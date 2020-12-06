APN Joins in letter to ZOA's Mort Klein condemning his racist tweets

APN was one of the first organizations to publicly condemn the President of the Zionist Organization of America Mort Klein's racist tweets about Black Lives Matter. APN now joins with other Jewish communal organizations, fellow members of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, in sending this letter to Mr. Klein. It concludes with: in sending this letter to Mr. Klein. The letter concludes with:

"At this delicate and critical juncture in American history, Jews of all colors must stand up for black lives and against senseless hatred and divisive bigotry. It is time to find our common humanity, not to search for ways to keep us apart. There is no room for hate in organized Jewish life."

June 12, 2020

Mort Klein, President

Zionist Organization of America

Dear Mr. Klein,

We, the undersigned members of the of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, condemn the tweets regarding Black Lives Matter that you sent out last weekend.

The specific tweets to which we are referring are: "BlackLivesMatter is an antisemitic, Israel hating Soros funded racist extremist Israelophobic hate group." And "BLM is a Jew hating, White hating, Israel hating, conservative Black hating, violence promoting, dangerous Soros funded extremist group of haters."

We hope that you agree that the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Aubrey have ignited a much needed and long-overdue push to address institutionalized racism, police violence and white supremacy that plague the United States.

At this delicate and critical juncture in American history, Jews of all colors must stand up for black lives and against senseless hatred and divisive bigotry. It is time to find our common humanity, not to search for ways to keep us apart. There is no room for hate in organized Jewish life.

Respectfully,

Kenneth Bob, President

Ameinu

Hadar Susskind, President and CEO

Americans for Peace Now

Rabbi Bennett Miller, National Chair

ARZA

Rabbi Hara Person, Chief Executive

Central Conference of American Rabbis

Robert Aronson, Chair

HIAS

Stuart Applebaum, President

Jewish Labor Committee

Meredith Jacobson, CEO

Jewish Women International

Janet Gurvitch, President

Na'amat USA

Marilyn Wind, President

MERCAZ USA

Sheila Katz, CEO

National Council of Jewish Women

Rabbi Jacob Blumenthal, Chief Executive

Rabbinical Assembly

Rabbi Rick Jacobs, President

Union of Reform Judaism

Ann Toback, CEO

The Workers Circle

Leslie Lichter, Interim CEO

United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism

Rabbi Marla Feldman, Executive Director

Women of Reform Judaism

Rabbi Ellen S. Wolintz-Fields, Executive Director

Women’s League for Conservative Judaism