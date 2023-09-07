Legislative Round-Up July 7th, 2023

Guest edited by Madeleine Cereghino, Director of Government Relations at Americans for Peace Now, where the Round-Up was born!
Iran
(Provide Details on Rob Malley Clearance Suspension) On 6.30.23 House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken demanding additional details following reports U.S. Special Envoy for Iran, Robert Malley’s security clearance was suspended amid an investigation into his potential mishandling of classified documents. “While the suspension of Special Envoy Malley’s clearance is independently troubling, our concern is compounded by the State Department’s failure to respond to the Committee’s efforts to conduct oversight of its negotiations with and policy toward Iran.”
Also see:
- McCaul press release
- Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN-03) 6/30/23 Tweet – “We must investigate Rob Malley’s conduct as Biden’s Iran negotiator. Congress and the American people deserve to know if Rob Malley was deliberately undermining his country!”
- Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) 6/30/23 Twitter thread – “.@POTUS & @SecBlinken have serious questions to answer as we learn US Iran Envoy Rob Malley—who led Biden’s unwise effort to appease Tehran & return to the failed Iran nuclear deal—lost his security clearance & is on enforced leave…” and Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ-2) 7/2/2023 tweet amplifying thread
- Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK-1) 6/30/23 retweet of the Republican Study Committee – “FIRST: Biden’s Lead Iran Negotiator Rob Malley’s security clearance was suspended for mishandling classified info. JUST NOW: He’s been placed on leave W/O PAY! Biden’s hoping we aren’t paying attention but we ARE. We must immediately investigate him and his secret deal w/ Iran.”
Syria
On 7.3.23 Representative Dean Phillips (D-MN) and Representative Meeks (D-NY) and 13 of their democratic colleagues sent a letter to Secretary Blinken urging the Biden Admin to push the UN Security Council to reauthorize and expand cross-border humanitarian operations in Syria. See also:
- Rep. Dean Phillips 7/5/23 tweet for text of the letter.
- SFRC Press Release (6/30/23) – “Menendez, Risch: Syria Cross-Border Aid Must Be Renewed and Expanded”
General
H.R.4445 Introduced 6/30/23 by Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) and 5 bipartisan cosponsors, “To repeal the joint resolution entitled “A joint resolution to promote peace and stability in the Middle East”. Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.
2. FY24 NDAA – House
Last Friday was the Rules Committee submission deadline for amendments to the FY24 National Defense Authorization Act, aka, the NDAA – see 6/23 Round-Up for details of the base text; final text coming out of committee is here. The Rules Committee notice advises that “The Committee on Rules may meet the week of July 10th to provide for floor consideration of H.R. 2670, the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024.” See last week’s roundup for Middle East-related amendments submitted to the Rules Committee as of 6/30/23 at 2pm – covering Amdts. 1-469. Amendments 470-1472 are below:
- Amd 471 offered by Perry (R-PA) –Prohibits any funding authorized by this Act or otherwise made available for any Federal department or agency for FY24 to provide any kind of support to the Taliban and prohibits any form of sanctions relief or mitigation unless explicitly authorized by Congress in subsequent legislation.
- Amd 475 offered by Perry (R-PA) –Prohibits any funding authorized by this Act or otherwise made available for DOD for FY24 to provide any kind of support to the Taliban and prohibits any form of sanctions relief or mitigation unless explicitly authorized by Congress in subsequent legislation.
- Amd 478 offered by Jacobs (D-CA) –Requires recipients of Section 127e and Section 1202 programs to undergo vetting for gross human rights violations.
- Amd 479 offered by Perry (R-PA) –Prohibits funds for FTO designation relief for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
- Amd 507 offered by Pappas (D-NH), Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Dunn (R-FL), Craig (D-MN), Kilmer (D-WA), Tokuda (D-HI), Titus (D-NV), Nunn (R-IA), Kean (R-NJ), Trahan (D-MA), Arrington (R-TX), Molinaro (R-NY), Bilirakis (R-FL), Mooney (R-WV), Kim (D-NJ), Van Drew (R-NJ), Ciscomani (R-AZ), Ezell (R-MS), Meng (D-NY), Turner (R-OH), Miller (R-OH), Sorensen (D-IL), Moskowitz (D-FL), Steube (R-FL), Davis (D-NC), Auchincloss (D-MA) –Reauthorize a U.S.-Israeli cooperative grant program to jointly develop health technologies from FY2024-FY2026 and authorizes $4 million each fiscal year to be matched by Israel.
- Amd 511 offered by Pappas (D-NH), Malliotakis (R-NY), Sarbanes (D-MD), Pallone (D-NJ), Titus (D-NV), Bilirakis (R-FL) –Modifies the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 to include the House as part of the Cyprus, Greece, Israel, and the United States 3+1 Interparliamentary Group
- Amd 514 offered by Pappas (D-NH), Van Drew (R-NJ) –Expresses a sense of Congress that the Government of Iran’s decision to enrich uranium up to 90 percent purity is a further escalation and shortens the breakout time to produce enough highly enriched uranium to develop a nuclear weapon, and the Government of Iran should immediately abandon any pursuit of a nuclear weapon.
- Amd 516 offered by Jacobs (D-CA) –Requires the Department of Defense to provide public and congressional notice when certain reports are withheld from public notice, and requires a report on the Department’s implementation of this requirement.
- Amd 538 offered by Jacobs (D-CA), Castro (D-TX) –Requires the Department of State to conduct annual reviews assessing potential risks of security assistance exacerbating atrocities in medium- and high-risk countries as determined pursuant to the Elie Wiesel Genocide and Atrocities Prevention Act of 2018.
- Amd 556 offered by Pappas (D-NH), Titus (D-NV) –(Revised) Requires the Secretary of Defense, in coordination with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, to submit a report to Congress concerning the end-use monitoring of Turkish F-16s to Azerbaijan during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.
- Amd 561 offered by Reschenthaler (R-PA), Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Gottheimer (D-NJ) –Requires DOD to submit to Congress a report on whether any products sold at commissary or exchange stores in fiscal years 2022 or 2023 were produced by companies that have participated in a boycott action against the State of Israel.
- Amd 563 offered by Jacobs (D-CA) –Requires notice to Congress when the Secretary of State determines a fundamentally different unit previously implicated in gross violations of human rights is determined eligible for assistance and requires a one-time report on all units determined to be fundamentally different and newly eligible for assistance.
- Amd 576 offered by McGovern (D-MA), Pocan (D-WI), Schakowsky (D-IL), Johnson (GA) –Calls for an annual report from State to Congress, in consultation with DOD, that assesses the status of Israeli settlement activity in the West Bank.
- Amd 577 (Bi-Partisan) offered by Pfluger (R-TX), Womack (R-AR), Nickel (D-NC), Ciscomani (R-AZ), Ellzey (R-TX) –Requires DOD to expedite KC-46A deliveries to Israel and provide immediate training slots for Israeli pilots, maintainers, and air crew.
- Amd 580 offered by Gottheimer (D-NJ), Lawler (R-NY) –Requires each military service to report on all substantiated administrative investigations or instances of antisemitism within the Equal Opportunity Program
- Amd 586 offered by Tenney (R-NY) –Requires Congressional notification for any sanctions relief on Iran. This amendment would prevent the Biden administration from pursuing a backdoor agreement with Iran to circumvent INARA notification.
- Amd 590 offered by Tenney (R-NY) –Makes the report required by Section 1236 of the FY23 NDAA into an annual report for 5 years.
- Amd 609 offered by Tenney (R-NY) –Requires a report by the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretary of Defense, on U.S.-led efforts to prevent a nuclear Iran.
- Amd 613 offered by Tenney (R-NY) –Requires a report by the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretary of Defense, on conversations the U.S. has had with our E3 allies on invoking snapback sanctions on Iran under U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231 (2015).
- Amd 643 offered by Phillips (D-MN), Moulton (D-MA), Gallagher (R-WI), Green (R-TN) –Adds the text of the Syria Detainee and Displaced Persons Act (H.R.4078), which would empower a Senior Official within the State Department to coordinate across governmental agencies and establish a unified US government approach to ISIS detainee and displacement camps in Northeast Syria, where tens of thousands of detained and displaced persons are still being held.
- Amd 651 offered by Tlaib (D-MI) –Directs Secretary of State to submit 502B(c) reports on any country receiving Foreign Military Financing (FMF) or Foreign Military Sales (FMS) where the Secretary has credible information that state security forces were involved in the killing of a journalist in the last 5 years.
- Amd 677 offered by Lamborn (R-CO), Boebert (R-CO) –Prohibits the Department of Defense from entering into contracts with entities that engaged in a boycott of the State of Israel.
- Amd 679 offered by Schneider (D-IL), Trone (D-MD), Swalwell (D-CA), Titus (D-NV), Moskowitz (D-FL), Nickel (D-NC) –Authorizes cybersecurity cooperation between the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Abraham Accords countries – Israel, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain – including participating in information-sharing, providing technical assistance to help partners respond to cybersecurity incidents, and conducting joint cybersecurity training and exercises.
- Amd 700 offered by Gottheimer (D-NJ), Garbarino (R-NY) –Requires the Secretary of Defense to report on the status of U.S.-Israel cooperation on efforts to counter threats by Iran in the form of unmanned aerial systems (UAS), including loitering munitions, otherwise known as “suicide” and “kamikaze” drones.
- Amd 707 offered by Gottheimer (D-NJ), Mast (R-FL) –Requires the Secretary of the Treasury to submit to Congress information regarding financial institutions that have recently provided services benefiting a state sponsor of terrorism, and a report on foreign financial institutions conducting significant transactions for persons sanctioned for international terrorism and human rights violations.
- Amd 746 offered by Keating (D-MA) –Requires a set of strategies to prevent export to Iran of certain technologies related to unmanned aircraft systems.
- Amd 763 offered by Ross (D-NC) –Establishes a program to promote cooperative research and development between the United States and Israel on biotechnology.
- Amd 775 offered by Manning (D-NC), Smith (R-NJ), Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Meng (D-NY) –Requires the Secretary of Defense to report to Congress on the Department of Defense’s implementation of the U.S. National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism.
- Amd 817 offered by Kiggans (R-VA), Moskowitz (D-FL), Davis (D-NC) –Directs the Secretary of Defense to report on the nature of the military relationship between Iran and Russia and its geopolitical ramifications.
- Amd 852 offered by Moskowitz (D-FL) –Designates a lead official within Department of Defense who shall be responsible for coordinating all department efforts to identify, monitor, and combat antisemitism within the US Armed Forces.
- Amd 866 offered by Roy (R-TX) –None of the funds authorized to DoD or otherwise made available by this Act may be made available, directly or indirectly, to— the Government of Iran; any person owned or controlled by the Government of Iran.
- Amd 888 offered by Gottheimer (D-NJ), Pfluger (R-TX) –(Revised) Expresses support for joint U.S.-Israel cooperation in the space arena between NASA and the Israel Space Agency, as well as between the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force, and and the Israeli Air Force in areas of research, development, test, and evaluation.
- Amd 931 offered by Griffith (R-VA) –Amends Section 1021(b) of the FY12 NDAA to clarify that the authority of the U.S. military to indefinitely detain persons pursuant to the 2001 AUMF extends only to persons who knowingly provided substantial support to a terrorist force.
- Amd 932 offered by Brecheen (R-OK) –(Withdrawn) Prohibits any funding from going towards assisting the government of Iraq in their fight against ISIS and other affiliated groups.
- Amd 940 offered by Hill (R-AR) –Requires the Secretary of Defense to submit a report on threats Iran poses to United States and partner military bases.
- Amd 943 offered by Griffith (R-VA) –Amends Section 1021(b) of the FY12 NDAA to limit the authority of the U.S. military to indefinitely detain individuals pursuant to the 2001 AUMF, to exclude American citizens who unknowingly engaged in terrorist activity from being subject to detention.
- Amd 949 offered by Gottheimer (D-NJ) –Requires the Secretary of Defense to include in their annual report on Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China information on the PRC’s burgeoning relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran.
- Amd 951 offered by McClain (R-MI), Panetta (D-CA) –(Revised) Report on Economic Cooperation Between the Peoples Republic of China and the Islamic Republic of Iran
- Amd 979 offered by Gallagher (R-WI) –Modifies and extends the Sanctioning the Use of Civilians as Defenseless Shields Act. Promotes countering the use of human shields through multinational centers of excellence.
- Amd 981 offered by McClain (R-MI) –(Revised) Report from Sec. of State on certain companies violating Executive Order 13599 (Blocking Property of the Government of Iran and Iranian Financial Institutions) or Executive Order 13224 (blocking property and prohibiting transactions with persons who commit, threaten to commit, or support terrorism)
- Amd 988 offered by McClain (R-MI) –(Revised) Report from Sec. of Defense on efforts to expand the frequency of bilateral and multilateral exercises involving Israel and US’ Middle East regional partners.
- Amd 989 offered by Porter (D-CA), Tenney (R-NY), Connolly (D-VA), Salazar (R-FL), Schneider (D-IL), Foxx (R-NC), Lofgren (D-CA), Khanna (D-CA), Fitzpatrick (R-PA) –Commissions a report regarding Iranian internet censorship and applicable United States licensing requirements.
- Amd 1007 offered by McClain (R-MI) –(Revised) Report on Middle East Regional Security Architecture to better counter Iranian aggression
- Amd 1028 offered by Issa (R-CA) –(Revised) This bill revokes certain waivers of sanctions relating to Iran’s nuclear activity, including for (1) the modernization or redesign of the Arak reactor, and (2) the preparation or modification of centrifuge cascades at the Fordow facility. The bill also prohibits the President from issuing a new waiver relating to such activities.
- Amd 1031 offered by Issa (R-CA) –(Withdrawn) This bill revokes certain waivers of sanctions relating to Iran’s nuclear activity, including for (1) the modernization or redesign of the Arak reactor, and (2) the preparation or modification of centrifuge cascades at the Fordow facility. The bill also prohibits the President from issuing a new waiver relating to such activities.
- Amd 1037 offered by Moskowitz (D-FL) –(Revised) Requires each military service branch to report on actions to support Jewish American Heritage Month
- Amd 1045 offered by Goldman (D-NY) –Requires a briefing by the Department of Defense, in coordination with the Department of State, on the process by which they, in accordance with the 2023 Conventional Arms Transfer Policy, assess whether it is more likely than not that an arms transfer will be used by the recipient to commit, facilitate the recipients’ commission of, or to aggravate risks that the recipient will commit: genocide; crimes against humanity; grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions of 1949, including attacks intentionally directed against civilian objects or civilians protected as such; or other serious violations of international humanitarian or human rights law, including serious acts of gender based violence or serious acts of violence against children.
- Amd 1087 offered by Cárdenas (D-CA) –Directs the Secretary of Defense, in consultation with the Secretary of State to create a report on US parts and technology discovered in Turkish Bayraktar drones deployed by Azerbaijan against Nagorno Karabakh, Azerbaijan’s use of prohibited munitions against Nagorno Karabakh and Turkey and Azerbaijan’s recruitment of foreign terrorist fighters to participate in military operations against Nagorno Karabakh.
- Amd 1090 offered by Issa (R-CA) –(Revised) Requires a report on the nuclear cooperation between Iran and Russia.
- Amd 1105 offered by Issa (R-CA) –(Withdrawn) This bill revokes certain waivers of sanctions relating to Iran’s nuclear activity, including for (1) the modernization or redesign of the Arak reactor, and (2) the preparation or modification of centrifuge cascades at the Fordow facility. The bill also prohibits the President from issuing a new waiver relating to such activities.
- Amd 1107 offered by Lee (D-NV), Ciscomani (R-AZ) –Requires the Secretary of Energy to conduct a report on enhancing collaboration between the United States and Israel in advancing water conservation and drought mitigation methods and technologies.
- Amd 1118 offered by Issa (R-CA) –(Withdrawn) This bill revokes certain waivers of sanctions relating to Iran’s nuclear activity, including for (1) the modernization or redesign of the Arak reactor, and (2) the preparation or modification of centrifuge cascades at the Fordow facility. The bill also prohibits the President from issuing a new waiver relating to such activities.
- Amd 1130 offered by James (R-MI) –(Revised) Require an intelligence assessment by ODNI, in consultation with DOD, on attempts by Entities of Concern to target Americans and U.S. facilities in North, South, Central America. Focuses on the facilitation of sponsored or aligned groups that are considered entities of concern and are based in China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Syria, Belarus, and others.
- Amd 1141 offered by Schiff (D-CA) –Requiring a GAO study on implementation of the Daniel Pearl Freedom of the Press Act.
- Amd 1150 offered by Jacobs (D-CA) –Revises the Arms Export Control Act to clarify defense articles and services sold or leased by the United States Government may not be used to commit or enable violations of international humanitarian law or internationally recognized human rights.
- Amd 1154 offered by Schiff (D-CA) –Expands the scope of human rights reports with respect to violations of human rights of journalists and provides for sanctions for those who commit crimes against journalists.
- Amd 1157 offered by Bishop (R-NC), Biggs (R-AZ), Lee (D-CA), Crane (R-AZ), Buck (R-CO) –Repeals the 2001 AUMF
- Amd 1162 offered by Gimenez (R-FL) –Would ask for the President to produce a report on Iran’s intelligence operations in the Western Hemisphere.
- Amd 1164 offered by Goldman (D-NY), Moolenaar (R-MI), Mace (R-SC), Newhouse (R-WA), Levin (D-CA) –(Revised) Establishes a US-Israel Desalination Commission to coordinate, encourage, and elevate desalination innovation including, but not limited to, the economic and environmental efficiency of desalination to create a sustainable source of fresh water and minimize the risk of conflict based on access to fresh water.
- Amd 1171 offered by Hoyle (D-OR), Khanna (D-CA), Jayapal (D-WA), Titus (D-NV) –(Revised) Prohibits U.S. funding from being used for unauthorized U.S. military involvement in the war in Yemen if the Saudi-led coalition resumes aerial hostilities against the Houthis in Yemen. This includes prohibiting funds from being used for military logistical support or intelligence sharing that enables offensive strikes.
- Amd 1188 offered by Allred (D-TX), Jacobs (D-CA) –This amendment would require the Department of State, in coordination with DOD and USAID, to report to Congress actors from U.S. partner countries and recipients of security assistance who have, or currently, utilize hunger as a weapon of war.
- Amd 1203 offered by Moran (R-TX), Self (TX) –Applies the Foreign-Direct Product Rule on the re-export or transfer of U.S.-origin technology, software, and equipment to Iran.
- Amd 1221 offered by Bush (D-MO) –Requires the Secretary of State to submit a report to Congress on the number and status of political prisoners worldwide.
- Amd 1241 offered by Bush (D-MO) –Expands transparency and congressional oversight of arms exports by eliminating the thresholds for congressional reporting requirements in the Arms Export Control Act.
- Amd 1261 offered by Bush (D-MO) –(Revised) Prohibits funds from being used to further facilitate the ongoing unilateral annexation of any part of the Occupied Palestinian Territories.
- Amd 1265 offered by Banks (R-IN), Stefanik (R-NY) –(Revised) Requires a DOD assessment of the precision-guided munitions Israel needs in the event of conflict with regional actors. Would extend existing authorities to provide Israel with such munitions in the event of an emergency.
- Amd 1269 offered by Tlaib (D-MI) –(Revised) Directs Sec of Defense, in collaboration with Sec. of State and DNI to transmit evidence of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and human rights violations in Syria since 2010 to the International Criminal Court (ICC)
- Amd 1284 offered by Steube (R-FL) –The President may not exercise the authority, directly or indirectly related to, or ordinarily incident to any transnational energy agreement with, or for or on behalf of the Syrian Arab Republic, including the construction or operation of the Arab Gas Pipeline construction, or any successor entity.
- Amd 1289 offered by Manning (D-NC) –Adds a description of the threat posed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to Europe to the Annual Report on Military Power of Iran.
- Amd 1309 offered by Garcia (D-IL) –Before enforcing sectoral or broad-based sanctions, requires the Secretaries of Treasury and State to certify that such sanctions will not result in civilian death.
- Amd 1327 offered by Issa (R-CA) –(Revised) Requires a report on PRC and PRC persons’ support for Iranian energy sanctions evasion and on PRC and PRC persons’ support for Iran defense industrial base specifically with respect to drones and missiles.
- Amd 1331 offered by Gottheimer (D-NJ), Auchincloss (D-MA), Bacon (R-NE), Baird (R-IN), Bilirakis (R-FL), Boyle (R-PA), Carl (R-AL), Carter (R-GA), Cartwright (D-PA), Ciscomani (R-AZ), Cline (R-VA), Craig (D-MN), Cuellar (D-TX), D’Esposito (R-NY), Ellzey (R-TX), Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Flood (R-NE), Frankel (D-FL), Garbarino (R-NY), Golden (D-ME), Gonzalez, Vicente (D-TX), González-Colón (R-PR), Himes (D-CT), Hunt (R-TX), James (R-MI), Joyce (R-OH), Kean (R-NJ), Kustoff (R-TN), LaLota (R-NY), Langworthy (R-NY), Lawler (R-NY), Lee (R-FL), Mace (R-SC), Malliotakis (R-NY), Manning (D-NC), Menendez (D-NJ), Meng (D-NY), Meuser (R-PA), Miller (R-OH), Miller-Meeks (R-IA), Mills (R-FL), Molinaro (R-NY), Moran (R-TX), Morelle (D-NY), Moskowitz (D-FL), Nickel (D-NC), Norcross (D-NJ), Pallone (D-NJ), Panetta (D-CA), Pappas (D-NH), Rose (R-TN), Ross (D-NC), Rouzer (R-NC), Ryan (D-NY), Salazar (R-FL), Schneider (D-IL), Smith (R-NJ), Soto (R-FL), Spanberger (D-VA), Stevens (D-MI), Strickland (D-WA), Tenney (R-NY), Titus (D-NV), Tokuda (D-HI), Torres (D-NY), Trone (D-MD), Van Drew (R-NJ), Van Duyne (R-TX), Vargas (D-CA), Weber (R-TX), Wild (D-PA), Wilson (R-SC), Yakym (R-IN), Graves (R-MO) –Establishes the United States–Israel Artificial Intelligence Center to leverage the experience, knowledge, and expertise of institutions of higher education and private sector entities in the United States and Israel to develop more robust research and development cooperation in specified areas (e.g., machine learning, object detection, and speech recognition).
- Amd 1379 offered by Steube (R-FL) –(Late) (Revised) None of the amounts authorized to be appropriated by this Act or otherwise made available to the Department of Defense may be made available, directly or indirectly, to the Badr Organization, Kata’ib al-Imam Ali, ‘Asaib’ib ahl al-Haq, Saraya Khorsani, or any entity owned or controlled by the Badr Organization, ‘Asa’ib ahl al-Haq, or Saraya Khorasani.
- Amd 1435 offered by Curtis (R-UT) –(Late) Asks for a report on the sophistication of Iranian missile capabilities and details of Iranian ballistic missile testing.
- Amd 1436 offered by Curtis (R-UT) –(Late) The Secretary of Defense may not knowingly permit the sale, at a commissary store or military exchange, of any good, ware, article, or merchandise from any company that has engaged in or engages in a boycott of the State of Israel.
- Amd 1439 offered by Curtis (R-UT) –(Late) (Revised) Asks for a classified report on Iranian involvement in the narcotics trade, the entities associated with the trade, and an assessment on the financial benefits of involvement in the trade & what the money is used for.
- Amd 1441 offered by Curtis (R-UT) –(Late) (Revised) This provision would require determinations every 180 days that virtually all Iranian financial institutions, and others operating in designated State Sponsors of Terrorism (such as Syria and North Korea that have close relations with Russia) have not engaged in sanctionable conduct related to Russia. If the administration finds that they have engaged in such conduct, they are designated.
- Amd 1460 offered by Carson (D-IN) –(Late) To require a report to Congress on the death of American citizen, Shireen Abu Akleh.
- Amd 1470 offered by Omar (D-MN) –(Late) Requires contractors to disclose human rights risks in their operations and supply chains
3. Hearings & Events
Note: July is “ESG Month” in the House. Most activity will take place in the House Financial Services Committee but could add some momentum to Israel anti-boycott Congressional efforts.
As previously reported, July 13, 2023: The Senate Foreign Affairs Committee will hold a business meeting that, among other things, will include a markup of: S. 2006, the “Safeguarding Tunisian Democracy Act“; and S. Con. Res. 2, “A concurrent resolution commending the bravery, courage, and resolve of the women and men of Iran demonstrating in more than 133 cities and risking their safety to speak out against the Iranian regime’s human rights abuses.”
July 11, 2023: The Senate Homeland Security Committee’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations will hold a hearing entitled, “The PGA-LIV Deal: Implications for the Future of Golf and Saudi Arabia’s Influence in the United States.” Witnesses listed are Ron Price, Chief Operating Officer, PGA Tour and Jimmy Dunne, Board Member, PGA Tour
4. Media & Reports
Haaretz 7/2/23: The GOP’s anti-Palestinian Fervor Could Risk Lives
Haaretz 7/2/23: U.S. Officials: Israel’s West Bank Policy Could Scuttle Visa Waiver Program Admittance
CNN 7/3/23: Biden nominates controversial former Trump-appointee to Public Diplomacy Commission
Punchbowl 7/6/23 McConnell supports blocking Turkey from buying F-16s
Jewish Insider 7/6/23: Morningstar removes controversy tags on 19 companies doing business in Israel and West Bank
Haaretz 7/6/23: UN Working Toward Antisemitism Action Plan
Punchbowl 7/7/23: Risch vents at Turkey, Hungary over NATO blockade “I’m to the point where… maybe it’s time that we did review the way people join and the way people are retained.
“If you’re going to be a member of this alliance, you’ve got to act like a member of this alliance. And that is important for the strength of the alliance. It’s no secret these [countries], particularly Turkey, have been using the accession issue to resolve some unrelated problems. That’s not the right way to be a member of this alliance.”
5. Members on the Record (Israel & Palestine)
Situation in West Bank
Rep. Dean Phillip (D-MN-3) 7/2/23 Tweet –“I agree with @AviMayer; there’s nothing Jewish about attacking innocent Palestinians. It’s appalling, disgusting, and undermines Israel’s moral credibility if it’s not condemned by Israeli leadership and the perpetrators are not held to account.”
Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY-24) 7/3/23 Tweet –”.@POTUS‘s weakness on Iran has freed up billions for Iran to fund Palestinian terror groups which threaten Israel’s safety. As Israel engages in counterterrorism efforts in Samaria, @USAmbIsrael, @SecBlinken and @POTUS are silent.” Link to Tenney press release – Congresswoman Tenney Calls Out the Biden Administration’s Silence on Israel’s Counterterrorism Campaign
Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL-10) 7/3/23 Twitter thread– “I pray the IDF operation in Jenin to dismantle terrorist infrastructure is swift and successful, with minimal casualties, loss of life or property. Terrorists must not have safe haven in Jenin or anywhere else in the West Bank. For months, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hamas and other terrorist groups, with the help of Iran, have been using Jenin as a base to launch attacks against civilians in Israel. The desire of these groups is to establish a terrorism infrastructure in the West Bank similar to what they already have in Gaza. The Palestinian Authority has all but lost the ability to exercise control in Jenin and other West Bank areas. The government of Israel and the IDF must act to defend against and thwart any and all terrorist attacks, and dismantle the terrorists’ infrastructure. The PA must take the necessary steps to effectively govern and secure the communities under its control. Working with our Israeli allies, the US must help develop a comprehensive strategy for establishing responsible Palestinian control in Area A that is capable of preventing terrorism and, ultimately, providing the conditions necessary for a viable two-state solution in the future.”
Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D-FL-25) 7/3/23 Twitter thread– “Israel has the unequivocal right to defend itself against perpetrators of violence and terrorist attacks. (1/3) For years, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad operated in the West Bank city of Jenin to plan and carry out deadly attacks across Israel, making it a hub and safe haven for terror networks. (2/3) Tragically, terrorists often establish operations centers and weapon stockpiles in civilian areas. No country should be forced to stand down when there is overwhelming evidence of planned violence against its citizens. (3/3)”
Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN-3) 7/3/23 Tweet –“Israel must defend its citizens, Jewish, Muslim, and Christian, against terrorist cells in Jenin. The cycle of bloodshed must cease, and I pray that Israelis and Palestinians empower a new generation of leaders committed to two-states w/ security and economic opportunity for all.”
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) 7/3/23 Tweet –“Israelis have the right to defend themselves from terrorists just as any other country does, and they are doing that right now in Jenin. Unlike the terrorist killers they are fighting, Israeli forces focus only on the perpetrators and accomplices of terror even as the terrorists directly attack Israeli civilians. https://twitter.com/idf/status/1675636500304740356”
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-CA-41) 7/3/23 Tweet –“Iranian-backed terrorists are a direct threat to the safety of Israeli civilians. The U.S. must continue to support Israel in their efforts to protect its people and secure peace in the region.”
Rep. Carlos Giménez (R-FL-28) 7/3/23 Tweet – “Stand with Israel! ??????”
Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL-23) 7/3/23 Tweet – “I support the IDF’s operation to remove Iranian-backed terrorist command centers in the West Bank city of Jenin. To be clear, Israel had asked the PA to do this for months, trying to avoid this because they know the international media and Israel’s detractors would blame them.”
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI-12) 7/3/23 Tweet –“Israeli forces are now blocking ambulances from reaching the dozens of wounded Palestinians after at least eight people were killed in Jenin. Congress must stop funding this violent Israeli apartheid regime.”
Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ-05) 7/3/23 Twitter thread –”Israel has every right to defend itself, especially as the PA loses control of Jenin, which has become a hub of Iranian-backed terrorist activity in the West Bank. The Iranian threat is not miles away from Israel’s borders, in fact, it is right at the Jewish State’s doorstep & embedded into aspects of Palestinian society. Tehran & its proxies disrupt stability across the world, and the latest discoveries in the West Bank are frightening. Iran, the world’s leading state sponsor of terror, helped stockpile explosive devices, rocket parts, rifles, and ammunition in Jenin. The regime’s goal is to wipe Israel and Israelis off the map. I am closely following the situation in the region and stand with Israel as it defends itself from terrorists.”
Rep. Greg Landsman (R-OH-1) 7/3/23 Twitter thread – “Iran is funding terrorism in the West Bank (and all around Israel). The Palestinian Authority needs help to get these terror groups out, and Israel should not have to do this on its own. It’s bad for the Palestinian Authority, too. Others should be helping. (1/4) This terrorist operation was blocks away from Israeli families, and they’re obviously making the West Bank less safe for Palestinians. (2/4) This is literally an example of Israel, like the rest of us, having the right to defend itself. Anything else would be a dereliction of duty and thousands would have been killed. (3/4) When every other nation in the region (and across the globe) stands up to Iran, and helps the Palestinians keep these terrorists out of their communities, things will get better. That’s the path forward. (4/4)”
Rep. Kathy Manning (D-NC-06) 7/4/23 Re-tweet of Rep. Landsman tweet “Iran is funding terrorism in the West Bank (and all around Israel). The Palestinian Authority needs help to get these terror groups out, and Israel should not have to do this on its own. It’s bad for the Palestinian Authority, too. Others should be helping. (1/4)”
Rep. Juan Vargas (D-CA-52) 7/4/23 Tweet –“Using its proxies in the West Bank, Iran is launching unchecked attacks against Israel. America must stand with Israel and always support her right to self-defense. There can be no peace if the PA is used as a staging ground for Terrorism.”
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) 7/5/23 Tweet –“These attacks from Hamas terrorists in Jenin are for one purpose: to harm and kill innocent Israelis. The @IDF is countering these terror activities daily to stop attacks. The acts of these vicious Hamas killers show how important American support of Israel is in the fight against terror, and reiterate the critical need for advanced weapons systems like Israel’s Iron Dome.”
Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO-1) 7/6/23 tweet – “Our government sends nearly $4B in military aid to Israel annually, no strings attached. This week the Israeli military invaded a Palestinian city & refugee camp, killed 12 including 4 children, & blocked medical assistance to the injured. We must stop funding these war crimes.” Also see AIPAC response using quotation marks around “children”.
Biden Reimposition of Geographic Restrictions on Scientific Cooperation with Settlements
Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ-2) 6/30/2023 Statement attacking Biden official as antisemitic and on reimposition of geographic restrictions on scientific cooperation “News of this despicable new hire comes just after the Biden admin instated a boycott against Israeli jews living in parts of Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria – the historical homeland of the Jewish people. By filling their ranks with virulent antisemites and terrorist-sympathizers, while boycotting Israeli Jews for simply existing in their own homeland, it’s evident that the Biden Administration is not serious about combatting antisemitism, and is, instead, determined to enable and excuse it on their side of the aisle, while politicizing it on the other.”
Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) 7/2/23 Tweet –“This reversal of a Trump decision by the Biden Admin is a necessary step to ensuring US policy is consistent w/ international law & to preserving the option for a two state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. American taxpayer $$$ should not be used to undermine either.”
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA-07) 7/5/23 Tweet –“Thank you @POTUS for reversing this harmful Trump policy. We can and must support policies that leave the door open to a two-state solution that establishes a Palestinian state coexisting side by side with Israel in peace and security for both sides.”
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA-07) 7/5/23 Tweet –“Thank you @POTUS for reversing this harmful Trump policy. We can and must support policies that leave the door open to a two-state solution that establishes a Palestinian state coexisting side by side with Israel in peace and security for both sides.”
Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT) 7/6/23 tweet – “There’s an important distinction between the State of Israel and Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. This is a welcome decision from the Biden Administration to reverse a harmful Trump-era policy conflating the two.”
General
Rep. Betty McCollum (D-MN-4) 6/30/23 Tweet on Jackson Visa Waiver Program Letter “To be eligible for the Visa Waiver Program, countries are required to not discriminate against Americans—and that includes Palestinian Americans, who must be able to visit without harassment, discrimination, or denial of entry by Israel.”
Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY-4) 7/2/2023 Twitter Thread – “I recently had the opportunity to join County Legislator Mazi Pilip as well as several other local elected officials and community leaders for a round table to discuss ways to combat antisemitism, particularly on college campuses. The meeting was called in the wake of a blatantly antisemitic/anti-Israel commencement speech delivered at CUNY Law School’s graduation ceremony — the latest in a string of antisemitic incidents occurring in the CUNY system. I look forward to continuing the conversation with this working group and seeking ways we can ensure ALL students can enjoy a public college experience free from hatred.”
Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) 7/4/23 Tweet re-sharing letter sent while AG regarding Ben and Jerry’s boycott.
Rep Brian Mast (R-FL-21) 7/5/23 blog post – “UNESCO Erasing Jewish Connection to the Holy Land”
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) 7/5/23 press release– “PHOTO RELEASE Sen. Rick Scott Meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Visits Western Wall in Israel”
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) 7/5/23 Tweet –“While in Israel, I met with members of the @IDF and National Search and Rescue Unit to thank them for their efforts in Surfside and got briefed on the the recent attacks against the Israeli people. pic.twitter.com/lHAOqYtEkU”
Rep. Richie Torres (D-NY-15) 7/5/23 tweet –”A so-called news anchor from BBC said Israel is “happy to kill children.” Here’s a modern journalist telling a medieval lie. The blood libel has a long and ugly history of inciting violent antisemitism. It’s a lie so dangerous that it should never be repeated, especially under the guise of ‘journalism.’ ”
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) 7/6/23 Tweet – “Humbled & honored to pray at the Western Wall for the safety of Florida families & businesses throughout the 2023 Hurricane Season. I also prayed for those affected by the tragic collapse of a condo building in Surfside, two years ago, which especially affected our Jewish community.”
6. Members on the Record (Iran)
Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA-02) 7/5/23 Tweet – “With reports of the Biden Admin resuming nuclear talks with Iran, I joined my colleagues in reaffirming that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. Why continue to appease our adversaries? We can’t have peace without strength, but the Biden Admin is weak.”
Rep. George Santos (R-NY-03) 7/5/23 Tweet –“We’ve known for a while that Tehran is more aggressive & capable of nefarious activity than ever before, yet the Biden Admin continues to make diplomatic backdoor dealings with Iran. The United States must stop legitimizing this evil sponsor of terror.”
Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) 7/5/23 Tweet – “This scrutiny of the Biden Admin is warranted given Iran’s history of supporting terrorism & pursuing nuclear ambitions. The Admin must take a firm stance in dealing with this regime, & anyone mishandling classified information must be held accountable.
Rep. Mark Alford (R-MO-04) 7/6/23 retweet of HASC GOP– “Great work by the @USNavy to prevent two attempted commercial tanker seizures by Iran.”
Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI-09) 7/6/23 tweet – “Iran’s aggression knows no bounds. They tried to seize two oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz yesterday and put lives at risk in the process. Thankfully, brave U.S. Navy sailors thwarted the attempt and saved the tankers and crew from a brutal takeover.”
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) 7/6/23 Twitter thread –“Throughout the Middle East, Iran-sponsored terrorism remains a grave and ever-present threat, especially in Israel. These relentless attacks have a real impact on innocent civilians and reaffirm the importance of our close friendship with Israel. (1/5) Just today, we’re hearing reports of a terrorist attack in Judea and Samaria where an Israeli man was brutally shot. It’s pure evil. (2/5) And it’s not just the attacks but also the terrorist groups’ despicable treatment of Israeli soldiers like Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, who were murdered, and their remains are being held hostage. (3/5) Hamas continues to hold civilians captive, too. Just today, the families of Avera Mengistu, a Jew of Ethiopian origin, and Hisham Al-Sayed, a Bedouin Muslim, traveled to Geneva to ask for help in getting their loved ones released. (4/5) These are just a few examples of the evil Iran-sponsored terrorist groups are capable of, and it’s only scratching the surface. I’m fighting every day to protect the U.S.-Israel relationship, and Ann and I are praying for peace and justice in the region. Together, we can deter our enemies and defeat them if necessary, and make sure that Iran, Russia and China are not allowed to dictate the terms of trade and commerce and isolate us from our allies. (5/5)
Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX-04) 7/6/23 tweet –“Iran’s brazen actions in the Persian Gulf are a direct consequence of Joe Biden’s policy of appeasement. Iran becomes further emboldened and innocent lives are jeopardized when Biden fails to enforce the most important sanctions against the regime.”
Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) 7/6/23 tweet –“Iran’s violation of international commerce is yet another reflection of President Biden’s strategy of appeasement. My MARITIME Act will strengthen our security cooperation with partners and allies in the Middle East to deter Iran.”
Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS) 7/7/23 tweet – “Iran is exporting more oil per day than it has since 2019, providing funding for its nuclear program & regional proxies. Earlier this year, I joined my colleagues in calling on President Biden to enforce sanctions, and I renew that call again.”