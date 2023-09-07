Legislative Round-Up July 7th, 2023

Guest edited by Madeleine Cereghino, Director of Government Relations at Americans for Peace Now, where the Round-Up was born!

1. Bills, Resolutions & Letters

2. FY 24 NDAA – House

3. Hearings & Events

4. Media & Reports

5. Members on the Record (Israel/Palestine)

6. Members on the Record (Iran & other Mideast countries)

Iran

(Provide Details on Rob Malley Clearance Suspension) On 6.30.23 House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken demanding additional details following reports U.S. Special Envoy for Iran, Robert Malley’s security clearance was suspended amid an investigation into his potential mishandling of classified documents. “While the suspension of Special Envoy Malley’s clearance is independently troubling, our concern is compounded by the State Department’s failure to respond to the Committee’s efforts to conduct oversight of its negotiations with and policy toward Iran.”

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN-03) 6/30/23 Tweet – “We must investigate Rob Malley’s conduct as Biden’s Iran negotiator. Congress and the American people deserve to know if Rob Malley was deliberately undermining his country!”

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) 6/30/23 Twitter thread – “.@POTUS & @SecBlinken have serious questions to answer as we learn US Iran Envoy Rob Malley—who led Biden’s unwise effort to appease Tehran & return to the failed Iran nuclear deal—lost his security clearance & is on enforced leave…” and Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ-2) 7/2/2023 tweet amplifying thread

Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK-1) 6/30/23 retweet of the Republican Study Committee – “FIRST: Biden’s Lead Iran Negotiator Rob Malley’s security clearance was suspended for mishandling classified info. JUST NOW: He’s been placed on leave W/O PAY! Biden’s hoping we aren’t paying attention but we ARE. We must immediately investigate him and his secret deal w/ Iran.”

Syria

On 7.3.23 Representative Dean Phillips (D-MN) and Representative Meeks (D-NY) and 13 of their democratic colleagues sent a letter to Secretary Blinken urging the Biden Admin to push the UN Security Council to reauthorize and expand cross-border humanitarian operations in Syria. See also:

Rep. Dean Phillips 7/5/23 tweet for text of the letter.

SFRC Press Release (6/30/23) – “Menendez, Risch: Syria Cross-Border Aid Must Be Renewed and Expanded”

General

H.R.4445 Introduced 6/30/23 by Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) and 5 bipartisan cosponsors, “To repeal the joint resolution entitled “A joint resolution to promote peace and stability in the Middle East”. Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

2. FY24 NDAA – House

Last Friday was the Rules Committee submission deadline for amendments to the FY24 National Defense Authorization Act, aka, the NDAA – see 6/23 Round-Up for details of the base text; final text coming out of committee is here. The Rules Committee notice advises that “The Committee on Rules may meet the week of July 10th to provide for floor consideration of H.R. 2670, the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024.” See last week’s roundup for Middle East-related amendments submitted to the Rules Committee as of 6/30/23 at 2pm – covering Amdts. 1-469. Amendments 470-1472 are below:

3. Hearings & Events



Note: July is “ESG Month” in the House. Most activity will take place in the House Financial Services Committee but could add some momentum to Israel anti-boycott Congressional efforts.

As previously reported, July 13, 2023: The Senate Foreign Affairs Committee will hold a business meeting that, among other things, will include a markup of: S. 2006, the “Safeguarding Tunisian Democracy Act“; and S. Con. Res. 2, “A concurrent resolution commending the bravery, courage, and resolve of the women and men of Iran demonstrating in more than 133 cities and risking their safety to speak out against the Iranian regime’s human rights abuses.”

July 11, 2023: The Senate Homeland Security Committee’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations will hold a hearing entitled, “The PGA-LIV Deal: Implications for the Future of Golf and Saudi Arabia’s Influence in the United States.” Witnesses listed are Ron Price, Chief Operating Officer, PGA Tour and Jimmy Dunne, Board Member, PGA Tour

4. Media & Reports

Haaretz 7/2/23: The GOP’s anti-Palestinian Fervor Could Risk Lives

Haaretz 7/2/23: U.S. Officials: Israel’s West Bank Policy Could Scuttle Visa Waiver Program Admittance

CNN 7/3/23: Biden nominates controversial former Trump-appointee to Public Diplomacy Commission

Punchbowl 7/6/23 McConnell supports blocking Turkey from buying F-16s

Jewish Insider 7/6/23: Morningstar removes controversy tags on 19 companies doing business in Israel and West Bank

Haaretz 7/6/23: UN Working Toward Antisemitism Action Plan

Punchbowl 7/7/23: Risch vents at Turkey, Hungary over NATO blockade “I’m to the point where… maybe it’s time that we did review the way people join and the way people are retained.

“If you’re going to be a member of this alliance, you’ve got to act like a member of this alliance. And that is important for the strength of the alliance. It’s no secret these [countries], particularly Turkey, have been using the accession issue to resolve some unrelated problems. That’s not the right way to be a member of this alliance.”

5. Members on the Record (Israel & Palestine)

Situation in West Bank

Rep. Dean Phillip (D-MN-3) 7/2/23 Tweet –“I agree with @AviMayer; there’s nothing Jewish about attacking innocent Palestinians. It’s appalling, disgusting, and undermines Israel’s moral credibility if it’s not condemned by Israeli leadership and the perpetrators are not held to account.”

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY-24) 7/3/23 Tweet –”.@POTUS‘s weakness on Iran has freed up billions for Iran to fund Palestinian terror groups which threaten Israel’s safety. As Israel engages in counterterrorism efforts in Samaria, @USAmbIsrael, @SecBlinken and @POTUS are silent.” Link to Tenney press release – Congresswoman Tenney Calls Out the Biden Administration’s Silence on Israel’s Counterterrorism Campaign

Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL-10) 7/3/23 Twitter thread– “I pray the IDF operation in Jenin to dismantle terrorist infrastructure is swift and successful, with minimal casualties, loss of life or property. Terrorists must not have safe haven in Jenin or anywhere else in the West Bank. For months, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hamas and other terrorist groups, with the help of Iran, have been using Jenin as a base to launch attacks against civilians in Israel. The desire of these groups is to establish a terrorism infrastructure in the West Bank similar to what they already have in Gaza. The Palestinian Authority has all but lost the ability to exercise control in Jenin and other West Bank areas. The government of Israel and the IDF must act to defend against and thwart any and all terrorist attacks, and dismantle the terrorists’ infrastructure. The PA must take the necessary steps to effectively govern and secure the communities under its control. Working with our Israeli allies, the US must help develop a comprehensive strategy for establishing responsible Palestinian control in Area A that is capable of preventing terrorism and, ultimately, providing the conditions necessary for a viable two-state solution in the future.”

Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D-FL-25) 7/3/23 Twitter thread– “Israel has the unequivocal right to defend itself against perpetrators of violence and terrorist attacks. (1/3) For years, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad operated in the West Bank city of Jenin to plan and carry out deadly attacks across Israel, making it a hub and safe haven for terror networks. (2/3) Tragically, terrorists often establish operations centers and weapon stockpiles in civilian areas. No country should be forced to stand down when there is overwhelming evidence of planned violence against its citizens. (3/3)”

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN-3) 7/3/23 Tweet –“Israel must defend its citizens, Jewish, Muslim, and Christian, against terrorist cells in Jenin. The cycle of bloodshed must cease, and I pray that Israelis and Palestinians empower a new generation of leaders committed to two-states w/ security and economic opportunity for all.”

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) 7/3/23 Tweet –“Israelis have the right to defend themselves from terrorists just as any other country does, and they are doing that right now in Jenin. Unlike the terrorist killers they are fighting, Israeli forces focus only on the perpetrators and accomplices of terror even as the terrorists directly attack Israeli civilians. https://twitter.com/idf/status/1675636500304740356”

Rep. Ken Calvert (R-CA-41) 7/3/23 Tweet –“Iranian-backed terrorists are a direct threat to the safety of Israeli civilians. The U.S. must continue to support Israel in their efforts to protect its people and secure peace in the region.”

Rep. Carlos Giménez (R-FL-28) 7/3/23 Tweet – “Stand with Israel! ??????”

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL-23) 7/3/23 Tweet – “I support the IDF’s operation to remove Iranian-backed terrorist command centers in the West Bank city of Jenin. To be clear, Israel had asked the PA to do this for months, trying to avoid this because they know the international media and Israel’s detractors would blame them.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI-12) 7/3/23 Tweet –“Israeli forces are now blocking ambulances from reaching the dozens of wounded Palestinians after at least eight people were killed in Jenin. Congress must stop funding this violent Israeli apartheid regime.”

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ-05) 7/3/23 Twitter thread –”Israel has every right to defend itself, especially as the PA loses control of Jenin, which has become a hub of Iranian-backed terrorist activity in the West Bank. The Iranian threat is not miles away from Israel’s borders, in fact, it is right at the Jewish State’s doorstep & embedded into aspects of Palestinian society. Tehran & its proxies disrupt stability across the world, and the latest discoveries in the West Bank are frightening. Iran, the world’s leading state sponsor of terror, helped stockpile explosive devices, rocket parts, rifles, and ammunition in Jenin. The regime’s goal is to wipe Israel and Israelis off the map. I am closely following the situation in the region and stand with Israel as it defends itself from terrorists.”

Rep. Greg Landsman (R-OH-1) 7/3/23 Twitter thread – “Iran is funding terrorism in the West Bank (and all around Israel). The Palestinian Authority needs help to get these terror groups out, and Israel should not have to do this on its own. It’s bad for the Palestinian Authority, too. Others should be helping. (1/4) This terrorist operation was blocks away from Israeli families, and they’re obviously making the West Bank less safe for Palestinians. (2/4) This is literally an example of Israel, like the rest of us, having the right to defend itself. Anything else would be a dereliction of duty and thousands would have been killed. (3/4) When every other nation in the region (and across the globe) stands up to Iran, and helps the Palestinians keep these terrorists out of their communities, things will get better. That’s the path forward. (4/4)”

Rep. Kathy Manning (D-NC-06) 7/4/23 Re-tweet of Rep. Landsman tweet “Iran is funding terrorism in the West Bank (and all around Israel). The Palestinian Authority needs help to get these terror groups out, and Israel should not have to do this on its own. It’s bad for the Palestinian Authority, too. Others should be helping. (1/4)”

Rep. Juan Vargas (D-CA-52) 7/4/23 Tweet –“Using its proxies in the West Bank, Iran is launching unchecked attacks against Israel. America must stand with Israel and always support her right to self-defense. There can be no peace if the PA is used as a staging ground for Terrorism.”

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) 7/5/23 Tweet –“These attacks from Hamas terrorists in Jenin are for one purpose: to harm and kill innocent Israelis. The @IDF is countering these terror activities daily to stop attacks. The acts of these vicious Hamas killers show how important American support of Israel is in the fight against terror, and reiterate the critical need for advanced weapons systems like Israel’s Iron Dome.”

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO-1) 7/6/23 tweet – “Our government sends nearly $4B in military aid to Israel annually, no strings attached. This week the Israeli military invaded a Palestinian city & refugee camp, killed 12 including 4 children, & blocked medical assistance to the injured. We must stop funding these war crimes.” Also see AIPAC response using quotation marks around “children”.

Biden Reimposition of Geographic Restrictions on Scientific Cooperation with Settlements

Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ-2) 6/30/2023 Statement attacking Biden official as antisemitic and on reimposition of geographic restrictions on scientific cooperation “News of this despicable new hire comes just after the Biden admin instated a boycott against Israeli jews living in parts of Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria – the historical homeland of the Jewish people. By filling their ranks with virulent antisemites and terrorist-sympathizers, while boycotting Israeli Jews for simply existing in their own homeland, it’s evident that the Biden Administration is not serious about combatting antisemitism, and is, instead, determined to enable and excuse it on their side of the aisle, while politicizing it on the other.”

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) 7/2/23 Tweet –“This reversal of a Trump decision by the Biden Admin is a necessary step to ensuring US policy is consistent w/ international law & to preserving the option for a two state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. American taxpayer $$$ should not be used to undermine either.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA-07) 7/5/23 Tweet –“Thank you @POTUS for reversing this harmful Trump policy. We can and must support policies that leave the door open to a two-state solution that establishes a Palestinian state coexisting side by side with Israel in peace and security for both sides.”

Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT) 7/6/23 tweet – “There’s an important distinction between the State of Israel and Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. This is a welcome decision from the Biden Administration to reverse a harmful Trump-era policy conflating the two.”

General

Rep. Betty McCollum (D-MN-4) 6/30/23 Tweet on Jackson Visa Waiver Program Letter “To be eligible for the Visa Waiver Program, countries are required to not discriminate against Americans—and that includes Palestinian Americans, who must be able to visit without harassment, discrimination, or denial of entry by Israel.”

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY-4) 7/2/2023 Twitter Thread – “I recently had the opportunity to join County Legislator Mazi Pilip as well as several other local elected officials and community leaders for a round table to discuss ways to combat antisemitism, particularly on college campuses. The meeting was called in the wake of a blatantly antisemitic/anti-Israel commencement speech delivered at CUNY Law School’s graduation ceremony — the latest in a string of antisemitic incidents occurring in the CUNY system. I look forward to continuing the conversation with this working group and seeking ways we can ensure ALL students can enjoy a public college experience free from hatred.”

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) 7/4/23 Tweet re-sharing letter sent while AG regarding Ben and Jerry’s boycott.

Rep Brian Mast (R-FL-21) 7/5/23 blog post – “UNESCO Erasing Jewish Connection to the Holy Land”

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) 7/5/23 press release– “PHOTO RELEASE Sen. Rick Scott Meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Visits Western Wall in Israel”

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) 7/5/23 Tweet –“While in Israel, I met with members of the @IDF and National Search and Rescue Unit to thank them for their efforts in Surfside and got briefed on the the recent attacks against the Israeli people. pic.twitter.com/lHAOqYtEkU”

Rep. Richie Torres (D-NY-15) 7/5/23 tweet –”A so-called news anchor from BBC said Israel is “happy to kill children.” Here’s a modern journalist telling a medieval lie. The blood libel has a long and ugly history of inciting violent antisemitism. It’s a lie so dangerous that it should never be repeated, especially under the guise of ‘journalism.’ ”

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) 7/6/23 Tweet – “Humbled & honored to pray at the Western Wall for the safety of Florida families & businesses throughout the 2023 Hurricane Season. I also prayed for those affected by the tragic collapse of a condo building in Surfside, two years ago, which especially affected our Jewish community.”

6. Members on the Record (Iran)

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA-02) 7/5/23 Tweet – “With reports of the Biden Admin resuming nuclear talks with Iran, I joined my colleagues in reaffirming that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. Why continue to appease our adversaries? We can’t have peace without strength, but the Biden Admin is weak.”

Rep. George Santos (R-NY-03) 7/5/23 Tweet –“We’ve known for a while that Tehran is more aggressive & capable of nefarious activity than ever before, yet the Biden Admin continues to make diplomatic backdoor dealings with Iran. The United States must stop legitimizing this evil sponsor of terror.”

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) 7/5/23 Tweet – “This scrutiny of the Biden Admin is warranted given Iran’s history of supporting terrorism & pursuing nuclear ambitions. The Admin must take a firm stance in dealing with this regime, & anyone mishandling classified information must be held accountable.

Rep. Mark Alford (R-MO-04) 7/6/23 retweet of HASC GOP– “Great work by the @USNavy to prevent two attempted commercial tanker seizures by Iran.”

Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI-09) 7/6/23 tweet – “Iran’s aggression knows no bounds. They tried to seize two oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz yesterday and put lives at risk in the process. Thankfully, brave U.S. Navy sailors thwarted the attempt and saved the tankers and crew from a brutal takeover.”

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) 7/6/23 Twitter thread –“Throughout the Middle East, Iran-sponsored terrorism remains a grave and ever-present threat, especially in Israel. These relentless attacks have a real impact on innocent civilians and reaffirm the importance of our close friendship with Israel. (1/5) Just today, we’re hearing reports of a terrorist attack in Judea and Samaria where an Israeli man was brutally shot. It’s pure evil. (2/5) And it’s not just the attacks but also the terrorist groups’ despicable treatment of Israeli soldiers like Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, who were murdered, and their remains are being held hostage. (3/5) Hamas continues to hold civilians captive, too. Just today, the families of Avera Mengistu, a Jew of Ethiopian origin, and Hisham Al-Sayed, a Bedouin Muslim, traveled to Geneva to ask for help in getting their loved ones released. (4/5) These are just a few examples of the evil Iran-sponsored terrorist groups are capable of, and it’s only scratching the surface. I’m fighting every day to protect the U.S.-Israel relationship, and Ann and I are praying for peace and justice in the region. Together, we can deter our enemies and defeat them if necessary, and make sure that Iran, Russia and China are not allowed to dictate the terms of trade and commerce and isolate us from our allies. (5/5)

Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX-04) 7/6/23 tweet –“Iran’s brazen actions in the Persian Gulf are a direct consequence of Joe Biden’s policy of appeasement. Iran becomes further emboldened and innocent lives are jeopardized when Biden fails to enforce the most important sanctions against the regime.”

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) 7/6/23 tweet –“Iran’s violation of international commerce is yet another reflection of President Biden’s strategy of appeasement. My MARITIME Act will strengthen our security cooperation with partners and allies in the Middle East to deter Iran.”

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS) 7/7/23 tweet – “Iran is exporting more oil per day than it has since 2019, providing funding for its nuclear program & regional proxies. Earlier this year, I joined my colleagues in calling on President Biden to enforce sanctions, and I renew that call again.”