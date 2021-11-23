Americans for Peace Now Presents: A Conversation with Congressman Andy Levin

Congressman Andy Levin recently (D-MI) introduced groundbreaking legislation intended to re-define the United States’ role as a catalyst for Israeli-Palestinian peace. By implementing tangible steps that would accelerate progress toward peace and discourage steps that push it further out of reach, Congressman Levin’s Two-State Solution Act injects new hope into the moribund Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts.

This coming Monday, November 29 at 1pm ET, please join Americans for Peace Now for a special webinar featuring Congressman Andy Levin to hear directly from him about the significance of his legislation.

To register, please click here.