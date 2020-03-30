Peace Now and Partners to Gantz and Peretz: "Stop Annexation Plans in the Next Government"

Today, the heads of five Israeli organisations that support the two-state solution delivered an emergency letter to Israel Resilience Party chair, MK Benny Gantz, and Labor Party chair, Amir Peretz, urging them to veto any actions to be taken by the incoming government toward annexing swaths of the West Bank, which would have grave consequences for Israel's future.



Such sweeping unilateral moves, if undertaken by the so-called "unity government," would fly in the face of those who cast their vote for the Blue & White and Labor parties, believing that they would champion prudent policies with regard to the Palestinians. Annexation would not just violate international obligations, but also compromise Israel's future as a Jewish and democratic state, and critically endanger existing agreements and regional harmony with Jordan, Egypt and the Palestinian Authority.



As coalition negotiations continue, red lines need to be drawn to prevent the adoption of an extreme right-wing agenda.

Read the full letter addressed to MK Gantz

(An identical letter was sent to MK Amir Peretz)