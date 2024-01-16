Statement: APN Welcomes Senate Vote on Resolution Regarding Israel's Human Rights Practices

Americans for Peace Now (APN) welcomes tonight’s scheduled vote on Senator Bernie Sanders’ resolution under section 502B of the Foreign Assistance Act requesting information on Israel’s human rights practices, and urges the Senate to adopt it.

Hamas’ horrific attacks on October 7th, its actions since then, and its activity prior to this latest conflagration are reprehensible. Hamas has routinely violated human rights laws and the rules of armed conflict. The United States designated Hamas as a foreign terrorist organization in 1997, and has been actively opposing it ever since.

APN supports US aid to Israel, but aid must align with US values and policy priorities. As the Israel-Hamas war continues with mounting casualties, it is therefore crucial that the State Department provide clear and accurate reporting on Israel’s conduct regarding human rights.

There have been some misleading characterizations of this resolution. Claims that it would cut aid to Israel are false, and we would not support the resolution if they were true. Nor does the resolution condition aid, a step that we support. The resolution merely requires the State Department to submit a report to Congress within 30 days of its passage.

Americans for Peace Now President and CEO Hadar Susskind said “Accountability regarding Israel’s use of US-provided equipment is vital, and we must ensure strict adherence to both US and international laws, with an emphasis on protecting civilians. If you believe that Israel has not committed human rights violations in Gaza, then you should welcome this report as it would exonerate Israel from any such claims.”