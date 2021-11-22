​​APN Welcomes House Letter Urging Biden Admin to Speak Out Against Israeli Settlement Construction in E-1

This week, Congressman Mark Pocan (D-W1) led 26 House Democrats in sending a letter to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, urging him to act to prevent the advancement of plans to build settlements in the E-1 area of the West Bank.



The proposed settlements in E-1 have been called “doomsday settlements.” If Israel goes ahead with plans to build there, it would threaten the territorial contiguity necessary for a viable independent Palestinian state by dividing the north of the West Bank from the south, as well as the West Bank from East Jerusalem. Past US administrations made clear to Israeli governments their strong opposition to settlement construction in this strategic area.

Israel’s Civil Administration is currently reviewing objections to settlement plans in E-1. This is one of the few remaining stages before settlement construction will be allowed to commence.

It is urgent that the United States weigh in and use diplomatic pressure to halt the efforts to approve plans to build in E-1. Americans for Peace Now is proud to support this important letter and thanks Congressman Pocan for his leadership.

Americans for Peace Now’s President and CEO Hadar Susskind issued the following statement in support of the letter:

“The United States supports a two-state solution and opposes unilateral actions that make achieving that goal more difficult. Settlement construction in E-1 is the textbook example of just such an action. It is vital that Israel halt the approval process. We are grateful to Congressman Pocan and the 25 other signatories for their bold leadership against this. I hope the Biden Administration will use every diplomatic tool to prevent this from happening.”