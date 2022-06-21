Hard Questions, Tough Answers- Elections Again (June 21, 2022)

Yossi Alpher is an independent security analyst. He is the former director of the Jaffee Center for Strategic Studies at Tel Aviv University, a former senior official with the Mossad, and a former IDF intelligence officer. Views and positions expressed here are those of the writer, and do not necessarily represent APN's views and policy positions.



Q. Why did Prime Minister Bennett and Foreign Minister Lapid initiate new elections?



A. They decided to preempt the imminent fall of their shaky and diverse coalition and

seize the initiative. Their eight-party government, which embraced Arab Islamists and

left, center and right-wing Zionists, was losing its majority as opportunistic deserters,

defectors and protesters from nearly all factions withdrew their support. Rather than

enable opposition-leader Benjamin Netanyahu to form an alternative coalition or force

elections, on Monday June 20 Bennett and Lapid took the initiative.



The reasons for the government’s loss of power barely a year after taking office are many

and varied. In some ways, it was Israel’s dysfunctional political system that defeated

them. The eight parties required to make up a 61 member-of-Knesset majority disagreed

on everything. The welcome innovation of an Arab party in the coalition drew the ire of

Bennett’s own right-wingers, especially during a recent Palestinian terror wave. Yamina,

Bennett’s own far-right pro-settler party, proved to be the most unstable unit in the

coalition, followed on the left by Meretz and the Arab Raam. In contrast, Netanyahu held

the opposition together even as he fought embarrassing court battles.



The last straw may have been the coalition’s failure to renew a law that places West Bank

settlers under Israeli legal jurisdiction even though, technically, they do not live in Israel.

That has been their status since 1967--in effect, the first brick in the wall of West Bank

apartheid. Changing that status by default would have plunged hundreds of thousands of

Israelis and occupation institutions into anarchy.

Bennett, a champion of the settlers, would have paid a political price. Netanyahu, another

champion of the settlers but a smarter politician, withheld opposition support for

renewing the law, and Bennett could not muster his own coalition’s disparate votes. By

initiating new elections, that law is now automatically extended for six months, thereby

removing it as an election issue.



Q. What happens now?



A. The coalition and the opposition have tentatively agreed upon October 25 as election

day. Lapid and Bennett concur that next week Lapid becomes interim prime minister and

remains foreign minister. Bennett becomes alternate prime minister and will hold an as

yet undefined ‘Iran file’ that reflects his assessment that his policy of “a thousand cuts’

against the Iranian “head of the octopus” is a success with the Israeli public. Lapid will

host the visit in mid-July of US President Joe Biden.



Israel’s political parties will now rapidly gear up for new elections. Some, like Likud and

Labor, will hold primaries with the participation of all party members. Some parties,

weakened by their coalition failure, may merge: Labor and Meretz have been mentioned;

so have Bennett’s Yamina and Gideon Saar’s New Hope.

The actual election campaign will be ugly, with Netanyahu and his right-religious allies

spearheading accusations against the outgoing coalition that range from treason to

ineptitude.



Meanwhile, Yair Lapid can try to score electoral points by running the interim

government smoothly. But he will be handicapped by his inability, as caretaker, to make

senior appointments or pass a budget.



Q. Can’t Netanyahu simply form an alternative government now, thereby averting the need for a fifth Knesset election in three and a half years?



A. The Netanyahu-led opposition (without the Joint Arab list, which is in the

parliamentary opposition but opposes Netanyahu) would need to recruit at least seven

coalition defectors to get to 61. To be on the safe side, Bennett and Lapid are heading

Netanyahu off by proposing instant dissolution of the Knesset. In any case, Netanyahu

appears to prefer to seek a renewed electoral mandate that exploits right wing

disappointment with Bennett in order to form a stable right-religious government, rather

than try to form another unstable coalition.



Yet another election, even if ‘won’ by Netanyahu, could also yield another unstable

coalition. Just as likely, it will yield no working parliamentary majority at all (like three

of the last four elections), thereby leaving Lapid and Bennett temporarily in power and

mandating yet another election and more instability.



Q. What does this say about the Israeli system?

A. It is broken. Nor is there any near-term hope of fixing it. Indeed, if Netanyahu does

triumph, his first priority will be to weaken and neutralize the judicial system. That will

enable him to avoid prosecution for corruption, while rendering the Israeli political

system overall yet more dysfunctional.



Q. Surely this one-year coalition (it broke Ehud Barak’s record for the shortest-term government) accomplished something . . .?



A. It did indeed, and those accomplishments will constitute the platforms of its eight

constituent parties. Bennett and Lapid took office following three failed elections and

more than a decade of Netanyahu’s populism and corrupt leadership. They restored a

sense of normality to political life: solid governance, appointment of worthy gatekeepers, fighting corruption, repairing Israel’s global standing and particularly repairing relations

with the Biden administration. They kept the economy open and prospering despite the

COVID-19 pandemic.



Lapid and Bennett broke precedent by integrating an Arab party (and an Islamist one at

that!) into government. They reduced Arab-sector crime and investigated lingering

Netanyahu-era scandals (the submarine deals, the Meron disaster). They held the line on

Iran, yet without angering Washington. They strengthened and fleshed out the Abraham

Accords, especially in the economic sector. They repaired and strengthened strategic

relations with Egypt and Jordan.



They managed to do all this without making any progress whatsoever on the Palestinian

issue, yet ostensibly without making matters worse.



Q. Are there political winners and losers in this new Israeli political drama?



A. Yair Lapid wins by becoming prime minister at election time. An instant poll on June 20

awarded 20 mandates to his Yesh Atid party (up from 17). Naftali Bennett loses: he is

likely to be blamed for the failure of both his government and his Yamina party, which

lost three of its seven mandates to defections. Bennett may now bow out of politics rather

than lose in elections or play second fiddle in the anti-Netanyahu political right to, say,

Gideon Saar or Avigdor Liberman.



At first glance, both Arab Raam and left-wing Meretz appear to have lost by betting on a

predominantly right-center coalition. An early poll showed Meretz placing below the

four-mandate threshold.



Benjamin Netanyahu wins by claiming victory in bringing down the Bennett-Lapid

government.



Q. How will this election be fought in Israel’s Arab sector, some 20 percent of the

population?



A. Raam (United Arab List) under Mansour Abbas will argue that it has proven the virtue

of playing within the system. It gained large budgetary allotments for Israel’s Arabs and

reduced rampant crime. It will pledge to join, on similar terms, whatever coalition

replaces the current one. In contrast, the opposition Joint Arab List will accuse Raam of

capitulating to the Zionists and abandoning Palestinian national needs.

Among the Palestinian population of Israel, as among the Jewish population, this will be

a rancorous election.



Q. If Netanyahu wins enough mandates (at least 61) to form a right-religious coalition, what is he likely to do?



A. His most immediate priority is to weaken the judicial branch, end his trial and escape

prosecution for corruption. If he succeeds, he may conceivably try to coopt some of the

center-right parties that formed the outgoing anti-Netanyahu government, in order to

weaken the influence of extreme right-wingers like Itamar Ben-Gvir and Betzalel

Smotrich--out-and-out racist fascists who will demand key ministries in return for their

support and whom even Netanyahu may have reason to fear.



Q. Bottom line?



A. As matters stand, the most that proponents of democratic, anti-corrupt governance in

Israel can hope for is another failed election. That would leave Yair Lapid in charge of an

interim government and Benjamin Netanyahu unable to form a coalition and still on trial.

Of course, a lot can change prior to October 25.