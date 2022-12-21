APN to Biden: Draw “Red Lines” for Netanyahu’s Extremist Government 

As Benjamin Netanyahu presents his new coalition today to Israel’s President Herzog, Americans for Peace Now (APN) is deeply concerned about the impact of the incoming government on Israel’s future as a democracy and on its relations with its Palestinian neighbors.

APN’s President and CEO Hadar Susskind said: “The incoming government is led by a politician who has been indicted for severe corruption. Before it was even seated it was necessary to pass a law allowing convicted felons to serve as Ministers. It includes racists, theocrats, homophobes, and ultra-nationalist zealots. It may have been democratically elected, but many of its senior members are deeply anti-democracy. We are horrified by the incoming government’s stated plans to intensify the process of de facto annexation and further entrench the Occupation. In the past, we congratulated incoming Israeli governments and wished them success. This time, given the makeup of the government, the dangerous views and background of its members and their stated goals, we cannot but sound our alarm. We call on the Biden administration and Congress to do the same and draw clear red lines for Netanyahu’s new government, make clear that the United States will not stand silently by if the new government adopts policies that violate American security interests and basic values of democracy, equality and peace.”