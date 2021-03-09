Recent Entries
- Letter to Secretary Raimondo
- Statement: APN Opposes JNF-KKL Move that Could Lead to Mass Evictions of Palestinians
- PeaceCast #204: Israel-Palestine in US Public Opinion
- Statement: APN Welcomes Israeli-Palestinian Re-Engagement
- Hard Questions, Tough Answers: Between Kabul, Washington and Jerusalem: the Biden-Bennett summit (August 30, 2021)
- Press Release: APN Statement on the Biden-Bennett Meeting
- Legislative Round-Up: August 12, 2021
- Join us for our 40th Anniversary Gala!
- Recording - Israel-Palestine and US Public Opinion
- Press Release: APN Urges President Biden to Use Bennett's Visit to Advance Peace