rejects’ ICC Arrest Warrants for Israeli Officials, Lawmakers Vow to Retaliate With Sanctions
- Politico 11/21/24: A Trump storm cometh for the ICC
- Al Jazeera 11/21/24: How US politicians responded to Netanyahu’s ICC arrest warrant
- Middle East Eye 11/21/24: US: Republicans condemn ICC arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, Democrats keep quiet
- AIPAC 11/21/24: Congress must act to sanction ICC after shameful decision (also here)
- Jerusalem Post 11/18/24: Senate leader threatens ICC sanctions over pending Netanyahu warrants
- Washington Examiner 11/18/24: Cotton condemns ICC arrest warrants for Israeli leaders
- Times of Israel 11/18/24: Incoming majority leader says Senate will sanction ICC unless case against Israelis dropped
- Jewish Chronicle 11/18/24: Republican Senate majority leader threatens to sanction ICC over Israel — John Thune attacked the ICC’s ‘outrageous unlawful actions to pursue arrest warrants against Israeli officials’
- Jewish Insider 11/17/24: Senate majority leader-elect threatens to sanction Hague criminal court
- Jewish News Syndicate 11/19/24: ‘Reinforcements on the way,’ next Senate leader tells Israel [“The Republican-led legislature will ‘have our allies’ back,’ vowed John Thune, who chided Democrats for ‘struggling’ to support Israel.”]
- Fox News 11/18/24: Cruz says UN draft resolution against Israel is aimed at undermining incoming Trump admin, GOP Congress
- Axios 11/16/24: Lindsey Graham told Netanyahu “do what you have to do” on Iran’s nuclear program
Targeting AOC for…saying what AIPAC is saying about itself…
On 11/17/24, Ocasio-Cortaz (D-NY) posted on X, commenting on a thread about the recent election: “If people want to talk about members of Congress being overly influenced by a special interest group pushing a wildly unpopular agenda that pushes voters away from Democrats then they should be discussing AIPAC“. ADL head Jonathan Greenblatt promptly responded that with this statement AOC was guilty of “scapegoating the Jews” — a statement that manifestly conflates AIPAC (which AOC mentioned) with Jewish people (the issue of Jews or Jewish identity is never mentioned by AOC) – which of course is ANTISEMITIC, but never mind… AOC’s X-post launched a flurry of rage from the usual suspects. For more see:
- Haaretz 11/19/24: AIPAC’s Role in Democratic Party Under Scrutiny After 2024 U.S. Election Losses [“Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday singled out AIPAC as a ‘special interest group pushing a wildly unpopular agenda,’ starting a new debate about the pro-Israel organization’s involvement in the party”]
- Jerusalem Post 11/19/24: AOC: AIPAC pushes voters away from Democrats, overly influences Congress members [“The congresswoman implies that the Jewish lobbying group is responsible for the losses the Democrats had this election season.”]
- Jewish Insider 11/18/24: AOC receives widespread criticism over AIPAC accusation
- Jewish Insider 11/18/24: Phillips, responding to AOC, describes anti-Israel movement as antisemitic
- As a reminder, in this year’s primaries, AIPAC invested MILLIONS to defeat progressive candidates it considered insufficiently pro-Israel, in campaigns that for the most part didn’t mention they were funded by an organization focused on a pro-Israel agenda — and then gloated when its chosen candidates won these primaries that support for Israel is “good and good politics“. For a superb analysis of all of that, see Akela Lacy’s brilliant report in the Intercept – How Does AIPAC Shape Washington? We Tracked Every Dollar. [“The Intercept followed AIPAC’s money trail to reveal how its political spending impacts the balance of power in Congress.”]
- Jewish Insider 11/21/24: Georgia’s only Jewish state legislator slams Ossoff, Warnock for votes against Israel aid
- New York Post 11/20/24: Dem Rep. Jared Moskowitz slams ‘dozens of members’ of his own party over antisemitism: : You ‘don’t get a pass’
- Jewish News Syndicate 11/20/24: Stefanik vows to fight Jew-hatred at United Nations [“The U.N. has continuously betrayed Israel and betrayed America, acting as an apologist for Iran and their terrorist proxies,” the New York congresswoman said at an EMET event.]
- New York Post 11/20/24: Elise Stefanik vows to take on ‘den of antisemitism’ and ‘apologist for Iran’ at the UN
- Jewish Insider 11/20/24: Auchincloss: U.S. needs to focus on splitting Iran and China, not Saudi normalization with Israel [‘What I hope happens is that Trump focuses on wedging Iran from China, as opposed to being obsessed with getting Saudi Arabia into the Abraham Accords,’ the Massachusetts representative said]
- Algemeiner 11/19/24: US Sen. Chris Van Hollen Accuses Israel of ‘Ethnic Cleansing’ in Northern Gaza
- Jewish Insider 11/18/24: Gottheimer pledges to crack down on antisemitism in gubernatorial campaign announcement
- The Guardian 11/18/24: Trump likely to use antisemitism claims to launch crackdown on US universities [“‘Targeting ‘woke’ education is catnip for the right right now, and the fact that they used antisemitism, or alleged antisemitism, as the tool to do so enabled them to mitigate to a great degree Democratic opposition and actually get Democrats to support them in this agenda,’ said Lara Friedman, the president of the Foundation for Middle East Peace, who tracks efforts to use antisemitism as a pretext to punish critics of Israel.”
- Helmy (D-NJ) 11/18/24: X-post – “No human being should be worth less than another based on which side of a checkpoint or crossing they live on. Perhaps if we keep that principle at the center of our approach, we can do better by the innocent people of Gaza and the West Bank who so desperately need our humanity.“
- Jewish Insider 11/19/24: Dan Goldman to take over House antisemitism task force chair from Kathy Manning [“…Goldman was one of 22 Democrats who voted to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) for anti-Israel and antisemitic comments following Oct. 7. When Tlaib and others accused Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel of bias in a campus protest case in September, Goldman joined other Democrats in describing Nessel’s critics as antisemitic. He voted in favor of the Antisemitism Awareness Act and is a co-sponsor of the Countering Antisemitism Act…”]