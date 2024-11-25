Legislative Round-Up- November 22, 2024

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace. Views and positions expressed here are those of the writer, and do not necessarily represent APN's views and policy positions.

FMEP’s Occupied Thoughts podcast 11/21/24: Understanding Palestinian Pain & Resistance: Reporting from the West Bank, ft. FMEP Fellow Nour Joudah speaking with journalist Mariam Barghouti about reporting from the ground in the West Bank, views on the Palestinian Authority and Palestinian resistance, and understanding Israeli violence in Gaza and the West Bank within the larger frame of Palestinian history.

FMEP's Occupied Thoughts podcast 11/15/24: Beyond unipolarity and the 'rules-based international order' toward a "Better Order Project", ft. FMEP Fellow Peter Beinart speaking with policy experts Zack Paikin and Trita Parsi about the the new report they co-authored, "Toward a Better Security Order," the first report by the Quincy Institute's Better Order Project.

1. Bills & Resolutions

>>>CHALLENGING MILITARY SALES/SUPPLIES TO ISRAEL (SANDERS’ RESOLUTIONS)<<<

On 9/25/24, Sen. Sanders (I-VT) introduced 6 privileged resolutions targeting military weapons/supplies sales to Israel (S. J. Res. 111 – 116). Because these resolutions are “privileged” at least some of them were REQUIRED to be brought to a vote; the timing of their introduction meant they would be voted on during the lame duck session. On 11/20/24, votes took place on 3 of those resolutions (details below). NOTE: the Biden Administration actively lobbied Senate Democrats to oppose these resolutions, using talking points that boiled down to the argument that support for these resolutions helps Hamas (a classic Israeli government argument) – see: Huffington Post 11/20/24: Exclusive: White House Says Democrats Who Oppose Weapons To Israel Are Aiding Hamas (framing dutifully amplified beyond the Senate by people like Rep. Hoyer, D-MD).

>>>ENABLING TRUMP ADMIN TO STRIP ANY NGO OF NON-PROFIT STATUS, USING SUPPORT FOR PALESTINIANS AS THE HOOK FOR PASSAGE — HR 9495<<<

As a reminder, HR 9495, introduced 9/9/24 by Tenney (R-NY) and 3 bipartisan cosponsors – Kustoff (R-TN), Schneider (D-IL) & Titus (D-NV), takes the text of the extremely controversial HR 6408 / S. 1436 (“To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to terminate the tax-exempt status of terrorist supporting organizations“) and melds it to a totally mom-and-apple-pie legislation HR 7791 / S. 4057 (“To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to postpone tax deadlines and reimburse paid late fees for United States nationals who are unlawfully or wrongfully detained or held hostage abroad, and for other purposes.“).

Why is this legislation so controversial? Because as laid out in detail in the 4/19/24 and the 11/17/23 editions of the Round-Up, this bill would legislate broad Executive authority to suspend normal due process (carried out by the Justice Department, according to clear rules), so as to permit the Secretary of the Treasure to strip US groups of their non-profit status in a peremptory manner, with virtually no limitations, accountability, or meaningful recourse. As such, this legislation, if enacted into law, would represent a powerful weapon to impose mass harm on the U.S. non-profit sector.

Tik-tok of HR 9495’s path in the House in 2024:

Some orgs/groups that came out opposing HR 9495

>>>ENDORSING THE IHRA DEFINITION OF ANTISEMITISM — H. Res. 1449<<<



On 11/20/24, House leaders brought H. Res. 1449 — introduced 9/16/24 by Manning (D-NC) and Smith (R-NJ), “Condemning the global rise of antisemitism and calling upon countries and international bodies to counter antisemitism”, and marked up 9/25/24 by the House Ways & Means Committee on 9/25/24 (passed by a vote of 50-0) — to the floor under suspension of the rules, where it was PASSED by a vote of 388 – 21 (floor consideration is here).

As noted in the 9/20/24 edition of the Round-Up, the purpose of this resolution is the endorsement/embrace of the IHRA definition of antisemitism, via the endorsement/embrace/promotion of the “The Global Guidelines for Countering Antisemitism.” Those guidelines include: “In order to combat antisemitism, governments need tools to understand its various manifestations. The legally non-binding ‘International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism’ is an important internationally recognized instrument used by over 40 U.N. member states since its adoption in 2016. In addition, hundreds of sub-national public authorities, universities, sports bodies, NGOs, and corporations rely on it.” The resolution “calls upon states and international bodies to take action to counter antisemitism, including by endorsing and embracing the Global Guidelines for Countering Antisemitism…”

Floor consideration is here. Voting “no” were 18 Republicans and 3 Democrats:

Republican “no” votes came from Biggs (R-AZ), Boebert (R-CO), Brecheen (R-OK), Burlison (R-MO), Cloud (R-TX), Clyde (R-GA), Crane (R-AZ), Good (R-VA), Gosar (R-AZ), Hageman (R-WY), Harshbarger (R-TN), Higgins (R-LA), Hunt (R-TX), Jackson (R-TX), Luna (R-FL), Massie (R-KY), Roy (R-TX), and Zinke (R-WY).

Democratic “no” votes came from Bush (D-MO), Omar (D-MN), and Tlaib (D-MI)].



Also see, Jewish Insider 11/20/24: Right-wing, Squad members vote against State Department global antisemitism guidelines

Also see:

Roy (R-TX) 11/21/24: statement – “Yesterday, I voted against H. Res. 1449. Indeed, the scourge of anti-Semitism is on the rise at home and abroad – evidenced by the International Criminal Court’s absurd issuance of an arrest warrant against Benjamin Netanyahu. However, the resolution in question is a meaningless piece of paper that references language from an international organization that poses First Amendment concerns…”

Tlaib (D-MI) 11/20/24: X-post – “I strongly oppose antisemitism, and have spent my career working against all forms of hate. I opposed this resolution because it embraces the IHRA definition of antisemitism, which dangerously conflates criticism of the state of Israel with antisemitism. I share the concerns of groups like Jewish Voice for Peace, Bend the Arc, B’Tselem, Amnesty International, and the ACLU that the IHRA definition of antisemitism will be used to stifle dissent and chill free speech, especially Palestinian human rights advocacy. The resolution also does not recognize that the fight against antisemitism is connected to our fight against Islamophobia, racism, white nationalism, and all other forms of hate.“

Bush (D-MO) 11/20/24: X-post – “ I condemn antisemitism and all forms of hatred & bigotry. Period. H.Res. 1449 relies on the flawed IHRA definition, conflating valid criticism of the Israeli gov with antisemitism. Standing against hate must never come at the cost of silencing valid & necessary critiques. “

“ Lee (D-PA) 11/20/24: statement – “I voted for this resolution on the House floor because I strongly condemn antisemitism. Though the resolution falls short of endorsing the IHRA definition, its mention invites a reminder that this definition conflates criticism of the state of Israel with antisemitism. This is both unacceptable in a country that values the right to free speech and deeply harmful to communities fighting for Palestinian human rights. The right to criticize the actions of any foreign state should be protected. My hope is that we can unite to condemn all forms of hate—anti-Blackness, Islamophobia, antisemitism, and more—without politicizing our communities’ pain or demonizing those fighting for peace, dignity, and self-determination.”

Omar (D-MN) 11/20/24: statement – “I voted NO on HRes 1449 because the bill endorses the harmful definition of IHRA that dangerously conflates legitimate criticism of Israel to antisemitism and further harms our ability to address antisemitism. I condemn antisemitism unequivocally, however this resolution does nothing to combat antisemitism. I will continue to stand against any attempt to silence genuine concerns of the Israeli government as antisemitism.”

Ramirez (D-IL) 11/20/24: X-thread – “ Antisemitism, Islamophobia, and all forms of hate and bigotry are interconnected. We must be able to name, identify, and stand against all forms of hateful, racist, and xenophobic sentiments. And so, I voted Yes for H.Res 1449. And, yet, we must oppose any legislation that codifies a definition of antisemitism that erodes our democratic rights to criticize the state or express dissent. (1/3) We must advocate for legislation that upholds our shared humanity and calls for a commitment from elected officials and the media to reject using their influence to further spew bigotry and hate. (2/3) We can start by bringing the Wadee Resolution for a vote in the House. It Passed the Senate; it’s time we do the same. (3/3)”

NOTE: the Chief of Staff of Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) defended her vote in favor of the resolution, posting on X: “ this resolution does not even come close to adopting the ihra definition, which is something she has consistently opposed. it simply states that it exists and that it is recognized by particular international bodies. she will continue to oppose ihra codification.” This rationalization for AOC’s yes vote, notably, depends on an interpretation of the resolution that is wholly out-of-sync with what the resolution actually says, seeks to achieve, and will mean in terms of implementation. Don’t believe me? Here’s Jewish Insider on passage of the resolution: “… including adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism. The resolution, led by Reps. Kathy Manning (D-NC) and Chris Smith (R-NJ), the co-chairs of the House antisemitism task force, condemns global antisemitism, praises the global guidelines and urges states and international organizations to combat antisemitism and embrace the guidelines …”

>>ANTISEMITISM AWARENESS ACT — UPDATE<<<

Last week it was announced that Schumer (D-NY) had decided to attached the hugely controversial Antisemitism Awareness Act (AAA) – which would codify and enforce the IHRA definition of antisemitism, including its examples, into US law – to the FY25 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). As a reminder, the NDAA is a piece of must-pass legislation, meaning that attaching the AAA to it would guarantee the AAA’s passage into law (just in time for it to be weaponized by the Trump Administration).

Almost immediately thereafter, it was reported that House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) had rejected Schumer attaching the AAA to the NDAA, based on his view that Schumer doing so was a tactic to enable Democrats to avoid going on the record as for or against the bill (something Johnson wants to force Democrats to do).

This week the fate of the AAA remained unclear, with Schumer reportedly still determined to add the AAA to the NDAA, and Johnson still insisting he will block this from happening. In the meantime, reporting on the bill – including reporting on the forces behind the months-long campaign pressuring Schumer to move the legislation – continued.

Media this week

Media/Reports/Letters last week

>>>OTHER STUFF<<<

2. Letters

3. Hearings & Markups



11/19/14: House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism Hosts Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt. Also see:

Manning (R-NY) 11/19/24 X-post – “ Today, the @HouseBTFCA welcomed @StateSEAS to the U.S. Capitol to discuss the alarming rise of antisemitism both at home and around the world. I’m grateful for Ambassador Lipstadt and her tireless efforts to combat antisemitism wherever it emerges.“

Keating (D-MA) 11/19/24 X-post – “ Timely meeting today w/ @StateSEAS Amb. Lipstadt to discuss her travels to Paris & Amsterdam and the horrific antisemitic attack on Israeli soccer fans. We must work together to combat antisemitism & the US-endorsed Global Guidelines provide an important framework for this work.”

4. Selected Members on the Record

On the Announcement that the ICC has issued Arrest Warrants for Bibi & Gallant: Many, many members of Congress made many, many statements and posts expressing outrage, indignation, and disgust at the ICC’s issuing of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Gallant. These included many, many calls/demands for sanctions and retribution, including calls for immediate passage of the anti-ICC legislation already passed by the House and now pending in the Senate (HR 8282). Check members’ websites and social media accounts to see for yourself.

Republicans: WE STAND WITH ISRAEL (and Democrats don’t) (pre-ICC announcement)



Sullivan (R-AK) 11/21/24: X-post – “ When @SenateGOP assumes the majority, we will make clear to our friends and foes around the world that the United States once again stands proudly with Israel —our greatest ally in the Middle East—and against the Iranian terrorist regime and its terrorist proxies.“

Scott (R-FL) 11/20/24: X-post – “ It’s disgusting to see a U.S. Senator spewing antisemitic hatred & attacking our great ally, Israel, with LIES. It’s Hamas that wants to destroy Israel & every Jew & has held Americans & Israelis hostage for 411 days. Israel must defend itself & destroy Hamas to achieve peace. ” [attacking Sen. Van Hollen (D-MD) for describing what Israel is doing in Gaza – accurately – as “ethnic cleansing”]

” [attacking Sen. Van Hollen (D-MD) for describing what Israel is doing in Gaza – accurately – as “ethnic cleansing”] D’Esposito (R-NY) 11/20/24: X-post – “ This is just the latest iteration of the antisemitism peddled at the UN by governments who seek the destruction of our ally, Israel. The Biden Admin MUST take a strong stance in opposition to this treachery — the admin’s current silence is dangerous. “

“ Thune (R-SD) 11/19/24: press release – Thune: The Senate Republican Majority Will Have Israel’s Back [includes link to video]

Issa (R-CA) 11/19/24: X-post – “ Protecting Israel means confronting not just Hamas and Hezbollah but also their enablers.” [Syria, Russia, Iran, China]

Scott (R-FL) 11/18/24: X-post – “ The @IDF again has made the world a safer place with a swift and strategic strike to eliminate an evil terrorist. Let this be a reminder: if you chant ‘Death to America’ and ‘Death to Israel,’ you will pay & no one will miss you.” Commenting on article about Israel bombing central Beirut to kill a Hizballah spokesman.

Lankford (R-OK) 11/18/24: X-post – “ Israel is our strongest ally in the Middle East, and we must stand firmly with them. The ICC prosecutor’s attempt to seek arrest warrants for Prime Minister Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is a dangerous overreach that threatens Israel’s sovereignty. These actions cannot go unanswered. Further, at a time when antisemitism is rising in the United States and throughout the world, the Senate should pass the Antisemitism Awareness Act & the Countering Antisemitism Act, which would affirm to our Jewish friends and neighbors that we will stand with them & the hate of antisemitism will not be tolerated in the US.”

Van Duyne (R-TX) 11/18/24: X-post – “ The Biden-Harris legacy in the Middle East: Sent $2B to pad Hamas pockets since 10/7/23 \ Waived terrorism sanctions on Palestinian gov’t \ Imposed new sanctions on Israeli Jews \ Can’t wait to return to leadership that recognizes the importance of a strong U.S.-Israel relationship.”

Capito (R-WV) 11/19/24: In Case You Missed It: Capito, Colleagues Introduce Stand with Israel Act

Ernst (R-IA) 11/19/24: Ernst Combats Israel’s Persecution at the United Nations

Scott (R-SC) 11/19/24: X-post – “ Any move to restrict Israel’s membership would be another shameful act of antisemitism and terrorist pandering. The Stand with Israel Act ensures not a single dime of American taxpayer money funds the UN’s cowardice. “

“ Blackburn (R-TN) 11/19/24: X-post – “ If the International Criminal Court proceeds in attempting to issue warrants for Israeli officials, the U.S. Senate should immediately pass legislation enacting strict sanctions on the farce court. “

“ Risch (R-ID) 11/18/24: X-post – “ Reports that another anti-Israel UN Security Council Resolution will soon be considered are concerning. If true, the Biden Admin must announce its plan to VETO this clearly anti-Semitic effort. This is another example of how the @UN system is broken and in need of an overhaul. “

“ McCaul (R-TX) 11/18/24: X-post – “ CHM @RepMcCaul : “I agree with @SenateForeign . Any UN Security Council resolution dealing with Gaza is going to be biased against Israel. If a resolution is brought forward, the Biden admin must veto, maintaining the US’ longstanding practice of opposing one-sided efforts that weaponize the UN system against Israel.”

Ernst (R-IA) 11/18/24: X-post – “ Allowing Israel to be threatened while it is in the fight for its life exposes more of the blatant antisemitism @UN . There will be consequences if the UN allows Israel’s status to be downgraded, and they should no longer receive U.S. taxpayer dollars.“

Emmer (R-MN) 11/18/24: X-post – “ The @HouseGOP passed H.R. 8282 months ago, sanctioning the pro-terrorist ICC for unlawfully targeting Israel. Shame on Schumer for letting it gather dust on his desk, only enabling terrorism. I commend @SenJohnThune ’s commitment to ensuring BOTH chambers stand with Israel.“

Young (R-IN) 11/18/24: X-post – “ The United States must reject all attempts by the ICC, or anyone else, to undermine Israel’s sovereignty and right to defend itself. I agree with @SenJohnThune – we must pass this bipartisan legislation and reaffirm our support for our ally Israel.“

Incoming Senate Leader Thune (R-SD) 11/17/24: X-post: “ If the ICC and its prosecutor do not reverse their outrageous and unlawful actions to pursue arrest warrants against Israeli officials, the Senate should immediately pass sanctions legislation, as the House has already done on a bipartisan basis. If Majority Leader Schumer does not act, the Senate Republican majority will stand with our key ally Israel and make this – and other supportive legislation – a top priority in the next Congress. “

Sanctions on Israeli Settlers, For & Against

Smith (D-WA) 11/19/24: X-post – “ Yesterday, the Biden-Harris Administration announced sanctions against Amana, an Israeli settler organization that has promoted the rapid expansion of settlements in the West Bank. In October, I wrote a letter urging the admin to sanction Amana to discourage Israeli settlement expansion and settler violence. This was an important step to take to deter entities and individuals who are destabilizing the West Bank. I also support sanctioning Israeli Ministers Smotrich and Ben-Gvir for their roles in destabilizing the region. “

“ Hinson (R-IA) 11/19/24: X-post – “ The Biden Administration’s true anti-Israel colors are showing in its final days. These sanctions – along with continued attempts to undermine Israeli security – are unacceptable. We can’t get President Trump back in office soon enough. “

“ Daines (R-MT) 11/18/24: X-post – “ This unprecedented lawfare against private Israeli companies by the Biden admin is reprehensible. Congress should pass bipartisan leg to prohibit future U.S. sanctions while opposing any attempt by the UN Security Council to pass a similar resolution.“

DeLauro (D-CT) 11/18/24: DeLauro Statement on White House Sanctions on Amana; also see X-thread – “ I am encouraged that @POTUS has taken action in response to a letter I led to sanction Amana, a key funder of settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. This is a good first step and will make a real impact on the ground. However, we must go further and sanction other entities and Israeli government officials named directly in our letter for their instigation of violence and instability in the West Bank and the broader region…”

American-Israeli Hostages Held by Hamas

Scott (R-FL) 11/19/24: X-post – “ This is heartbreaking to listen to, but it’s crucial we hear every word. Hamas terrorists aren’t interested in peace. They seek to destroy Israel and the Jewish people. They’ve held hostages for 410 days and targeted our great ally. THIS is what sympathizers are defending and what those who remain in captivity face every single day. ENOUGH! Bring them all home. ” Comment on post by Israeli official with video talking to a former hostage.

” Comment on post by Israeli official with video talking to a former hostage. Espaillat (D-NY) 11/18/24: Congressional Latino-Jewish Caucus Meet with Former Hostage and Families of Current Hostages Held by Hamas

Cruz (R-TX) 11/18/24: X-post – “T oday I met with the families of American hostages held by Hamas. I told them I am committed to doing everything possible to bring their loved ones home. At the UN there are calls for forcing a ceasefire on Israel that leaves American hostages in Hamas’s hands, and I told these families I am committed to countering those efforts and making the release of hostages a prerequisite for a ceasefire. Heidi and I will continue to pray for these hostages until they are returned home. “

AIPAC brings pro-Israel students to the Hill

X-posts about meeting with delegations of pro-Israel students brought to the Hill be AIPAC this week: Balderson (R-OH), Ciscomani (R-AZ), Schneider (D-CA), Lawler (R-NY), Cammack (R-FL)

Stefanik’s Nomination as UN Ambassador

Blackburn (R-TN) 11/21/24: X-post – “ Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has been a staunch leader for Israel, taking on woke college presidents who failed to protect Jewish students and putting pressure on universities that abetted terrorist sympathizers on their campuses. She will make a wonderful and fierce UN Ambassador. “

“ McConnell (R-KY) 11/21/24: McConnell Meets With Representative Elise Stefanik [“I was glad to meet today with President-elect Trump’s nominee to serve as Representative of the United States to the United Nations, Representative Elise Stefanik. The world’s largest international organization is in dire need of a wake-up call, and Representative Stefanik is uniquely well-suited to deliver it. In a forum corrupted by authoritarians where cowardly majorities hector the embattled Jewish state of Israel, the next U.S. Ambassador must speak with uncompromising moral clarity. I am particularly encouraged that the President-elect’s nominee shares my commitment to holding UNRWA accountable for its role in the horrors of October 7 th and keeping U.S. taxpayer dollars clear of such vile complicity. I look forward to the Senate’s timely consideration of Representative Stefanik’s nomination. I hope and expect she will be a proud proponent of an American foreign policy based on peace through strength.”]

and keeping U.S. taxpayer dollars clear of such vile complicity. I look forward to the Senate’s timely consideration of Representative Stefanik’s nomination. I hope and expect she will be a proud proponent of an American foreign policy based on peace through strength.”] Daines (R-MT) 11/21/24: X-post – “ Great to meet with my friend @EliseStefanik today. She is a champion for Israel and will work tirelessly to advance @realDonaldTrump ’s America First agenda.”

Hinson (R-IA) 11/19/24: X-post – “ The UN continues to spew pro-Gaza propaganda pushed by terrorists. Hamas is to blame for every single civilian death in Gaza. Can’t wait for @EliseStefanik to set them straight.” [linked to CNN report — UN report: Israel is intentionally causing death, starvation in Gaza]

Other stuff

Walberg (R-MI) 11/21/24: X-post – “ Antisemitic mobs continue to plague universities across the country. @EdWorkforceCmte will not stop exposing failed leadership and holding bad actors accountable. We cannot allow this behavior to continue.“

Alford (R-MO) 11/19/24: ICYMI: Alford Joins Bipartisan Congressional National Security Trip to the Middle East

Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) 11/19/24: X-thread – “On Saturday in Downers Grove, our community witnessed another apparently hate-motivated attack, this time on a Palestinian man and his pregnant wife. This follows other recent hate-motivated incidents, including anti-Semitic attacks in Chicago. 1/3 As we confront acts of hate, including violence, it’s not enough just to reject them, we must be ready to help those being targeted, whether a couple grabbing lunch, students demonstrating on their college campus, or a congregation at a synagogue. 2/3 So, if you see violence or vandalism, call the police. If you see someone in need of medical attention, call 911. And if you see a community in need of more good neighbors, please be one. We can’t just reject hate – we need to embrace taking care of our communities.”

Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) 11/18/24: X-thread – “ Truly a privilege to join my friend @senatornanrich and Deputy Consul General of Israel @BlackAyellet in recognizing Yom Haplitim, Jewish Refugee Day, for the first time in Broward County. Thanks @Sephardi_Voices , @jewishbroward and @AJCGlobal for hosting this meaningful program. Many have no knowledge of the diverse backgrounds and experiences that constitute the Jewish diaspora. Events like this commemoration are the key to ensuring our children – and their children – are agents for peace and partnership.” For some context on the Jewish refugee issue, see my 2012 piece for the Daily Beast: Exploiting Jews from Arab Countries

Exploiting Jews from Arab Countries Fetterman (D-PA) 11/18/24: X-post – “ The truth in Gaza. Hamas steals aid then sells it to their own people, yet Israel faces blood libel with committing ‘genocide’ or ‘starving’ Gaza. I stand with the truth. ” NOTE: The truth, as covered in detail this week by the Washington Post, is actually this: “Officials said criminal looting has become the greatest impediment to distributing aid in the southern half of Gaza, home to the vast majority of displaced Palestinians. Armed bands of men have killed, beaten and kidnapped aid truck drivers in the area around Israel’s Kerem Shalom crossing, the main entry point into Gaza’s south, aid workers and transport companies said. The thieves, who have run cigarette-smuggling operations throughout this year but are now also stealing food and other supplies, are tied to local crime families, residents say. The gangs are described by observers as rivals of Hamas and, in some cases, they have been targeted by remnants of Hamas’s security forces in other parts of the enclave. An internal United Nations memo obtained by The Washington Post concluded last month that the gangs ‘may be benefiting from a passive if not active benevolence’ or ‘protection’ from the Israel Defense Forces. One gang leader, the memo said, established a ‘military like compound’ in an area ‘restricted, controlled and patrolled by the IDF.’” Also, at this point the list of genocide experts who have stated clearly that Israel is, indeed, committing genocide is too long to include here.]

5. Selected Media

Targeting the ICC



Senate GOP Stands with Israel

Targeting AOC for…saying what AIPAC is saying about itself…

On 11/17/24, Ocasio-Cortaz (D-NY) posted on X, commenting on a thread about the recent election: “If people want to talk about members of Congress being overly influenced by a special interest group pushing a wildly unpopular agenda that pushes voters away from Democrats then they should be discussing AIPAC“. ADL head Jonathan Greenblatt promptly responded that with this statement AOC was guilty of “scapegoating the Jews” — a statement that manifestly conflates AIPAC (which AOC mentioned) with Jewish people (the issue of Jews or Jewish identity is never mentioned by AOC) – which of course is ANTISEMITIC, but never mind… AOC’s X-post launched a flurry of rage from the usual suspects. For more see:

Other stuff