Legislative Round-Up- October 17, 2024

Sanders (I-VT) X-post 10/15/24: “When Congress returns, I will move Joint Resolutions of Disapproval to block offensive arms sales to Israel. But President Biden should act now: Israel is clearly violating U.S. & international law, using starvation as a tool of its all-out war against the Palestinian people.”

I sent a letter to President Biden expressing my deep concern over escalating violence in the West Bank and the continued expansion of Israeli settlements. In order to bring us closer to a path to peace in the region and the ultimate goal of a two-state solution, I urge the Administration to impose further sanctions on individuals and entities destabilizing the West Bank.”

General

Maryland

New York

New Jersey

Wisconsin

Washington

Pennsylvania

If Bob Casey is so worried about the spewing of hatred, then he should revoke his endorsement of Summer Lee. Casey isn’t a moral voice — he hasn’t had the courage to stand up to his own party and an avowed antisemite!

Texas

Rhode Island

Oregon

California

Colorado

Maine

US Support for Israel

Israel’s War on Lebanon

The repeated attacks against UN peacekeepers by Prime Minister Netanyahu and the IDF are unacceptable. As a UN member, Israel is obligated to obey international law, respect these peacekeepers from 46 nations, and work to find diplomatic solutions. UN missions must be left alone.

Attacking Rashida, Yet Again



PM Netanyahu a ‘genocidal maniac.’ Does she need to be reminded that she has repeatedly called for the genocide of the Jewish people and has reported ties to Hamas terrorists?“

Concern about Gaza



Houlihan (D-PA) 10/16/24: X-post – “ I support @SecBlinken and @SecDef Austin for urging Israeli leadership to improve the humanitarian conditions for those in Gaza. As the situation continues to worsen, this cannot wait.”

The Intercept 10/16/24: A Year Since Their Ceasefire Resolution, Progressives Say Only an Arms Embargo Can Stop Israel [“Her call for a ceasefire was prescient. Now Rep. Cori Bush says the Biden administration must stop enabling Israel’s violence.“]

Bush (D-MO) 10/16/24: X-post – “ Over the past year, we’ve witnessed the Israeli government commit war crimes in Gaza. We don’t need 30 days. We don’t need more empty words. We need action. We need an arms embargo. ” In response to Biden Admin letter putting Israel on 30-day notice re arms exports.

Shaheen (D-NH) 10/16/24: X-post – “ It is vital that the U.S. and our allies take all steps to get humanitarian aid to those who need it in Gaza. I strongly urge Israel to abide by its humanitarian commitments as we work towards a ceasefire that gets more aid into Gaza and brings home the hostages held by Hamas.“

Murphy (D-CT) 10/15/24: Murphy Statement On Deteriorating Humanitarian Situation In Gaza

Van Hollen (D-MD) 10/15/24: Van Hollen Statement on Biden Administration Demanding Netanyahu Government Address Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

Jewish News Syndicate 10/15/24: Pelosi: Bipartisan support for Israel ‘does not give license to so many dying’ [“The former House Speaker called for Washington to use its ‘leverage’ over Israel; when pressed, she didn’t explain what that would entail.”]

Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) v. Fetterman (D-PA): Ocasio-Cortez 10/14/24: X-post – “ The horrors unfolding in northern Gaza are the result of a completely unrestrained Netanyahu gov, fully armed by the Biden admin while food aid is blocked and patients are bombed in hospitals. This is a genocide of Palestinians. The US must stop enabling it. Arms embargo now. “

“ Fetterman 10/15/24: X-post – “ The tragedy in Gaza is 100% on Hamas. Stop using civilians and hospitals as shields, surrender, and release all remaining hostages—and this ends. ” [responding to Ocasio-Cortez]

” [responding to Ocasio-Cortez] Ocasio-Cortez 10/15/24: X-post — “ I dunno man. I care about little kids dying. I care about human rights. I care that billions of US tax dollars’ worth of weapons are carrying out unspeakable atrocities. I care enough for us to do better. Hope this bleak dunk attempt gets you whatever it is you’re going for.”

Jewish Insider 10/16/24: AOC calls for U.S. arms embargo on Israel, but ends up on defensive against far-left

Jayapal (D-WA) 10/15/24: X-thread in response to State Dept letter to Israel re: additional military assistance – “ This is an important letter from Secretary Blinken & Austen to the Israeli govt. It publicly says that if the Israeli govt does not stop impeding humanitarian assistance into Gaza, the US will apply our domestic laws to any ‘additional Foreign Military assistance to Israel.’ There is a humanitarian crisis in Gaza. 96% of the population faces food insecurity and famine is a persistent risk. As I have said before, the U.S. already should have applied these laws to stop offensive military assistance to Israel. Still, this is an important step in the right direction to use our leverage to ensure at least 350 trucks a day are entering Gaza. It is the first public written statement that clearly outlines how the Israeli govt has actively impeded the delivery of humanitarian assistance and calls out the Knesset’s efforts to stop @UNRWA f rom operating in Gaza which would be disastrous. It also is the first public statement that addresses accountability for the killing of US citizens, including Aysenur Eygi. The letter makes clear the US has not achieved accountability for Aysenur. I renew my call for an US independent investigation into Aysenur’s killing. The brutal & catastrophic death and injury toll in Gaza as a result of the Israeli govt’s failure to uphold intl humanitarian laws & our own domestic law simply cannot continue. We must keep up the pressure to use all our leverage to save the lives of innocent civilians in Gaza...”



Anadolu Agency 10/15/24: Some US lawmakers call on Biden administration to stop military aid to Israel

Ramirez (D-IL) 10/14/24: X-post – “ Our Administration’s ‘ironclad’ support can either be for Netanyahu’s surrender-or-starve plan for Gaza or our own laws. We can’t have it both ways. ” In response feeble Biden Admin response to Israel burning Palestinian alive in Gaza

Jacobs (D-CA) 10/14/24: X-post – “ Prime Minister Netanyahu clearly doesn’t care about our concerns. The only time he’s ever changed behavior is when we’ve exerted our leverage. It’s time to do that now.“

Bush (D-MO) 10/14/24: X-post – “ There are no words powerful enough to capture the agony of human beings being massacred & burned alive. The U.S. is funding & arming the Israeli military’s extermination of the Palestinian people. It’s unconscionable. End this genocide. There must be an #ArmsEmbargoNow” – In response to Israel burning Palestinian alive in Gaza



Escobar (D-CA) 10/14/24: X-post – “ Netanyahu’s devastating execution of the war in Gaza has disregarded every moral and strategic red line, indiscriminately killing civilians. American soldiers shouldn’t deploy to Israel. I continue my call on @POTUS t o stop sending offensive weapons.” In response to Israel burning Palestinian alive in Gaza

