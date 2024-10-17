Statement on the Killing of Yahya Sinwar

October 17, 2024- While it is yet to be confirmed, reports indicate that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed by the IDF earlier today in Gaza. If those reports are accurate, the Israeli government, Hamas, the United States, and all interested parties should seize this moment to declare an immediate ceasefire. This must of course include the return of all hostages and the admission of a massive influx of aid to the people of Gaza.

After more than a year of the horror of war, the Netanyahu government has still never offered any strategic vision or definition of success beyond their meaningless slogan of “total victory.” Certainly, from the Israeli perspective, the killing of Sinwar is a victory. Now is the moment for Israelis and Palestinians, with support from the United States and others, to demand of their leaders an end to this war. Additionally, we urge the Biden Administration to exert every ounce of leverage it has with the Israeli government and Hamas’s leadership, and bring this bloody conflict to an end. There is no “total victory” for Israel and certainly none for Hamas. There can only be respite for long-suffering innocent Palestinians and Israelis, who deserve the chance to begin to rebuild their shattered societies before it is too late.



Americans for Peace Now President and CEO Hadar Susskind said: “While I will certainly shed no tears over Yahya Sinwar, I would have preferred to hear the news that the hostages had returned home to their families. But that is clearly not Netanyahu’s priority. He has failed to protect his citizens. He has failed to bring the hostages home. He has failed to defeat Hamas. He and his government of failure need to go.”