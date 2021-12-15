APN Welcomes House Passage of Combatting Islamophobia Act: Urges Senate to Follow Suit

Americans for Peace Now (APN) welcomes last night's passage of the Combating International Islamophobia Act in the House of Representatives. Introduced by Representatives Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), this bill would establish a Special Envoy to combat Islamophobia.

Additionally, APN welcome yesterday's introduction of the Senate companion bill by Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ), Benjamin Cardin (D-MD) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) urges the Senate to swiftly consider and pass this legislation.

APN’s President and CEO Hadar Susskind said: “Just as it is necessary to have a special envoy to combat antisemitism, it is vitally important that the United States establish a Special Envoy to combat the scourge of Islamophobia. We stand in solidarity with Muslim victims of hatred and bigotry.”