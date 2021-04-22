APN Welcomes Congressional Letter Urging Biden Administration to Consider New Antisemitism Definitions

Americans for Peace Now (APN) welcomes a new congressional letter urging the Biden administration to use all the tools at its disposal, including the recently released Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism and the Nexis Document, in its efforts to combat antisemitism.

The letter, addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, was circulated today by Reps Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Mark Pocan (D-WI), Andy Levin (D-MI), Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and Pramila Jayapal (D-WA).

The letter mentions two new definitions of antisemitism that have recently been introduced. These definitions join the IHRA definition, which the Department of State and other federal agencies have adopted as the reference for enforcing Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

The letter goes on to contend that while the IHRA definition can be informative, all the resources at our disposal should be considered to most effectively combat antisemitism.

APN urges members of Congress to sign on to the letter. A "Dear Colleague" letter is now circulating by Rep. Schakowsky's office. To view the letter to Sec. Blinken, click here.