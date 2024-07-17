Netanyahu Not Welcome Here- Change Your Profile Picture

To (un)welcome Netanyahu during his visit to Washington next week and in solidarity with the Israeli protest movement, we encourage you to download this image (below) and use it as your profile picture:

The Hebrew translates to “you are the head (or leader), you are to blame.” This message has become the calling card of the protest movement and has been plastered on billboards across Tel Aviv and around Israel for months. We are using it now to demand that Netanyahu end the war in Gaza and bring the hostages home. Please keep that image as your profile picture through July 24th, when Netanyahu is scheduled to address Congress.