Legislative Round-Up- October 11, 2024

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace.
1. Bills,
Resolutions
2. Letters
3. Hearings
4. Israel/Palestine in
2024 Elex/Politics
5. Selected Media & Press
releases/Statements
- New episode of FMEP’s Occupied Thoughts podcast: The (Bipartisan) Betrayal of Arab Americans, ft. FMEP fellow Peter Beinart in conversation with Maya Berry, Executive Director of the Arab American Institute. The two discuss Maya’s experience testifying on hate crimes before the Senate Judiciary Committee in September, where several Republican Senators challenged her in a manner reflecting clear anti-Arab bias/prejudice/hate. Peter and Maya also discuss Maya’s testimony on anti-Arab hate crimes and why it’s so difficult to collect good data on them. Additionally, Peter and Maya talk about the 2024 presidential election and the ways in which Vice President Kamala Harris has botched her relationship with Arab Americans.
Also see: Israel and Hamas Conflict In Brief: Overview, U.S. Policy, and Options for Congress (Congressional Research Service, Update 10/4/24)
1. Bills & Resolutions
- (EXPAND MILITARY BENEFITS FOR ABRAHAM ACCORD NATIONS) HR XXXX: On 10/10/24, Rep. McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) issued a press release, “McMorris Rodgers Leads Bipartisan Legislation to Foster Alignment of Middle East Partners, Counter Iran” Not in the Congressional Record as of 10/11/24. The press release states that the bill is cosponsored by Nunn (R-IA), Schneider (D-IL), Wagner (R-MO), Trone (D-MD), and Jimmy Panetta (D-CA). NOTE: This is the House version of S. 5059, introduced 9/16/24 by Ernst (R-IA) and Rosen (D-NV), “A bill to require the Secretary of Defense to design and implement a foreign military officer subject matter expert exchange program, and for other purposes,” aka the “Learning Integrated National Knowledge (LINK) Act” — covered in the 9/20/24 edition of the Round-Up.
- (STANDING WITH ISRAEL) S. Res. XXX: Ernst (R-IA) 10/7/24: On Oct. 7, Ernst Leads Senate Republicans in Standing with Israel, Condemning Iran-backed Hamas (cosponsored by every Republican member of the Senate) – text of resolution [note that most mentions of “Hamas” in the resolution use the term “Iran-backed Hamas“]. Not in the Congressional Record as of 10/11/24.
- (STANDING WITH ISRAEL, DELEGITIMIZING PROTEST, ETC) H. Res. 1537 (pdf): Introduced 10/8/24 by Gottheimer (D-NJ) and 140 cosponsors, “Condemning the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, and calling for Hamas and its leaders to immediately and unconditionally surrender and to release the hostages, including Americans.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Also see: press release — Gottheimer, Frankel, Wilson, Kim Lead Bipartisan Resolution with 136 Members to Commemorate One Year Since Hamas’s October 7 Terrorist Attacks; House resolution marking Oct. 7 demands Hamas surrender, return of Israeli hostages (Jewish News Syndicate 10/7/24); 130 House members join resolution commemorating Oct. 7 (Jewish Insider 10/7/23)
- (STANDING WITH ISRAEL) H. Res. XXX: Rep. Fry (R-SC) 10/7/24: Representative Russell Fry (SC-07) Introduces Resolution Reaffirming United States Support for Israel on One Year Anniversary of Hamas’ October 7 Attack (cosponsored by 14 fellow Republicans) — text of resolution. Not in the Congressional Record as of 10/11/24.
2. Letters
- (TARGETING STUDENT PROTESTS) 10/8/24: Grassley, Colleagues Push DOJ to Investigate Requirements for Hamas-Linked Campus Orgs to Register as Foreign Agents [letter text]. The lengthy letter to the US Attorney General makes the case that National Students for Justice in Palestine and Students for Justice in Palestine chapters are acting as unregistered foreign agents of Hamas and Iran, based on a sort of triangulation between (a) Iran’s support for Hamas; (b) alleged (and attenuated) ties between NSJP founders and Hamas; and (c) vague allegations/assertions made by Biden Administration officials piling on to the legitimization of student protesters [“This raises questions as to whether through its public and private efforts, NSJP, and/or its chapters are wittingly or unwittingly supporting a foreign principal to impact public opinion with ‘political activities,’ as defined by FARA, and/or as a publicity agent — and therefore should be required to register under FARA.“] The letter demands that the Attorney General investigate both groups and present answers to a (very leading) list of questions by October 22. NOTE: No US pro-Israel groups — groups that for years, often in what appears to be clear coordination with Israeli government officials, have openly organized/mobilized US support for Israel; have lobbied for US policies and funding for Israel; have engaged in US politics in order to promote the election of pro-US politicians; and have both brought Israeli current and former officials to meet with US policymakers/decision makers/opinion-shapers, and have brought US officials to Israel to meet with Israeli officials — are registered under FARA (even the one that for years have worked hand-in-hand with the Israeli embassy in lobbying Congress for military aid), and anyone who argues that they SHOULD be registered under FARA is sure to be attacked as antisemitic…
- (BOUNTY ON HAMAS LEADER) 10/7/24: Biden-Harris Administration Ignores Bipartisan Budd Request to Establish Bounty for Hamas Leaders [letter text – dated 9/26/24, released 10/7/24]. Also see: As Oct. 7 Mastermind Yahya Sinwar Resurfaces, Senators Push for Bounty on Hamas Leader’s Head (Washington Free Beacon 10/7/24)
- (BLAMING THE BIDEN ADMIN) 10/7/24: Ernst Grades Biden-Harris Middle East Policy an “F” [letter text]
- (IMPOSE US LAW ON US MILITARY SALES TO ISRAEL) 10/4/24: McGovern, Pocan, Lee, Castro, McCollum Urge Biden Administration to Comply with Existing U.S. Law; Stop Assistance To Israeli Military Units Accused of Human Rights Violations [letter text]
- (TAKE CARE OF AMCITS IN ISRAEL!) 10/3/24: Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) X-post 10/5/24 – “The @StateDept must charter more flights out of Lebanon for American citizens immediately. My constituent is trapped with virtually no contact with the Embassy in Beirut while hundreds are being killed and violence intensifies. The time for ‘patience’ is over.” [letter text]
3. Hearings & Markups
None [Congress not in session]
4. Israel/Palestine in 2024 Politics/Elex
General/National
- Jewish Insider 10/11/24: Harris campaign knows it can’t take Jewish voters for granted, Dan Goldman says
- Punchbowl News 10/9/24: How Dems are going after the pro-Israel vote
- Politico 10/7/24: Dems still tripped up on Israel-Gaza a year after Oct. 7
- Jerusalem Post (Douglas Bloomfield) 10/6/24: American voters, this current failed Congress wants your votes [“In the wake of Israel’s response to Hamas’s October 7 massacre, Republicans seized the opportunity to portray all Democrats as antisemites and anti-Israel.”]
Maryland
- Jewish Insider 10/11/24: Alsobrooks sidesteps debate question whether she’d be more like Cardin or Van Hollen on Israel
- The Baltimore Banner 10/7/24: US Senate candidates Hogan, Alsobrooks navigate complex Middle East policy
Pennsylvania
- Jewish Insider 10/10/24: Casey issues new rebuke of Summer Lee, but stops short of revoking endorsement [“Sen. Bob Casey also said that the U.S. should give Israel ‘the freedom of action they need’ to respond to Iran how it sees fit“]
- Jewish Insider 10/10/24: Rep. Summer Lee absent from Kamala Harris’ Pittsburgh rally [“The Israel critic was ‘passed over’ for a speaking spot at the event, which former President Obama headlined“]
- Jewish Insider 10/8/24: Dem divisions in Pennsylvania over [allegedly] offensive Oct. 7 statement [read the allegedly “offensive” statement for yourself]
California
- Jewish Insider 10/10/24: UDP launches ad campaign against David Kim, far-left Dem challenging Rep. Jimmy Gomez [“David Kim, a third-time challenger to Gomez, supports cutting off U.S. aid to Israel, said the U.S. should try to force governmental change in Israel and expressed support for BDS“]
- ABC7 News 10/9/24: Adam Schiff and Steve Garvey discuss top issues facing California during U.S. Senate Candidate Forum [“‘The United States needs to continue to support its ally Israel in its right to defend itself,’ said Schiff. ‘No nation state could go through that kind of attack and not defend itself. What’s more, we cannot have a situation where [Hamas] continues to control Gaza or threaten the lives of Israelis, Americans and others. So we need to support Israel. At the same time, we need to make sure that we’re doing all we can to ultimately bring about a two-state solution where Israelis and Palestinians can live in security and peace.’ Garvey responded, saying, ‘I’ve said from the beginning that I support Israel yesterday, today and tomorrow. I will stand by them for all their needs, at any time, but I could never tell them they can’t protect their sovereignty.’ ‘We need to get the hostages back,’ he continued. ‘But let’s face it, in two administrations, with the Obama and the Biden administration, [Schiff] voted for significant packages of billions of dollars to Iran. Why to pander to Iran?'”]
Georgia
- Jewish Insider 10/9/24: Torres headlines Jewish outreach event for Harris in Georgia
Michigan
- Jewish Insider 10/9/24: Slotkin, Rogers spar over Iran and Middle East policy in Michigan Senate debate [“‘I take a back seat to no one on the issue of Iran. I’m as hawkish as anyone,’ Rep. Elissa Slotkin said“]
- Free Beacon 10/8/24: Elissa Slotkin Calls for Israeli Ceasefire, Criticizes ‘Humanitarian Disaster’ in Gaza in Debate with GOP Opponent
Florida
- Scott (R-FL) 10/7/24: Senator Rick Scott Hosts ‘Floridians Against Antisemitism’ Roundtable [“My opponent, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, refuses to call out antisemitism or stand up to her pro-Hamas base.“]
5. Selected Media & Press releases/Statements
October 7, 2023 anniversary
- Many, many members of Congress issued statements or published social media posts expressing support for/solidarity with Israel on the anniversary of the 10/7/23 Hamas attacks on Israel.
- Many include language in effect blaming Iran for the 10/7 attacks.
- Some explicitly or implicitly frame the Hamas attack as an attack on the Jewish people (as opposed to on Israel/Israelis).
- Many include support for Israel’s war on Gaza, its war on Lebanon, and its impending attack on Iran.
- Many talk about the imperative for the US to stand with Israel until “victory”
- Many talk about Israeli hostages and the imperative to save them, notwithstanding the fact that the Israeli government appears to have long ago written them off as necessary collateral damage in its war on Gaza.
- A very small number mention Palestinian suffering and casualties, or anything about restraint, de-escalation, ceasefire, concern over regional war, or criticize the Israeli govt, etc….
- Some use the anniversary to double down on conflating protest of Israel/Zionism/Israel’s actions post-Oct 7, especially on US campuses, with antisemitism and vowed to shut down such protests.
- There are just too many to cover here – check members’ websites and social media accounts to see what any particular member said.
Also see (just a small taste of the coverage):
- Foundation for Defense of Democracies 10/9/24: Bernie Sanders and AOC Mark October 7 Anniversary with False Accusations Against Israel
- Jewish News Syndicate 10/9/24: In Oct. 7 statement, Jayapal lists skipping Netanyahu address to Congress
- Jewish News Syndicate 10/7/24: Overwhelming bipartisan solidarity with Israel from Congress on Oct. 7, with a few slamming Netanyahu
- Jewish Insider 10/7/24: In statement commemorating Oct. 7, Elizabeth Warren attacks Netanyahu
- Washington Free Beacon 10/7/24: Elizabeth Warren Uses Oct. 7 Anniversary To Accuse Netanyahu of ‘Unthinkable Violence on Innocent Civilians’
- The Hill 10/7/24: McConnell praises Israel’s ‘unshakeable resolve’ one year after Oct. 7 attacks
Graham & Blumenthal in Israel
- Jewish News Syndicate 10/9/24: Sen. Lindsey Graham: Attack Iran’s oil fields
- Jewish News Syndicate 10/8/24: US senators press Saudi Arabia for peace deal with Israel by end of year
- Reuters 10/8/24: In Jerusalem, US Senator Graham urges Israel-Saudi normalisation before year end
- ABC4 News 10/8/24: Sen. Lindsey Graham tells France they have it ‘a– backward’ on Israel arms embargo
- Jewish Insider 10/8/24: Sen. Blumenthal warns Israel against strike on Iranian nuclear facilities
- Times of Israel 10/8/24: In Jerusalem, US Senator Graham urges Israel-Saudi normalization before year’s end
- Israeli PM Netanyahu 10/7/24: PM Netanyahu meets with bipartisan US Senate delegation [“We’re fighting like lions with the support of the American government and the American people, and its representatives here. I want to thank you both for your stellar support for Israel throughout the war.“]
- Blumenthal (D-CT) 10/7/24: Blumenthal & Graham Travel to Israel
Targeting Free Speech/Protest/Academia
- The Crimson 10/9/24: Steny Hoyer Talks Congress and University’s Response to Antisemitism on Campus
- The Daily Pennsylvanian 10/9/24: U.S. representative calls on Penn, other universities to release plans to protect Jewish students (letter covered in last week’s Round-Up)
- The Guardian 10/9/24: Republicans threaten to punish colleges that allow pro-Palestinian protests [“Top Republicans are threatening to pull billions of dollars of federal funding from some of the most prestigious universities in the US, stripping them of official accreditation to punish them for allowing pro-Palestinian protests on their campuses. The Guardian has reviewed a video recording of a meeting in Washington last week between House majority leader Steve Scalise and the powerful pro-Israel lobby group the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (Aipac). In it, Scalise outlined how he planned to unleash a massive attack against universities that fail to squash criticism of Israel. The offensive, which would be coordinated with the White House should Donald Trump win the presidential race in November, could even threaten the existence of universities, Scalise warned. He talked about revoking accreditation, the system by which higher education institutions are approved and to which the bulk of federal funds are tied. ‘Your accreditation is on the line,’ Scalise said. ‘You’re not playing games any more, or else you’re not a school any more.’”]
- NPR 10/8/24: Two Jewish Democrats [Manning, D-NC, and Moskowitz, D-FL) reflect on Congressional efforts to combat surge in antisemitism
- TMZ 10/7/24: Beyoncé’s Creative Director Andrew Makadsi Slammed by Congressman [Rep. Torres, D-NY] for Alleged Antisemitism [for criticism of Israel/Zionism]
- Harvard Crimson 10/7/24: Gottheimer Asks Harvard to Publish Plan to Protect Jewish Students (letter covered in last week’s Round-Up)
A Special Section ft. Stunning/unhinged statements/posts by Reps. Torres & Fetterman
- Torres (D-NY) 10/9/24: X-post attacking Zeteo’s Mehdi Hassan and accusing him of antisemitism for a post recalling (accurately) that Bin Laden stated that it was Israel’s 1982 attacks on Lebanon that inspired him to target the Twin Towers [Bin Laden stated: “…God knows it did not cross our minds to attack the towers but after the situation became unbearable and we witnessed the injustice and tyranny of the American-Israeli alliance against our people in Palestine and Lebanon, I thought about it. And the events that affected me directly were that of 1982 and the events that followed – when America allowed the Israelis to invade Lebanon, helped by the US sixth fleet. In those difficult moments many emotions came over me which are hard to describe, but which produced an overwhelming feeling to reject injustice and a strong determination to punish the unjust. As I watched the destroyed towers in Lebanon, it occurred to me punish the unjust the same way [and] to destroy towers in America so it could taste some of what we are tasting and to stop killing our children and women.”]
- Torres (D-NY) 10/9/24: X-thread supporting/cheering on US Jews organizations that are firing Jewish employees over criticism of Israel – Torres wrote: “Expecting pro-Israel Jewish organizations to associate with Anti-Zionists is as absurd as expecting Black organizations to associate with white supremacists. No community should be compelled to embrace its enemies. The freedom to associate means the freedom to disassociate.“
- Torres (D-NY) 10/9/24: X-thread defending the NBC journalist for his attack/interview of Ta-Nahesi Coates – using a Free Press headline as the hook, suggesting that Coates “harbors a deep-seated bias against Israel” and “has neither expertise on Israel nor interest in solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict“, and ends with a screenshot of a headline suggesting that Coates’s father is an antisemite and noting, “A possible explanation of Coates’ ‘skepticism about Zionism as a project.‘”
- Torres (D-NY) 10/9/24: X-thread attacking a [Black, female] professor at Queens College for daring to use the term “genocide” to describe what Israel is doing in Gaza – with a photo taken during class and a photo of part in effect doxxing the professor and her class (name, class, time, room) — he wrote: “On October 7th, at Queens College, in a course entitled ‘Introduction to Women and Gender Studies,’ a professor could not resist the pathological urge to demonize the Jewish State during the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust. Instead of condemning Hamas’ genocidal campaign to murder as many Jews as it could on October 7th, this propagandist pretending to be a professor falsely frames Israel’s war of self-defense as a genocide against Palestinians. Academic malpractice at its most malicious.“
- Torres (D-NY) 10/8/24: X-post calling for Beyonce’s creative director to be fired for criticism of Israel/zionism – with a link a TMZ article about the attack, and adding, “Andrew Makadsi, who is the creative director for Beyonce, should be fired for glorifying violence and amplifying antisemitism. There should be zero tolerance for Jew hatred.“
- Fetterman (D-PA) 10/8/24: X-post “thank u next” – accompanying a screenshot of a Reuters article entitled, “Israel’s [defense minister] Gallant says it appears Nasrallah’s replacement has been eliminated”. Gallant re-posted Fetterman’s post with the comment: “Working on it.“
- Post Gazette 10/6/24: U.S. Sen. John Fetterman says he’ll support any Israeli response to Iran missile attack [“The senator says Iran is ‘on the ropes’ thanks to Israeli attacks against its terrorist allies“]
Other Stuff
- Sherman (D-CA) 10/10/24: Congressman Sherman’s Statement on Recent Treasury Actions Against Supporters of Hamas
- Quincy Institute 10/9/24: Congress MIA on Possible U.S. War with Iran
- Jayapal (D-WA) 10/8/24: Jayapal Statement on Lack of Accountability for Killing of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi
- New York Post 10/8/24: Hateful vandals attack Rep. Adriano Espaillat’s office —again — after anti-Israel protests rock NYC
- Jewish Insider 10/9/24: U.S. officials say $6 billion in Iranian funds in Qatar remain frozen [with comments from many members of Congress]
- Landsman (D-OH) 10/7/24: Congressman Landsman Statement on Anti-Israel Encampment Outside His Home [also see: The Hill 10/7/24: Anti-Israel demonstrators set up camp outside Jewish congressman’s home]
- Associated Press 10/7/24: Pro-Palestinian protesters pitch encampment outside Jewish Democrat’s Ohio home
- Jewish Insider 10/7/24: Neutralizing Iran’s goal of wiping out Israel key to ending Middle East conflict, Wasserman Schultz says
- Jewish News Syndicate 10/7/24: New Senate bill bars unions from using dues to promote Jew-hatred (bill covered in last week’s Round-Up)