Ambassador Nides to APN: "Your agenda is where my heart is"

US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides was our guest on an APN webinar yesterday, March 15th 2022, to talk about current US policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Ambassador Nides spoke highly of Americans for Peace Now and our Shalom Achshav partners in Israel. Nides said “You have a clear agenda. I think your agenda is where my heart is, which is to get peace now. How can you argue with peace now? How can you argue with the two-state solution? How can you argue with what’s good for both the Palestinians and the Israelis?”

Ambassador Nides spoke about this administration’s commitment to the two-state solution and the danger, for both Israelis and Palestinians, of the current situation on the ground, about the administration’s opposition to West Bank settlement activity, and about Washington’s concern regarding current dynamics on ground in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.



