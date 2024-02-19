Americans for Peace Now Strongly Condemns Recent Demolitions in Al-Walaja

Americans for Peace Now (APN) strongly condemns the recent demolitions in the Palestinian village of al Walaja, near Jerusalem, where three homes were destroyed today, following the demolition of two homes last week.



The demolitions follow repeated failure by Israeli authorities to fulfill their responsibility to prepare a master plan for al-Walaja, which would allow residents to legally live and build in their village. Additionally, the government has refused to accept a master plan that the residents of Walaja paid for and prepared with a professional planner. In fact, Israeli authorities seem committed to blocking growth at al-Walaja and demolishing existing structures because of a planned road that will serve adjacent settlements.



The use of violence during the demolitions, including tear gas and stun grenades against the residents, is deeply troubling and unacceptable. These actions not only violate the basic rights of the affected individuals but also escalate tensions during an already volatile moment.

These demolitions did not occur in a vacuum. They come at a time of war in Gaza, escalating tensions in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and while Israel announces its intention to restrict access to al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. These demolitions come as Netanyahu’s government is intensifying its efforts to de-facto annex Area C of the West Bank and solidify its hold on East Jerusalem, while reasserting its opposition to a two-state solution. The al-Walaja demolitions further escalate tensions and further damage any prospects for peace.



APN’s President and CEO Hadar Susskind said: "As the international community is focused on pushing for deescalation in Gaza, Netanyahu’s far-right government carries out home demolitions in al-Walaja, hoping that no one will notice and speak out. We noticed, and we will speak out. We strongly condemn these actions, and we urge others to speak out and take action. Al-Walaja may be a small village, but they are not alone. We stand with them."