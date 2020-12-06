APN Joins in letter to ZOA's Mort Klein condemning his racist tweets

APN was one of the first organizations to publicly condemn the President of the Zionist Organization of America Mort Klein's racist tweets about Black Lives Matter. APN now joins with other Jewish communal organizations, fellow members of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, in sending this letter to Mr. Klein. It concludes with: in sending this letter to Mr. Klein. The letter concludes with:
"At this delicate and critical juncture in American history, Jews of all colors must stand up for black lives and against senseless hatred and divisive bigotry. It is time to find our common humanity, not to search for ways to keep us apart. There is no room for hate in organized Jewish life."
June 12, 2020
Mort Klein, President
Zionist Organization of America
Dear Mr. Klein,
We, the undersigned members of the of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, condemn the tweets regarding Black Lives Matter that you sent out last weekend.
The specific tweets to which we are referring are: "BlackLivesMatter is an antisemitic, Israel hating Soros funded racist extremist Israelophobic hate group." And "BLM is a Jew hating, White hating, Israel hating, conservative Black hating, violence promoting, dangerous Soros funded extremist group of haters."
We hope that you agree that the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Aubrey have ignited a much needed and long-overdue push to address institutionalized racism, police violence and white supremacy that plague the United States.
At this delicate and critical juncture in American history, Jews of all colors must stand up for black lives and against senseless hatred and divisive bigotry. It is time to find our common humanity, not to search for ways to keep us apart. There is no room for hate in organized Jewish life.
Respectfully,
Kenneth Bob, President
Ameinu
Hadar Susskind, President and CEO
Americans for Peace Now
Rabbi Bennett Miller, National Chair
ARZA
Rabbi Hara Person, Chief Executive
Central Conference of American Rabbis
Robert Aronson, Chair
HIAS
Stuart Applebaum, President
Jewish Labor Committee
Meredith Jacobson, CEO
Jewish Women International
Janet Gurvitch, President
Na'amat USA
Marilyn Wind, President
MERCAZ USA
Sheila Katz, CEO
National Council of Jewish Women
Rabbi Jacob Blumenthal, Chief Executive
Rabbinical Assembly
Rabbi Rick Jacobs, President
Union of Reform Judaism
Ann Toback, CEO
The Workers Circle
Leslie Lichter, Interim CEO
United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism
Rabbi Marla Feldman, Executive Director
Women of Reform Judaism
Rabbi Ellen S. Wolintz-Fields, Executive Director
Women’s League for Conservative Judaism