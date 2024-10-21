Legislative Round-Up- October 17, 2024

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace. Views and positions expressed here are those of the writer, and do not necessarily represent APN's views and policy positions.
New from FMEP:
- New episode of FMEP’s Occupied Thoughts podcast 10/14/24: Israel’s Plans for a “New Order” in the Middle East, ft. FMEP’s Lara Friedman in conversation with Jadaliyya’s Mouin Rabbani about Israel’s war on Gaza, its offensive in Lebanon, and how these and other developments fit into Israel’s broader objectives in the region, most notably with respect to Iran.
- New episode of FMEP’s Occupied Thoughts podcast 10/16/24 (recorded 10/10/24): “The clash between the stories we tell and the reality of life on the ground” – ft. FMEP Fellow Peter Beinart speaking with journalist and author Ta-Nehisi Coates about Coates’ new book, The Message.
1. Bills & Resolutions
Sanders (I-VT) X-post 10/15/24: “When Congress returns, I will move Joint Resolutions of Disapproval to block offensive arms sales to Israel. But President Biden should act now: Israel is clearly violating U.S. & international law, using starvation as a tool of its all-out war against the Palestinian people.”
2. Letters
- [HOW DARE BIDEN ADMIN EVEN IMPLY ISRAEL IS HINDERING AID TO GAZA!!!] 10/17/24: US senator [Cotton] demands Biden give Congress evidence that Israel is hindering Gaza aid
- [TARGETING ACADEMIA] 10/15/24: Ernst, Stefanik Demand FBI Take Action Against Antisemitic Terrorist Threats [letter text]. Media coverage: Washington Free Beacon, New Y0rk Post, Columbia Spectator, Jewish News Syndicate, The Jewish Voice, New York Sun
-
[CONCERN RE: WEST BANK] 10/15/24: Rep. Smith Letter Urging Further West Bank Sanctions [letter text, dated 10/10/24]. Also see X-post 10/15/24: “I sent a letter to President Biden expressing my
deep concern over escalating violence in the West Bank and the continued expansion of Israeli settlements.
In order to bring us closer to a path to peace in the region and the ultimate goal of a two-state solution,
I urge the Administration to impose further sanctions on individuals and entities destabilizing the West
Bank.”
- [TEMPORARY PROTECTED STATUS FOR LEBANESE IN THE US] 10/15/24: Cardin, Peters, Durbin Urge Biden Administration to Designate Lebanon for Temporary Protected Status [letter text embedded in press release]. Also see: X-post from Senate Judiciary Committee (Democrats) 10/15/24: “BREAKING: A trio of Senate committee chairs urges President Biden to designate Lebanon for Temporary Protected Status.” [letter text – page 1, page 2]
- [TARGETING IRAN] 10/11/24: Sinema Leads Bipartisan Senators Calling on Administration to Ensure Iran Cannot Benefit Financially from Petroleum Trade [letter text, dated 10/8/24]
3. Hearings & Markups
None [Congress not in session]
4. Israel/Palestine in 2024 Politics/Elex
General
- Jewish News Syndicate 10/16/24: RJC and DMFI announce more endorsements of pro-Israel candidates [“The Republican Jewish Coalition added five legislators to its list of more than 60 favored contenders.”]
- Washington Examiner 10/15/24: Democratic House candidates take donations from head of Rockefeller group backing anti-Israel activists
Maryland
- Washington Jewish Week 10/16/24: Alsobrooks, Hogan Vow to Strengthen US-Israel Relationship, Combat Antisemitism
- Jewish Exponent 10/15/24: Senate Candidates Pulling Out All the Stops for PA Jews
- Jewish Insider 10/15/24: Hogan ‘perplexed’ by Van Hollen’s Israel stance but says he’d work with him on common ground, if elected
- The Baltimore Banner 10/15/24: Chris Van Hollen navigates the Democrats’ dilemma — Israel
New York
- The Citizen 10/16/24: CNY candidates for Congress on border security, immigration and Israel
- Jewish Insider 10/15/24: Israel-Hamas war expected to drive voter turnout in closely contested Long Island House race
- The Jewish Star 10/14/24: Rivals in toss-up district back Israel: Dem is cautious, Republican is firm [“Laura Gillen says, I am not an expert; Anthony D’Esposito says, Take out nukes“]
- Washington Free Beacon 10/11/24: New York Congressional Candidate, Running on a Plan To Combat Campus Anti-Semitism, Took Max Donation From Nonprofit Leader Bankrolling Pro-Hamas Protests
New Jersey
- Jewish Community Voice 10/15/24: Republican Curtis Bashaw and Democrat Andy Kim address Jewish concerns during Senatorial Forum
- Jewish Insider 10/14/24: Kean, Altman trade barbs, lean into support for Israel, Jewish community at debate
Wisconsin
- Jewish Insider 10/15/24: Sen. Tammy Baldwin tacks left of other swing-state Dems on Israel
Washington
- Jewish Insider 10/16/24: Washington Rep. Dan Newhouse faces isolationist Jerrod Sessler in intra-GOP fight
Pennsylvania
- The New York Sun 10/16/24: Sen. Bob Casey still endorses Squad member Summer Lee after ‘antisemitic’ statement: ‘He bulls–ts everything’
- Dave McCormick (challenger to Sen. Casey, R-PA) 10/15/24: X-post – “If Bob Casey is so worried about the spewing of hatred, then he should revoke his endorsement of Summer Lee. Casey isn’t a moral voice — he hasn’t had the courage to stand up to his own party and an avowed antisemite!“
Texas
- New York Times 10/16/24: Fast, Feisty and Plenty of Cancún: Takeaways From the Senate Debate in Texas — Senator Ted Cruz and his Democratic challenger, Representative Colin Allred, packed a lot of attacks, mostly about policy, into a quick and combative hourlong debate. [“Both candidates offered support for Israel in the war in Gaza and Lebanon that followed the attacks by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. ‘This is a war of choice by them,’ Mr. Allred said of Hamas, ‘and Israel has a right to defend itself.’ He said he supported military assistance to Israel, while adding that both Israelis and Palestinians deserved to have a future free of ‘this cycle of violence.’ Mr. Cruz was more categorical in his rhetoric. ‘Our position should be that America stands unshakably with Israel,’ he said. Neither directly addressed a question of whether Israel bore any responsibility for civilian deaths in Gaza.“]
Rhode Island
- Providence Journal 10/16/24: Where RI candidates for US House and Senate stand on Israel, tariffs, Amtrak bypass and more
Oregon
- OPB 10/17/24: Val Hoyle, incumbent vying for reelection in Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, on abortion, Israel, immigration
- OPB 10/17/24: Justin Filip, candidate for Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, on Israel, abortion and peace
- OPB 10/15/24: Joseph Christman, Libertarian candidate for Oregon’s 1st Congressional District, on Israel, Intel and much more
- OPB 10/15/24: Suzanne Bonamici, incumbent candidate for Oregon’s 1st Congressional District, on Intel, Israel and abortion
California
- East County Magazine 10/13/24: WELLS, JACOB CLASH IN FIERY 51ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT CANDIDATE FORUM
Colorado
- Colorado Sun 10/16/24: Price tag of highly competitive race in Colorado’s 8th Congressional District surpasses $20 million
Maine
- Portland Press Herald 10/17/24: Opinion: Democrats risk losing key constituencies over support for Israel
5. Selected Media & Press releases/Statements
US Support for Israel
- Reason 10/16/24: The Congressmen Who Stopped Caring About War Powers After Trump Left Office
- Jewish News Syndicate 10/16/24: Biden updates Congress on US military’s Mideast posture — The U.S. will continue to support the defense of Israel, an “ironclad” commitment, U.S. President Joe Biden wrote to congressional leadership.
Israel’s War on Lebanon
- McCollum (D-MN) 10/15/24: Congresswoman McCollum Condemns Attacks on United Nations Peacekeepers in Southern Lebanon; X-post 10/14/24 – “The repeated attacks against UN peacekeepers by Prime Minister Netanyahu and the IDF are unacceptable. As a UN member, Israel is obligated to obey international law, respect these peacekeepers from 46 nations, and work to find diplomatic solutions. UN missions must be left alone.“
Attacking Rashida, Yet Again
- Blackburn (R-TN) 10/16/24: X-post – “Rashida Tlaib called Israeli PM Netanyahu a ‘genocidal maniac.’ Does she need to be reminded that she has repeatedly called for the genocide of the Jewish people and has reported ties to Hamas terrorists?“
- Haaretz 10/14/24: Democratic Lawmaker Rashida Tlaib Calls Netanyahu ‘Genocidal’ in Social Media Post [“In response to Tlaib’s message, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, said on X, ‘The only ones who burned children alive were your buddies over at Hamas.“]
Concern about Gaza
- McCollum (D-MN) 10/16/24: Rep McCollum Expresses Support For U.S. Pressure on Israel to Improve Humanitarian Situation in Gaza (X-thread)
- Houlihan (D-PA) 10/16/24: X-post – “I support @SecBlinken and @SecDef Austin for urging Israeli leadership to improve the humanitarian conditions for those in Gaza. As the situation continues to worsen, this cannot wait.”
- The Intercept 10/16/24: A Year Since Their Ceasefire Resolution, Progressives Say Only an Arms Embargo Can Stop Israel [“Her call for a ceasefire was prescient. Now Rep. Cori Bush says the Biden administration must stop enabling Israel’s violence.“]
- Bush (D-MO) 10/16/24: X-post – “Over the past year, we’ve witnessed the Israeli government commit war crimes in Gaza. We don’t need 30 days. We don’t need more empty words. We need action. We need an arms embargo.” In response to Biden Admin letter putting Israel on 30-day notice re arms exports.
- Shaheen (D-NH) 10/16/24: X-post – “It is vital that the U.S. and our allies take all steps to get humanitarian aid to those who need it in Gaza. I strongly urge Israel to abide by its humanitarian commitments as we work towards a ceasefire that gets more aid into Gaza and brings home the hostages held by Hamas.“
- Murphy (D-CT) 10/15/24: Murphy Statement On Deteriorating Humanitarian Situation In Gaza
- Van Hollen (D-MD) 10/15/24: Van Hollen Statement on Biden Administration Demanding Netanyahu Government Address Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza
- Jewish News Syndicate 10/15/24: Pelosi: Bipartisan support for Israel ‘does not give license to so many dying’ [“The former House Speaker called for Washington to use its ‘leverage’ over Israel; when pressed, she didn’t explain what that would entail.”]
- Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) v. Fetterman (D-PA):
- Ocasio-Cortez 10/14/24: X-post – “The horrors unfolding in northern Gaza are the result of a completely unrestrained Netanyahu gov, fully armed by the Biden admin while food aid is blocked and patients are bombed in hospitals. This is a genocide of Palestinians. The US must stop enabling it. Arms embargo now.“
- Fetterman 10/15/24: X-post – “The tragedy in Gaza is 100% on Hamas. Stop using civilians and hospitals as shields, surrender, and release all remaining hostages—and this ends.” [responding to Ocasio-Cortez]
- Ocasio-Cortez 10/15/24: X-post — “I dunno man. I care about little kids dying. I care about human rights. I care that billions of US tax dollars’ worth of weapons are carrying out unspeakable atrocities. I care enough for us to do better. Hope this bleak dunk attempt gets you whatever it is you’re going for.”
- Jewish Insider 10/16/24: AOC calls for U.S. arms embargo on Israel, but ends up on defensive against far-left
- Jayapal (D-WA) 10/15/24: X-thread in response to State Dept letter to Israel re: additional military
assistance – “This is an important
letter from Secretary Blinken & Austen to the Israeli govt. It publicly says that if the Israeli govt
does not stop impeding humanitarian assistance into Gaza, the US will apply our domestic laws to any
‘additional Foreign Military assistance to Israel.’ There is a humanitarian crisis in Gaza. 96% of the
population faces food insecurity and famine is a persistent risk. As I have said before, the U.S. already
should have applied these laws to stop offensive military assistance to Israel. Still, this is an important
step in the right direction to use our leverage to ensure at least 350 trucks a day are entering
Gaza.It is the first public written
statement that clearly outlines how the Israeli govt has actively impeded the delivery of humanitarian
assistance and calls out the Knesset’s efforts to stop @UNRWA
from operating in Gaza which
would be disastrous. It also is the first public statement that addresses accountability for the killing of
US citizens, including Aysenur Eygi. The letter makes clear the US has not achieved accountability for
Aysenur. I renew my call for an US independent investigation into Aysenur’s killing. The brutal &
catastrophic death and injury toll in Gaza as a result of the Israeli govt’s failure to uphold intl
humanitarian laws & our own domestic law simply cannot continue. We must keep up the pressure to use
all our leverage to save the lives of innocent civilians in Gaza...”
- Anadolu Agency 10/15/24: Some US lawmakers call on Biden administration to stop military aid to Israel
- Ramirez (D-IL) 10/14/24: X-post – “Our Administration’s ‘ironclad’ support can either be for Netanyahu’s surrender-or-starve plan for Gaza or our own laws. We can’t have it both ways.” In response feeble Biden Admin response to Israel burning Palestinian alive in Gaza
- Jacobs (D-CA) 10/14/24: X-post – “Prime Minister Netanyahu clearly doesn’t care about our concerns. The only time he’s ever changed behavior is when we’ve exerted our leverage. It’s time to do that now.“
- Bush (D-MO) 10/14/24: X-post – “There are no words powerful enough to capture the agony
of human beings being massacred & burned alive. The U.S. is funding & arming the Israeli military’s
extermination of the Palestinian people. It’s unconscionable. End this genocide. There must be
an #ArmsEmbargoNow” – In response to Israel burning
Palestinian alive in Gaza
- Escobar (D-CA) 10/14/24: X-post – “Netanyahu’s devastating execution of the war in Gaza has
disregarded every moral and strategic red line, indiscriminately killing civilians. American soldiers
shouldn’t deploy to Israel. I continue my call on @POTUS
to stop sending offensive
weapons.” In response to Israel burning Palestinian alive in Gaza
- Sanders (I-VT) 10/14/24: X-post – “Tens of thousands of people are again under siege in north Gaza. Hundreds have been killed in the last week. Food is scarce, and UN aid convoys are denied access by the Israeli military. We must end our complicity in Netanyahu’s all out war against the Palestinian people.”
Palestinian Effort to kick Israel out of the UN
- Stefanik (R-NY) 10/16/24: Stefanik Condemns Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ Failure to Combat Antisemitism in the United Nations
- Graham (R-SC) 10/16/24: X-post – “I realize that this effort by the Palestinians to expel Israel from the UN is political theater. However, given the fact that the Jewish State’s very survival is at risk on multiple fronts, it is incumbent upon me and others to push back strongly. Simply put: if Israel is expelled, it will be the end of the United States’ support for the UN. If Israel goes, so goes America.” [responding to news of the Palestinian effort to have Israel expelled from the UN]
- Lawler (R-NY) 10/16/24: X-post – “This is precisely why I introduced legislation with @RepMoskowitz revoking UN funding should such a move succeed. It is clear that anti-Israel bias runs deep at the UN, and it must be thwarted.“
Palestinians-Americans, Lebanese-Americans
- Quigley (D-IL) 10/15/24: X-thread – “This week marks one year since the horrifying murder of Wadee Alfayoumi. Wadee was killed by his family’s landlord in an attack fueled by hatred and bigotry. My thoughts are with his family and friends, especially his mother Hanan Shaheen who was wounded in the attack. Wadee’s senseless murder serves as a stark reminder of the evil presence of Islamophobia and the violence it creates when hate goes unchecked. Together, we must condemn and root out Islamophobia, antisemitism, and hate in all forms. Wadee’s memory must serve as a reminder of the value of life. We must protect the lives of all children, regardless of where they rest their heads at night. Whether in Illinois, Gaza, or Israel, we must commit to protecting innocent lives at all costs.“
Israeli-US War on Iran?
- Rosendale (R-MT) 10/16/24: Rep. Rosendale Infuriated Over Biden-Harris Deployment of U.S. Troops to Israel; also see X-post – “Why was Congress not consulted before the escalation of a foreign war by sending a ‘THAAD battery and associated crew of U.S. military personnel’ to Israel?“
- Lee (D-CA) 10/13/24: Progressive Members Call on POTUS to Utilize Diplomacy, Reject Calls for War with Iran
- Hoyer (D-MD) 10/11/24: X-post – “I commend the Biden-Harris Administration for confronting Iran’s latest attack against our ally Israel, which was thankfully thwarted. Israel has a right to defend itself, and the U.S. will continue to confront Iran’s efforts to arm terrorists, fuel hate, and threaten Israel.”
- Pallone (D-NY) 10/15/24: X-post – “These sanctions will hinder Iran’s weapons program & constrain Iran’s attempts at evasion. Iran must recognize that there are consequences for its ongoing support of terrorist proxies throughout the Middle East & its attack against our ally Israel.” Linked to article on new US sanctions.
Targeting Academia & Civil Society Sector
- Smith (R-MO) 10/16/24: Treasury Sanctions Sham Charity for Terrorist Ties Following Ways and Means Investigation
- Owens (R-UT) 10/16/24: X-post – “I’m sure these professors who teach about Israel, America, and the West as ‘evil’ actors wouldn’t want to use US government funds anyway. No worries there, we’re looking into it!” Linked Daily Caller article, Millions In Taxpayer Funds Went Towards Programs Taught By Professors Who Fan Flames Of Anti-Israel Protests
- Jewish News Syndicate 10/14/24: Stripping terror supporters of their tax exemption
- Chronicle of Higher Education 10/10/24: When Politicians Pressure Presidents to Find Prejudice — A campaign to root out antisemitism goes awry.