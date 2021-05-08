Take Action - Defend Prospects for Peace by Reaffirming Support for a Two-State Solution

Defend Prospects for Peace by Reaffirming Support for a Two-State Solution

In the latest example of members of the Republican party abandoning the two-state solution, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is preventing consideration of the Israel Relations Normalization Act because he objects to language in the bill that supports a two-state solution. Introduced by Senators from both sides of the aisle, the bill reaffirms longstanding bipartisan US policy in support of a negotiated solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict resulting in two states living side by side in peace, security, and mutual recognition.

While there is a growing conversation around a confederation or rights-based one state approaches, that's not what Senator Cruz is advocating. What Senator Cruz wants is to leave the door open for an apartheid one state nightmare. This is unacceptable.

With over 60 of his colleagues’ bipartisan support for this bill, Senator Cruz’s antics demonstrate that his is still a fringe position. We need to keep it that way. Elected officials must push back against the far right’s dangerous efforts and proudly reaffirm their support for a two-state solution.

Take action below to urge your senators to stand up to Senator Cruz’s efforts to change decades of bipartisan US policy in favor of apartheid by making a clear statement in support of a two-state solution.

Take Action