Press Release: APN Urges Lapid to Advance Measures toward Peace

Following today’s announcement of early elections in Israel and early premiership rotation, Americans for Peace Now (APN) wishes Yair Lapid success as Israel’s prime minister, and calls on him to use the next few months before the elections to take bold measures that will move us toward peace and a better future.

APN’s President and CEO Hadar Susskind said: “We don’t know what the coming elections will bring, nor how they will impact prospects for progress toward peace. What past election rounds have taught us is to expect the unexpected. Like our friends and partners at Israel’s peace camp, we are hoping to see a pro-peace government formed after the election. Meanwhile, in the short few months before Israelis go to the polls, Yair Lapid has a rare opportunity to make his mark as a leader. While we know it is unrealistic to expect Lapid to restart peace negotiations as a lame-duck prime minister, it is essential that he take measures that would help pave the way to future peace. As prime minister, Lapid should freeze the construction of West Bank settlements, end home demolitions and the expulsion of Palestinians from their lands, crack down on settler violence and put an end to incitement. Lapid should implement his party’s principles and values to lead Israel in the direction of the rule of law, democracy, and peace.”