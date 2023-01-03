Action Alert- Ask President Biden to Deny US Entry to Bezalel Smotrich

Like you, we watched the footage of Huwara burning in complete horror. The disturbing images of this pogrom are reminiscent of some of the darkest moments of Jewish history. In the ashes of what remains of Huwara, no decent human being would look at the carnage and think: “let’s finish the job.”



But that’s exactly what Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, the pro-annexation settler leader to whom Bibi has also entrusted civilian control of the West Bank, had to say.



“I think the village of Huwara should be wiped out. I think that the State of Israel should do that.”



This goes beyond his previous hateful incitement. This is calling for a war crime. And it’s doing so at a time where it’s more evident than ever that incitement like this has fatal consequences.

Now Smotrich wants to bring his hatred to US soil. He has plans to travel to the United States later this month. We’re here to say that he is not welcome.

We must be clear: the only thing that should be wiped out is this violent and hateful ideology. It is unacceptable abroad and it is unacceptable here.

Click here to join us in urging President Biden to deny entry to Smotrich and his hateful rhetoric.