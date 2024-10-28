Legislative Round-Up- October 25, 2024

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace. Views and positions expressed here are those of the writer, and do not necessarily represent APN's views and policy positions.
1. Bills,
Resolutions
2. Letters
3. Hearings
4. Israel/Palestine in
2024 Elex/Politics
5. Selected Media & Press
releases/Statements
New from FMEP:
- New episode of FMEP’s Occupied Thoughts podcast 10/21/24 – Holding
Israeli Media Accountable: Incitement to Genocide is a Crime, ft. FMEP’s Sarah Anne Minkin
speaking with Israeli human rights attorney Alon Sapir about the legal complaint he recently
filed, together with other Israeli attorneys, accusing Israeli media Channel 14 of incitement to genocide
against Palestinians and other grave crimes.
1. Bills & Resolutions
(STAND WITH ISRAEL AGAINST EVIL UNITED NATIONS) S. XXXX [pdf of bill]: On 10/23/24, Sen. Risch (R-ID) issued a press release — Risch to Lead 27 Colleagues in Introducing Stand with Israel Act to Combat Israel’s Persecution at UN. The bill would cut off US funding to the UN itself, or any UN agency, etc., “that expels, downgrades or suspends membership, or otherwise restricts the participation of Israel such that it may not participate fully and equivalently with other Member States of the United Nations or the respective fund, program, specialized agency, or other related entity.” Risch notes in his press release (which includes equally enraged, juicy quotes from his GOP cosponsors): “Any attempt to alter Israel’s status at the UN is clearly anti-Semitic… That said, if the UN member states allow the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organization to downgrade Israel’s status at the UN, the U.S. must stop supporting the UN system, as it would clearly be beyond repair. I am disgusted that this outrageous idea has even been discussed, and will do all we can to ensure any changes to Israel’s status will come with consequences.” Also see: Also see: Senate Republicans threaten UN funding if global body sidelines Israel (Jewish News Syndicate 10/23/24)
(41 YEARS LATER, DESIGNATING THE ANNIVERSARY OF THE 1983 BEIRUT MARINE BARRACKS BOMBING A “NATIONAL DAY OF REMEMBRANCE”) H. Res. 1551: Introduced 10/22/24 by Pence (R-IN) and Stefanik (R-NY), “Expressing support for the designation of October 23, 2024, as a national day of remembrance of the tragic 1983 terrorist bombing of the United States Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon. Referred to the Committee on Armed Services.
2. Letters
[PASS ANTI-ICC LAW] 10/24/24: Jewish Insider reports – Johnson pressures Schumer to bring up legislation sanctioning the ICC – In a letter, the House Speaker expressed frustration about the bill being stalled in the upper chamber
[KUSHNER-KSA FARA VIOLATIONS?] 10/24/24: Wyden, Raskin Call for Department of Justice to Appoint a Special Counsel to Investigate Jared Kushner for Acting as an Unregistered Foreign Agent [letter text]. Also see: Exclusive: Democratic lawmakers request probe into Kushner after Reuters Saudi report (Reuters 10/24/24)
[DESTROY UNRWA!] 10/23/24: Cotton to Biden: Continued Support for the UNRWA Funds Terrorist Activities and Prolongs War [letter embedded in press release; link to pdf may be broken]. NOTE: One of the hooks for this letter is “Israel reportedly found a passport belonging to a UNRWA teacher on Yahya Sinwar’s body”. As I covered in a 10/24/24 X-thread, “…First: this is NOT AN UNRWA-ISSUED DOC. It is clearly a PA-issued passport that (among other things) lists the holder’s occupation as ‘UNRWA teacher’. Some UNRWA antagonists argue the passport proves one of Sinwar’s bodyguards, killed with him, worked for UNRWA. In fact, the passport belongs to a man who is alive & in Cairo, where he fled w/ his family in April (confirmed, incl by Israeli media). Some UNRWA antagonists suggest the ID proves Sinwar used UNRWA as cover to travel. In fact: – the document is INVALID: exp in 2017 & has holes punched across the bottom (done by authorities upon issuance of a new/replacement doc). So no way it could be used for travel. And – the person pictured in the document bears no resemblance to Sinwar & the date of birth on the document is for a man 22 yrs younger than Sinwar. So no way he could have been using it as an ID. These facts, plus the condition of the document (implausibly pristine, given that it was allegedly found at a scene of extreme destruction) have led to speculation that it was at some point obtained by Israel (after being left behind when its owner fled to Egypt)…and then placed at the scene of Sinwar’s killing for the purpose of igniting/fueling yet another round of attacks on UNRWA. Regardless of how you feel about such speculation, it is undeniable that this ID document – despite not being issued by UNRWA, offering zero value to Sinwar, & belonging to a real person displaced by Israel to Egypt – has indeed ignited/fueled a new round of attacks on UNRWA…“
[US MUST CONDEMN ERDOGAN FOR BEING MEAN TO ISRAEL] Lawmakers call on State Department to publicly condemn Turkey’s Erdoğan (Jewish Insider 10/23/24) [letter text]
[END ARMS TRANSFERS TO ISRAEL] 10/22/24: Urging Congress to Pass Joint Resolutions of Disapproval and End Arms
Transfers to Israel [signed by 110+ civil society organizations]
[STOP WITHHOLDING WEAPONS FROM ISRAEL] 10/22/24: Rep. Banks Calls on Biden Admin to Stop Withholding Weapons from Israel [letter text]
[INVESTIGATE ISRAELI ATTACK ON US JOURNO] 10/22/24: Sanders Leads Call on Biden, Blinken, Garland to Investigate Israeli Attack on American Journalist [letter text]. Also see: Sanders leads call for DOJ to investigate Israeli attack on journalists (The Hill 10/22/24), Sanders calls for review of IDF airstrike in Gaza that injured journalists (Jewish News Syndicate 10/23/24)
[BRIEF CONGRESS ON INVESTIGATION OF LEAK OF ISRAELI IRAN ATTACK PLANS] 10/22/24: Cotton to Biden: Brief Congress on Leak Investigation [letter text]. Also see: ‘Outrageous Betrayal of Trust’: Cotton Presses Biden-Harris Admin To Hold Biweekly Briefings on Explosive Leak of Classified US Intel on Israel (Free Beacon 10/22/24)
[TARGETING CRITICISM OF ISRAEL/ZIONISM] 10/22/24: Ranking Member Cassidy Urges EEOC to Investigate Antisemitism in the Workplace Following October 7, Requests Further Information [letter text]
[GIVE MEDIA ACCESS TO GAZA] 10/21/24: McGovern, 64 House Democrats Write to Biden Administration Urging Unimpeded Media Access to Gaza [letter text]. Also see: Democrats urge Biden to push Israel for press freedom in Gaza (The Hill 10/21/24)
[DESIGNATE HOUTHIS AS AN FTO] 10/21/24: Gottheimer Urges Senate Leadership to Redesignate Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization [letter text]
3. Hearings & Markups
None [Congress not in session]
4. Israel/Palestine in 2024 Politics/Elex
General
- Washington Examiner 10/25/24: How billionaires fueled anti-Israel activists boosting Democrats this election
- The Intercept 10/24/24: Mitch McConnell Group Funneled Cash to a PAC Pitting Arab and Jewish Voters Against Harris [“In Michigan, ads tout Harris’s pro-Israel policies. In Pennsylvania, they claim Harris is ‘secretly campaigning for Palestine.'”]
- The Intercept 10/24/24: How Does AIPAC Shape Washington? We Tracked Every Dollar. [“Just two years after it started pouring money into campaigns, AIPAC has become one of the largest outside spenders in congressional elections. The Intercept has chronicled AIPAC’s power through coverage of individual races, but never before has AIPAC’s massive outflow of money been analyzed in sum. This project uses records from the Federal Election Commission — submitted by the lobbying group’s federal political action committee, AIPAC PAC, and its super PAC, United Democracy Project — to map how much money has been spent on behalf of Israel, where these groups are doling out money, and what impact those funds are having on the balance of power in Congress.“]
- New York Post 10/23/24: House Republicans sparked the fight against campus antisemitism— let’s expand their majority
- Jewish Insider 10/22/24: Lawmakers visit Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan to discuss Iran and regional peace [“Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-CA) said ‘you’ve got to give Israel credit’ for its counterterrorism operations in Gaza, amid widespread American skepticism”]
New York
- Politico 10/25/24: Lawler opens new rift over Israel with Jones
- Yonkers Times 10/24/24: Congressman Lawler and former Congressman Jones Slug it Out in News 12 Debate [“On Supporting Israel: Lawler, ‘Mondaire Jones, when he was a member of Congress, voted four times against the Iron Dome and has an abysmal record of doing anything to stand for Israel. Now that it is politically expedient, he throws Jamaal Bowman under the bus.’ Jones, ‘I am a pro-Israel progressive in Congress. Mike Lawler, in the 11th hour, is manufacturing a number of lies. I voted for and supported every appropriation bill that included continuing aid for Israel.’”]
- Lawler (R-NY) 10/24/24: MIKE LAWLER SLAMS MONDAIRE JONES FOR CALLING FOR ISRAEL TO RETURN TO PRE-1967 BORDERS AND CEDE LAND TO HAMAS AND PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY
- Free Beacon 10/24/24: Mondaire Jones Says Israel Must Negotiate West Bank Land Swap for ‘Lasting Peace and Security’ [“Jones has said he wants Israel to give up land it gained following the Six Day War”]
- WSKG 10/24/24: New York U.S. Senate candidates clash in only debate before general election [“While the two candidates argued on a number of issues, there were some topics they agreed on. As reports indicate Israel may retaliate against Iran, the duo expressed support for Israel. ‘We should support Israel as best we can. They’re our closest ally in the MidEast and Israel is not just fighting a war for Israel, they’re fighting a war for us,’ emphasizes Sapraicone. ‘Who’s going to be next in what’s going on with Iran. We need to stand tall with Israel. We need to support them in any way we can and we need to not micromanage them.’ ‘I do support Israel’s right to defend itself,’ agrees Gillibrand. ‘Israel is a very small country in the middle of a very rough neighborhood. It is receiving missiles from Iran, from Lebanon and from Gaza. If Israel decides they need to target some part of Iran’s infrastructure for nuclear weapons, for missile production, some cyber response it’s absolutely in their right to do that because they’ve already been attacked. And we will support Israel in trying to defend itself.’”]
- Jewish Insider 10/22/24: Mike Lawler, Mondaire Jones vie for Jewish support in bellwether House race
Michigan
- The Guardian 10/24/24: University of Michigan recruits state attorney general to crack down on Gaza protesters [“Nessel ignited a controversy in late September when she accused US representative Rashida Tlaib of antisemitism for questioning whether there was “possible bias” at the attorney general’s office because it got involved with Gaza protest cases, but not those protesting on other issues. Tlaib never mentioned Nessel is Jewish in her comments. CNN, Israeli media, Congress members, the Anti-Defamation League, and others used the controversy to levy antisemitism accusations against Tlaib.”]
Maryland
- MOCO 360 10/24/24: Hogan talks Israel, dines on matzo ball soup at Potomac deli
- Jewish Insider 10/23/24: Alsobrooks: Trump responsible for ‘a lot of’ the current antisemitism across the U.S. [“Alsobrooks also referenced concerns about the safety of Jewish students on college campuses amid continued anti-Israel protests in Maryland and across the country… Asked about her positions on supporting Israel and deterring Iran, Alsobrooks referenced discussions with Cardin, a pro-Israel stalwart, on the issue…’The United States and Israel not only share common values, but also share common interests, and that relationship between the United States and Israel is a longstanding one,’ Alsobrooks said. ‘I might also add that the relationship has been supported on a bipartisan basis for many, many decades now. I think it’s important that it remains so, that this not become an issue that is a political issue. I think the relationship between the United States and Israel is solid. It’s an over 80 year relationship.‘”]
New Jersey
- Jewish Insider 10/23/24: Appointed Sen. George Helmy boasts good relations with New Jersey Jewish community [“‘Through the years, Senator Helmy has been involved in many meetings with community, faith, education, and business leaders to discuss the prosperity and protection of the Jewish and Israeli American population in the state,’ the spokesperson said. ‘And with the concerning rise in antisemitism over the past few years, Senator Helmy has supported the Governor, Attorney General, and other law enforcement agencies in their efforts to protect those within the Jewish and Israeli American population in their homes, schools, places of worship, and beyond.’”
- Jewish Insider 10/22/24: Citing North Korea threat, Andy Kim says he has ‘empathy’ for Israelis and Jewish Americans [“The New Jersey Democratic congressman and Senate candidate, whose family lives in South Korea, connected his parents’ immigrant experience to his support for the Jewish state”]
California
- Politico 10/23/24: AIPAC goes in for Jimmy Gomez [“The pro-Israel group is boosting Gomez against another California Democrat in the November election.“]
Maine
- Maine Morning Star 10/24/24: Unenrolled write-in candidate injects Israel-Gaza War into Maine’s CD2 race [“Surry resident Diana Merenda is one of 18 declared write-in candidates across local, state and federal races”]
Alabama
- 1819 News 10/24/24: U.S. Rep. Moore one of few GOP candidates reportedly targeted by Chinese bots for Israel support — ‘We know that the CCP is antisemitic’
5. Selected Media & Press releases/Statements
Normalization Is Coming!
- Times of Israel 10/24/24: GOP senator says Israel-Saudi normalization deal possible before year’s end [“Lindsey Graham says he spoke with Netanyahu, believes agreement close, should get done ‘on Biden’s watch’ because next administration unlikely to get enough votes in Congress”]
- The Intercept 10/18/24: After Israel Killed Hamas Leader, D.C. Pushes to Hand Palestine to Saudi Arabia — Bent on a “mega-deal” security pact with Saudi Arabia, Congress and the Biden administration see their chance.
- Khanna (D-CA) 10/18/24: RELEASE: REP. KHANNA LEADS CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION TO SAUDI ARABIA
- Reuters 10/23/24: US Senator Graham says Israel-Saudi deal possible before year-end
Three Cheers for Israeli Military Action in Gaza & Lebanon!
- Mace (R-SC) 10/23/24: Rep. Nancy Mace, ‘Hezbollah Leaders Are Dropping Like Flies’
- Fox News 10/18/24: Sen. John Fetterman proclaims unflinching support for Israel: ‘Will not waver’ — Fetterman has compared Hamas to the Nazis
Iran & Biden Admin on Iran
- Rubio (R-FL) & Risch (R-ID) 10/23/24: Rubio, Risch on Biden-Harris Continued Appeasement of Iranian Regime
- Jewish News Syndicate 10/23/24: ‘Act of treason,’ Rubio says of leaked US intel on Israel [“‘We shouldn’t be surprised that we’ve seen from this administration more than a year’s worth of leaks hostile to Israel,’ Sen. Tom Cotton told ‘Fox News.’”]
- McCaul (R-TX) 10/22/24: McCaul on Reported Leak of Classified Information
- NIAC Action 10/22/24: Where Congress Stands on War with Iran
- Jewish Insider 10/21/24: Lawmakers demand accountability after alleged U.S. intel on Israel, Iran leaks
- Rubio (R-FL) 10/21/24: ICYMI: Rubio Calls Leaks of Israel’s Plan “Treason”
- Politico 10/20/24: Lindsey Graham anticipates Israel attack on Iran ‘soon’ — “I think it will be soon. I think it will be a hard hit,” Graham said.
- Stefanik (R-NY) 10/21/24: ICYMI: Stefanik Joins Fox News’ America Reports to Call for Investigation into Intelligence Leaks from Biden-Harris Administration that Undermine our Ally Israel
- Mace (R-SC) 10/21/24: Rep. Nancy Mace statement on Iranian Cyber Attacks Targeting U.S. Infrastructure
NOT ON-BOARD with Israel’s Actions in Lebanon &/or Gaza &/or West Bank
- Tlaib (D-MI) 10/23/24: X-post – “The rogue Israeli apartheid regime is now burning UN peacekeepers with white phosphorus and our government is doing nothing to stop them. This is a war crime.” Linked to 10/24/24 Financial Times article, Israel launched a dozen attacks on UN troops in Lebanon, says leaked report – Confidential document says 15 peacekeepers injured by white phosphorus
- Massie (R-KY) 10/23/24: X-post – “If Israel insists on destroying civilian targets in Lebanon, let them buy and build their own weapons. American taxpayers should not be funding this.” [commenting on video of Israel blowing up an apartment building in Lebanon – worth reading the replies, including Massie’s responses to at least one of the replies]
- Van Hollen (D-MD), Shaheen (D-NH), Murphy (D-CT), & Kaine (D-VA) 10/21/24: Statement Expressing Concern About the Escalation of Violence in Lebanon
- Pocan (D-WI) 10/19/24: X-post – “This week in Susya, a village in the West Bank, an illegal settler attacked community members harvesting olives & the @IDF of Israel did nothing to stop the attack. This is unacceptable, @Israel. I & several other members of Congress have visited Susya – and are watching.”
It’s Always a Good Day To Target UNRWA
- The Hill/Asaf Romirowsky, SPME 10/23/24: Sinwar’s UNRWA ties show Congress was right to cut off funding — NOTE: As I covered in a 10/24/24 X-thread, “…First: this is NOT AN UNRWA-ISSUED DOC. It is clearly a PA-issued passport that (among other things) lists the holder’s occupation as ‘UNRWA teacher’. Some UNRWA antagonists argue the passport proves one of Sinwar’s bodyguards, killed with him, worked for UNRWA. In fact, the passport belongs to a man who is alive & in Cairo, where he fled w/ his family in April (confirmed, incl by Israeli media). Some UNRWA antagonists suggest the ID proves Sinwar used UNRWA as cover to travel. In fact: – the document is INVALID: exp in 2017 & has holes punched across the bottom (done by authorities upon issuance of a new/replacement doc). So no way it could be used for travel. And – the person pictured in the document bears no resemblance to Sinwar & the date of birth on the document is for a man 22 yrs younger than Sinwar. So no way he could have been using it as an ID. These facts, plus the condition of the document (implausibly pristine, given that it was allegedly found at a scene of extreme destruction) have led to speculation that it was at some point obtained by Israel (after being left behind when its owner fled to Egypt)…and then placed at the scene of Sinwar’s killing for the purpose of igniting/fueling yet another round of attacks on UNRWA. Regardless of how you feel about such speculation, it is undeniable that this ID document – despite not being issued by UNRWA, offering zero value to Sinwar, & belonging to a real person displaced by Israel to Egypt – has indeed ignited/fueled a new round of attacks on UNRWA…” Learn more: What we know about the ‘UNRWA ID’ allegedly found among Sinwar’s belongings (FRANCE 24 English); UNRWA Staff Member: The Truth Behind the Passport Allegedly Found by the Occupation After Sinwar’s Death (Misbar); UNRWA Secretary General Philippe Lazzarini 10/17/24 X-post — “Once again, unchecked information is used to discredit @UNRWA & its staff. Earlier today, reports circulated on social & Israeli media that an UNRWA staff member was killed together with the Hamas head in Gaza. I confirm that the staff member in question is alive. He currently lives in Egypt where he traveled with his family in April through the Rafah border. Time to put an end to disinformation campaigns.”
Targeting Free Speech/Right to Protest
- The Dartmouth 10/24/24: Two protesters arrested at campus event with US Sen. John Fetterman [“Around 26 minutes into the event with Fetterman, Xiao and Herndon, who had been seated in Filene, stood and chanted, ‘Fetterman, you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide,’ among other phrases. They were removed by Hanover Police officers after about one minute.”]
- Scott (R-FL) 10/22/24: Sens. Rick Scott & Marco Rubio Introduce Bill to Punish Colleges that Allow Antisemitism [Note: this bill is S. 5161, introduced by Rubio, R-FL, and Scott, R-FL, back on 9/24/24 – not clear why Scott is issuing a press release as if this is something new nearly a month later, but he is]
Other Stuff
- Murphy (R-NC) 10/23/24: Murphy Statement on 41st Anniversary of Beirut Bombing
- The Forward 10/22/24: New York Democratic Socialists reject censure of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for hosting antisemitism panel
- Jewish News Syndicate 10/22/24: CAIR to honor outgoing Rep. Bowman with 2024 Champion of Justice award