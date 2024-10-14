Legislative Round-Up- October 11, 2024

New from FMEP:

Also see: Israel and Hamas Conflict In Brief: Overview, U.S. Policy, and Options for Congress (Congressional Research Service, Update 10/4/24)

Not in the Congressional Record as of 10/11/24.

Condemning the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, and calling for Hamas and its leaders to immediately and unconditionally surrender and to release the hostages, including Americans.”

Not in the Congressional Record as of 10/11/24.

Not in the Congressional Record as of 10/11/24

must charter more flights out of Lebanon for American citizens immediately. My constituent is trapped with virtually no contact with the Embassy in Beirut while hundreds are being killed and violence intensifies. The time for ‘patience’ is over.”

None [Congress not in session]

General/National

Maryland

Pennsylvania

California

Georgia

Michigan

Florida

October 7, 2023 anniversary

Also see (just a small taste of the coverage):

Graham & Blumenthal in Israel

Targeting Free Speech/Protest/Academia

A Special Section ft. Stunning/unhinged statements/posts by Reps. Torres & Fetterman

Torres (D-NY) 10/9/24: X-post attacking Zeteo’s Mehdi Hassan and accusing him of antisemitism for a post recalling (accurately) that Bin Laden stated that it was Israel’s 1982 attacks on Lebanon that inspired him to target the Twin Towers [Bin Laden stated: “…God knows it did not cross our minds to attack the towers but after the situation became unbearable and we witnessed the injustice and tyranny of the American-Israeli alliance against our people in Palestine and Lebanon, I thought about it. And the events that affected me directly were that of 1982 and the events that followed – when America allowed the Israelis to invade Lebanon, helped by the US sixth fleet. In those difficult moments many emotions came over me which are hard to describe, but which produced an overwhelming feeling to reject injustice and a strong determination to punish the unjust. As I watched the destroyed towers in Lebanon, it occurred to me punish the unjust the same way [and] to destroy towers in America so it could taste some of what we are tasting and to stop killing our children and women.”]

Torres (D-NY) 10/9/24: X-thread supporting/cheering on US Jews organizations that are firing Jewish employees over criticism of Israel – Torres wrote: “ Expecting pro-Israel Jewish organizations to associate with Anti-Zionists is as absurd as expecting Black organizations to associate with white supremacists. No community should be compelled to embrace its enemies. The freedom to associate means the freedom to disassociate .“

Torres (D-NY) 10/9/24: X-thread defending the NBC journalist for his attack/interview of Ta-Nahesi Coates – using a Free Press headline as the hook, suggesting that Coates “ harbors a deep-seated bias against Israel” and “has neither expertise on Israel nor interest in solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict“, and ends with a screenshot of a headline suggesting that Coates’s father is an antisemite and noting, “ A possible explanation of Coates’ ‘skepticism about Zionism as a project.‘”

Torres (D-NY) 10/9/24: X-thread attacking a [Black, female] professor at Queens College for daring to use the term “genocide” to describe what Israel is doing in Gaza – with a photo taken during class and a photo of part in effect doxxing the professor and her class (name, class, time, room) — he wrote: “ On October 7th, at Queens College, in a course entitled ‘Introduction to Women and Gender Studies,’ a professor could not resist the pathological urge to demonize the Jewish State during the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust. Instead of condemning Hamas’ genocidal campaign to murder as many Jews as it could on October 7th, this propagandist pretending to be a professor falsely frames Israel’s war of self-defense as a genocide against Palestinians. Academic malpractice at its most malicious. “

Torres (D-NY) 10/8/24: X-post calling for Beyonce’s creative director to be fired for criticism of Israel/zionism – with a link a TMZ article about the attack, and adding, “ Andrew Makadsi, who is the creative director for Beyonce, should be fired for glorifying violence and amplifying antisemitism. There should be zero tolerance for Jew hatred.“

Fetterman (D-PA) 10/8/24: X-post “ thank u next” – accompanying a screenshot of a Reuters article entitled, “Israel’s [defense minister] Gallant says it appears Nasrallah’s replacement has been eliminated”. Gallant re-posted Fetterman’s pos t with the comment: “Working on it.“

Post Gazette 10/6/24: U.S. Sen. John Fetterman says he’ll support any Israeli response to Iran missile attack [“The senator says Iran is ‘on the ropes’ thanks to Israeli attacks against its terrorist allies“]