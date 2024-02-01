Statement: APN Commends Israel’s Supreme Court for Striking Down “Reasonableness Law”

Americans for Peace Now (APN) commends Israel’s Supreme Court for striking down the so-called “reasonableness law” which bars the Court from challenging unreasonable government decisions. The law, passed by the Knesset last July, is a key component of the judicial reform advanced by Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

When passed, APN strongly criticized the law, and urged the Supreme Court to strike it down, particularly because it was passed as a Basic Law, which in Israel has a constitutional status. In an important precedent, 12 out of the Court’s 15 judges ruled that the Supreme Court has the authority to strike down Basic Laws.

APN’s President and CEO Hadar Susskind said: “This terrible law has no place in Israel’s code. We commend Israel’s Supreme Court for revoking it, and by doing so, defending Israel’s democracy. We hope that the Court’s decision will discourage Netanyahu and members of his government coalition from pushing through with their attack on Israeli democracy.”