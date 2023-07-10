APN Outraged by Hamas Attack; Stands in Solidarity with Israel 

Americans for Peace Now (APN) is horrified and outraged by Hamas’ attack on Israel, which includes rockets fired at civilian population centers, a ground invasion into Israeli border communities and the taking of Israeli civilian hostages.

We unequivocally condemn these horrific acts of terror.

The targeting and kidnapping of civilians is an inexcusable, outrageous war crime.

APN, its staff and Board members, as well as its tens of thousands of supporters and activists across the nation, stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Israel. We send them our condolences and honor their strength on this calamitous day.