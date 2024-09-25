Statement- APN Welcomes House Letter Calling for an Independent US-Led Investigation Into the Killing of Ayensur Ezgi Eygi

September 25, 2024- Yesterday, Representative Adam Smith (D-Wash) was joined by 102 of his colleagues in sending a letter to President Biden, Secretary Blinken and Attorney General Garland requesting a thorough, independent, and transparent US-led investigation to determine the facts surrounding the killing of American citizen Aysenur Ezgi Eygi.

Americans for Peace Now strongly supports the continued push for accountability and an investigation into her killing, which Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called “unprovoked and unjustified.” Given the evidence, and the reality of the unreliability of previous Israeli investigations, the United States must conduct its own independent inquiry. There must be clarity about what happened to Aysenur Ezgi Eygi and accountability for her death.

As the letter states, “...the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) preliminary investigation found ‘it is highly likely’ Ms. Eygi ‘was hit indirectly and unintentionally by IDF fire which was not aimed at her’ during a ‘violent riot.’ This contradicts credible, independent eyewitness accounts that suggest the shooting was intentional without provocation.”

APN President and CEO Hadar Susskind said, “We agree with Secretary Blinken’s statement that ‘no-one should be shot and killed for attending a protest.’ Only an independent investigation by the United States on behalf of its citizen can credibly establish the facts in this case – and only the US is likely to demand accountability and consequences for those responsible for her death.”