ACTION ALERT - On this "Jerusalem Day" - Tell JNF: "Don't uproot the Sumarin family!"

Israel's Jerusalem Day is Friday, May 22, commemorating the anniversary of Israel gaining control over all of Jerusalem in 1967.

To commemorate what was an imagined "reunification" of Jerusalem then, and a so-called "unified" city today, is not borne out in reality. This is abundantly clear today, especially for the 300,000+ Palestinians residents of East Jerusalem (which includes areas that were never considered Jerusalem but became so when Israel expanded the municipal borders). To make matters worse, "Jerusalem Day" has often included incitement and violence against its Palestinian Arab residents.

Instead of commemorating a false narrative on this Jerusalem Day, APN encourages you to take action to help a family about to be unjustly evicted from the very home they built there 50 years ago.





Sumarins have lived in their family-built home in Jerusalem for 50 years. The Israeli court, as a result of a case brought by the Jewish National Fund's subsidiary organization, Himanuta, is soon likely to evict this Palestinian family from their East Jerusalem home.

The case rests on the application of Israel's unjust "Absentee Property Law" - and even an abuse of that law itself. It is part of a larger effort by Israeli settler organizations and their backers in the government to "Judaize" East Jerusalem at the expense of its inhabitants, like the Sumarin Family.

The eviction can be stopped, and the next few weeks will determine this family's fate.

Send an email or call Jewish National Fund to help stop the eviction. A previous eviction was prevented as a result of a campaign similar to this one. With your help, eviction can be prevented again. Go HERE for more information, including a video with interviews from Sumarin family members, and to send an email to JNF.

APN and Peace Now are part of an international coalition of groups that have united to defend the Sumarin family from this unjust eviction.