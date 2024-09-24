Action Alert- UNRWA Funding Emergency Restoration Act of 2024

In the months following the horrific attacks on October 7, troubling allegations about the involvement of a handful of United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) employees came to light. UNRWA and the UN responded swiftly to the accusations by immediately terminating the employees allegedly involved, ordering an independent outside review of the Agency’s neutrality practices, and directing a review of the allegations by the UN’s highest investigative body, the Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS). At that time, some donor states, including the United States, froze their contributions to UNRWA.

Then, in March of this year, Congress imposed a funding ban on UNRWA. The US was one of 16 nations to impose such a ban. Recently, the Biden Administration indicated a desire to resume funding which every other donor nation has already done. And yet, the Congressionally mandated ban remains in place.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached catastrophic levels, with two million Palestinian civilians in dire need of aid. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) has warned of imminent famine in northern Gaza if humanitarian assistance, including food, water, and medicine, are not immediately provided to Palestinian civilians. Hostilities hindering the delivery of aid in southern Gaza threaten to create a similar situation.

Recently, Representatives André Carson, Pramila Jayapal, and Jan Schakowsky, joined by 64 of their colleagues, introduced the UNRWA Funding Emergency Restoration Act of 2024, that would reverse the funding ban Congress imposed on UNRWA earlier this year.

We cannot allow the actions of a handful of people, however heinous, to overshadow the critical role UNRWA plays in Gaza’s survival. UNRWA is the primary aid organization in Gaza, and its work there is crucial. Without immediate restoration of funds, the situation will worsen, exacerbating tensions and further destabilizing the region.

We must act now to prevent further humanitarian disaster. Contact your Member of Congress today and urge them to support the UNRWA Funding Emergency Restoration Act of 2024. Your voice is vital to ensure this critical legislation passes and supports UNRWA's life-saving work.

