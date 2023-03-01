Believe in Israel. Believe in Peace.
Resources
Recent Posts
Peacecast
Government Relations
Government Relations
Legislative Round-Up
Publications
Hard Questions, Tough Answers
They Say/We Say
APN Statements & Press Releases
Reports & Articles
APN Archive
Prior Campaigns
The Friedman File
Hard Truths
Hard Truths about Settlements
Hard Truths about Jerusalem
Hard Truths about Borders & Security
Hard Truths About Hatred and Incitement
Hard Truths About Recognition & Narratives
Violent Escalation - Fall 2015
The Iran Nuclear Deal
Support Israel, Boycott the Occupation
The Palestinians & the UN, ICC, etc
The 2014 peace effort - Resources
Unilateral Withdrawal - a bad idea
Jerusalem on the US Passport
Price-tag Timeline
Israeli-Palestinian mutual recognition
Peace Process Resources
Gaza Crisis Resources
An Introduction to Price Tag
Settlements ≠ Peace
Temple Mount Crisis Analysis
Facts on the Ground: The APN Map Project
Media
Audio
Browse
Peacecast
Video
YouTube
Press Room
Press Releases
Research Center
In the News
Get Involved
APN's Annual Gala
Subscribe
Action Alerts/Advocacy
Letters of Support
Jobs and Internships
Events
Planned Giving
About Us
Mission
History
Leadership
Staff
Speakers' Bureau
Search
Donate
Donations by Credit Card
Donate by Check
Donate Stock
Planned Giving
Subscribe
שלום
עכשיו
Photos from Our Protest at the Israeli Embassy- 01/02/2023
by
APN
01/03/23
Share
All photos by Gili Getz.
Recent Entries
Webinar- Confronting the Israeli Government’s Attack on Democracy
Hadar Susskind in Haaretz: Don't Normalize Israel's Extremist Government!
Photos from Our Protest at the Israeli Embassy- 01/02/2023
Netanyahu’s New Government: End of Mamlachtiut? (Hard Questions, Tough Answers- January 3, 2023)
Protest Israel’s Incoming Government- Join Us on January 2nd
When the Occupation Occupies Us - Tel Aviv panel discussion
David Grossman: For Israel, There Is No Way Back from Netanyahu’s Chaos
Looking Back on 2022 in Israel and the Middle East (Hard Questions, Tough Answers- December 27, 2022)
Webinar Transcript- Israel's Incoming Government and Civil Society (12-22-2022)
APN to Biden: Draw “Red Lines” for Netanyahu’s Extremist Government
Subscribe
APN National Headquarters
Americans for Peace Now
1320 19th Street NW, Suite 400
Washington, DC 20036-1635
APN New England
Americans for Peace Now
10 Tower Office Park, Suite 312
Woburn, MA 01801
Join us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Privacy Policy
Terms
Financial Information
Leadership
Staff
Contact