Peace Now and Partners to Gantz and Peretz: "Stop Annexation Plans in the Next Government"

Today, the heads of five Israeli
organisations that support the two-state
solution delivered an emergency letter to
Israel Resilience Party chair, MK Benny Gantz,
and Labor Party chair, Amir Peretz, urging them
to veto any actions to be taken by the incoming
government toward annexing swaths of the West
Bank, which would have grave consequences for
Israel's future.
Such sweeping unilateral moves, if
undertaken by the so-called "unity
government," would fly in the face of those
who cast their vote for the Blue &
White and Labor parties, believing that
they would champion prudent policies with
regard to the Palestinians. Annexation
would not just violate international
obligations, but also compromise Israel's
future as a Jewish and democratic state,
and critically endanger existing agreements
and regional harmony with Jordan, Egypt and
the Palestinian Authority.
As coalition negotiations continue, red
lines need to be drawn to prevent the
adoption of an extreme right-wing
agenda.