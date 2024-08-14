Mediation, Negotiation, and Ultimatums: the Mechanics of a Ceasefire Deal- with Dr. Gershon Baskin (Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024, 1:00pm Eastern Time)

We invite you to join us for an APN webinar on August 21st with Dr. Gershon Baskin– we’ll discuss the new round of Gaza ceasefire negotiations set to take place in Doha this week, involving officials from Israel, Qatar, the United States, and Egypt.

It is clear that people around the world– and the mediators sent to the table in Doha– want an agreement to stop the violence in Gaza and to bring the Israeli hostages home. But the general understanding of how to get from point A (calling for a deal) to point B (getting the Israeli government and Hamas to agree to a deal) remains murky. To shed some light on the circumstances surrounding this round of negotiations, we’re sitting down with Dr. Gershon Baskin, a veteran peace activist and longtime researcher of the Israel/Palestine conflict and peace process.

Gershon Baskin, Ph.D., is the Middle East Director of ICO – International Communities Organization – Middle East, a British Non-governmental Organization working in conflict zones with failed peace processes. He is also the director of the Holy Land Bond, an impact investment fund for building reconciliation in Israel and Palestine. His weekly column in English now appears in the Times of Israel. Dr. Baskin holds a Ph.D. in International Affairs from the University of Greenwich and is the author of multiple books, including In Pursuit of Peace in Israel and Palestine.

