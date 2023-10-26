Marilyn Katz z”l

Americans for Peace Now mourns the passing of Marilyn Katz, a member of our Board of Directors and an important leader of our movement.

Marilyn was a political strategist, essayist, filmmaker and activist. She was the president of MK Communications, a 35 year old public policy strategy and communications firm. She co-authored three books, published numerous articles and essays, and produced and directed numerous educational and entertainment films and videos.

Marilyn was an activist since her student days and went on to create and lead feminist organizations and was active in various progressive nonprofits, including APN and J Street. Her passing is a heavy loss to our movement.

APN’s Chair of the Board James Klutznick said: “Marilyn was a good friend, a great person and a great board member. It was always a pleasure making good trouble with her. My fellow board members and I will miss her partnership and leadership.”