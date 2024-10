Legislative Round-Up- October 11, 2024

New from FMEP:

New episode of FMEP’s Occupied Thoughts podcast: The (Bipartisan) Betrayal of Arab Americans, ft. FMEP fellow Peter Beinart in conversation with Maya Berry, Executive Director of the Arab American Institute. The two discuss Maya’s experience testifying on hate crimes before the Senate Judiciary Committee in September, where several Republican Senators challenged her in a manner reflecting clear anti-Arab bias/prejudice/hate. Peter and Maya also discuss Maya’s testimony on anti-Arab hate crimes and why it’s so difficult to collect good data on them. Additionally, Peter and Maya talk about the 2024 presidential election and the ways in which Vice President Kamala Harris has botched her relationship with Arab Americans.

Also see: Israel and Hamas Conflict In Brief: Overview, U.S. Policy, and Options for Congress (Congressional Research Service, Update 10/4/24)

1. Bills & Resolutions

2. Letters

3. Hearings & Markups



None [Congress not in session]

4. Israel/Palestine in 2024 Politics/Elex

General/National

Maryland

Pennsylvania

California

Georgia

Jewish Insider 10/9/24: Torres headlines Jewish outreach event for Harris in Georgia

Michigan

Florida

Scott (R-FL) 10/7/24: Senator Rick Scott Hosts ‘Floridians Against Antisemitism’ Roundtable [“My opponent, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, refuses to call out antisemitism or stand up to her pro-Hamas base.“]

5. Selected Media & Press releases/Statements

October 7, 2023 anniversary

Many, many members of Congress issued statements or published social media posts expressing support for/solidarity with Israel on the anniversary of the 10/7/23 Hamas attacks on Israel.

Many include language in effect blaming Iran for the 10/7 attacks.

Some explicitly or implicitly frame the Hamas attack as an attack on the Jewish people (as opposed to on Israel/Israelis).

Many include support for Israel’s war on Gaza, its war on Lebanon, and its impending attack on Iran.

Many talk about the imperative for the US to stand with Israel until “victory”

Many talk about Israeli hostages and the imperative to save them, notwithstanding the fact that the Israeli government appears to have long ago written them off as necessary collateral damage in its war on Gaza.

A very small number mention Palestinian suffering and casualties, or anything about restraint, de-escalation, ceasefire, concern over regional war, or criticize the Israeli govt, etc….

Some use the anniversary to double down on conflating protest of Israel/Zionism/Israel’s actions post-Oct 7, especially on US campuses, with antisemitism and vowed to shut down such protests.

There are just too many to cover here – check members’ websites and social media accounts to see what any particular member said.

Also see (just a small taste of the coverage):

Graham & Blumenthal in Israel

Targeting Free Speech/Protest/Academia

A Special Section ft. Stunning/unhinged statements/posts by Reps. Torres & Fetterman

Other Stuff