APN Applauds Introduction of Two-State Solution Act

Americans for Peace Now’s President and CEO Hadar Susskind issued the following statement in support of new Two-State Solution legislation:

“Americans for Peace Now applauds the introduction of the Two-State Solution Act by Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI) and twenty-three of his House colleagues.

“Following four disastrous years of the Trump administration, in which Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts suffered heavy blows, there is no better time than the present for the United States to recommit to a two-state solution: Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security. This thoughtful and comprehensive legislation brings us closer to that goal. The Two-State Solution Act boldly re-defines the United States’ role as a catalyst toward peace and will discourage actions that further hinder this important objective.

“Americans for Peace Now is proud to support this legislation.”

Read the full text of the bill here.

Following is a list of the bill’s original co-sponsors: Don Beyer (VA), Earl Blumenauer (OR), Joaquin Castro (TX), Steve Cohen (TN), Gerry Connolly (VA), Lloyd Doggett (TX), Anna Eshoo (CA), Jared Huffman (CA), Sara Jacobs (CA), Eddie Bernice Johnson (TX), Marcy Kaptur (OH), Ro Khanna (CA), Dan Kildee (MI), Annie Kuster (NH), Barbara Lee (CA), Alan Lowenthal (CA), Jim McGovern (MA), David Price (NC), Jamie Raskin (MD), Jan Schakowsky (IL), Jackie Speier (CA), Melanie Ann Stansbury (NM), Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ), Peter Welch (VT) and John Yarmuth (KY).