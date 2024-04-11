Legislative Round-Up- November 1, 2024

New :

11/1/24: WEBINAR co-convened by FMEP & MEI, Israel’s UNRWA Ban: What it means for Gaza, the UN and the World, ft. Roland Friedrich, Director of UNRWA Affairs in the West Bank; Mona Jebril, Research Fellow at the University of Cambridge;Alexander Smith, JD/MPH/MA, former USAID official (resigned May 2024); moderated by: Khaled Elgindy (MEI) and Lara Friedman (FMEP)

1. Bills & Resolutions

(TARGETING NON-PROFIT SECTOR) HR 10067: Introduced 10/29/24 by Gaetz (R-FL) and 3 Republican cosponsors, “To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to exclude from tax-exempt status entities which provide goods or services to individuals who are not citizens or nationals of the United States,” aka the “Helping Americans by Restricting Resources to Immigrant Services Act of 2024″ aka the “HARRIS Act of 2024”. Referred to the House Committee on Ways and Means. Also see Gaetz press release – Congressman Gaetz Introduces Legislation to End Tax-Exempt Status for Non-Profits Abetting the U.S. Border Invasion. NOTE: While this bill is about grandstanding on immigration issues, in practice, if passed, it would end the non-profit status of the entire ecosystem of organizations engaged in international work, including every humanitarian aid group (including faith organizations) and including every organization that raises funds for…Israel.

(LEGISLATING THE IHRA DEFINITION OF ANTISEMITISM) On 10/29/24, Axios published: Schumer pledges to pass antisemitism bill in Senate’s lame-duck session. According to this report, Schumer (D-NY) intends to attach the Antisemitism Awareness Act to the NDAA (must-pass legislation). Notably:

2. Letters

(NO WARS WITHOUT CONGRESSIONAL AUTHORIZATION!) 11/1/24: Tlaib, Bush Lead War Powers Letter to President Biden [letter text]. Also see: Progressives Demand Biden Explain US Military Involvement in Israel’s ‘Expanding Wars,’ Warn Congress Can Remove Troops (Zeteo 11/1/24)

(REINSTATE HOUTHIS’ FTO STATUS) 11/1/24: Jewish Insider – Bipartisan Senate group urges administration to reinstate Houthis’ Foreign Terrorist Organization designation [letter text]

(WE ARE WORRIED ABOUT LEBANON) 10/31/24: Kaine, Shaheen, and Van Hollen Express Concern About Violence in Lebanon and Push for De-Escalation [letter text]

(INVESTIGATE PRO-PALESTINE PROTESTERS AS AGENTS OF HOSTILE FOREIGN ACTORS) 10/31/24: Westerman Continues Investigation into Union Station Protests and Hostile Foreign Influences [letter text]

(DEAR FRANCE: DON’T STOP ARMING ISRAEL, NO MATTER WHAT IT DOES) 10/29/24: Gottheimer, Wilson Lead Bipartisan Letter to Macron Expressing Deep Concern Over Call to Halt Arms Deliveries to Israel – Urge Macron to reconsider position and enhance democracy and security. Highlight importance to safety of American and French citizens. [letter text]. Also see: Lawmakers urge France’s Macron to ‘reconsider’ potential arms embargo on Israel (Jewish Insider 10/29/24)

(WITCH HUNT TARGETING IRANIAN-AMERICAN AT THE PENTAGON) 10/29/24: Mast Demands Answers on Pentagon’s Promotion of Iranian Influence Agent [Ariane Tabatabai] [letter text]

(STATES MUST CONDUCT WITCH HUNTS AGAINST NGOS THAT SUPPORT PALESTINIANS) 10/29/24: Chairman Smith (R-MO) Calls for States to Investigate Nonprofits Engaged in Antisemitic and Illegal Activity, including Supporting Terrorism [letter text]

(DON’T EVEN DARE THINK ABOUT CONSEQUENCES FOR ISRAEL AT THE UN FOR GENOCIDE, ABROGATING UN MEMBER RESPONSIBILITIES, KILLING UN STAFF, ETC… OR ELSE) 10/25/24: Representatives Lawler, Moskowitz Lead Bipartisan Letter Signed by More Than 100 Colleagues to UN Secretary-General Slamming Efforts to Downgrade Israel’s Status [letter text]. Also see: Over 100 Congress members tell Guterres US will slash funding to UN if Israel’s status downgrades (Jerusalem Post 10/25/24); 12 Dems join GOP lawmakers to threaten UN funding over ‘ongoing hostility’ to Israel (Fox 10/25/24)

(THE ICC PROSECUTOR IS A BAD, BAD MAN FOR GOING AFTER ISRAEL & NOW WE CAN GET HIM BECAUSE OF TOTALLY UNRELATED ALLEGATIONS) 10/23/24: Graham: ICC Prosecutor Misconduct Allegations, Timeline Cast Moral Cloud Over Israeli Arrest Warrant Applications [letter text]. Also see: Sen. Graham demands ICC release records of prosecutor’s misconduct allegations (Jewish News Syndicate 10/27/24); US senator demands ICC release records of sexual misconduct allegations against prosecutor (Jewish Chronicle UK 10/27/24); ICC prosecutor facing scrutiny from Capitol Hill amid sexual misconduct allegations (Jewish Insider 10/29/24)

3. Hearings & Markups



None [Congress not in session]

4. Israel/Palestine in 2024 Politics/Elex

Albuquerque Journal 10/27/24: Senate candidates clash on energy, discuss Israel at final debate

5. Selected Media & Press releases/Statements

Jewish Insider 10/28/24: Carson cancels event with U.N. special rapporteur Francesca Albanese

Garcia (D-IL) 10/30/24: X-post – “ The Israeli government’s UNRWA ban is illegal under international law, and will deepen the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. I strongly support U.S. and international pressure calling for the ban to be repealed. “

“ Welch (D-VT) 10/30/24: X-post – “ The Israeli Knesset’s decision to ban the UN Palestinian refugee agency from operating in Israel will harm the millions of Palestinians already on the brink of starvation and those forced from their land by violent settlers. No other organization can replace UNRWA in the region. “

“ Jayapal (D-WA) 10/30/24: X-thread – “ Israel’s legislature just banned UNRWA from operating — an unacceptable move that goes against US interests and will restrict humanitarian aid delivery to millions. UNRWA is irreplaceable. Their efforts must not be blocked. The Biden-Harris admin urged Israel not to pass this law and said that a ban could have implications under US law. But the Knesset passed the law anyway. As the largest funder of offensive military aid to Israel, we must use our leverage to hold them accountable. UNRWA’s work to address the humanitarian crisis in the region is essential to saving lives and achieving long-term security. That’s why I introduced a bill to restore US funding to UNRWA w/ @RepAndreCarson & @janschakowsky , & I’ll keep fighting to ensure their work can continue. “

“ Bush (D-MO) 10/30/24: X-post – “ The Israeli government has bombed Gaza for over a year, massacring and starving Palestinians. Now, they have banned UNRWA, the United Nations agency that aids Palestinian refugees. Every dollar the U.S. gives to the Israeli government funds these war crimes. #ArmsEmbargoNow “

“ McCollum (D-MN) 10/30/24: X-thread – “ Israel’s new laws banning @UNRWA only punish civilians, especially the most vulnerable in Gaza. By deepening the misery and suffering for children and the elderly, Israel’s government is making an already dire humanitarian situation even a more desperate.“

DeLauro (D-CT) 10/29/24: DeLauro Statement on Israel Banning UNRWA

Pressley (D-MA) 10/29/24: X-post – “ The Israeli government is starving Palestinians in Gaza, blocking aid, and now banning an essential humanitarian agency like UNRWA. Unconscionable. This is a blatant violation of international law and we must do everything we can to stop it. “

“ Tlaib (D-MI) 10/29/24: X-post – “ Intentionally blocking aid, targeting humanitarian workers, and now banning UNRWA. All of Gaza is on the brink of famine. The Israeli government is using starvation as a weapon of war. How much more evidence does the Biden-Harris administration need to stop these war crimes? “

Jewish News Syndicate 10/27/24: Sen. Cotton urges Biden to impose ‘terrorism sanctions’ on UNRWA [letter covered in last week’s Round-Up]

Jayapal (D-WA) 10/29/24: X-thread – “ It has been 53 days since Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was killed in the West Bank, and we have seen no movement toward an independent investigation by the U.S. government. The U.S. is the largest backer of military assistance to Israel. If the Israeli government is unwilling or unable to follow our own domestic laws as well as international humanitarian laws, we must demand accountability. To ensure the trust of our own U.S. citizens, we must initiate our own investigation into Eygi’s killing, use our leverage to demand changes to the IDF’s rules of engagement, and apply our domestic laws to this situation for full accountability. Recently, 102 members of Congress wrote a letter calling for an independent investigation into Eygi’s killing. My colleagues and I will not rest until we have answers. Today I met with Aysenur Ezgi Eygi’s family and we spent some time talking about the person she was, the light she brought into a room, and her dedication to justice. I will continue to call for an independent investigation into her killing to get accountability.”

Smith (D-WA) 10/29/24: X-post – “ Today I met with Aysenur Ezgi Eygi’s family. She was a Seattle resident, graduate of the University of Washington, and a constituent of Washington’s Ninth Congressional District. In September, I led a letter calling for an independent investigation of her shooting. I believe the U.S. needs to conduct a full, independent investigation. We must get to the truth of what happened when she was killed. We must demand accountability and transparency from Israel. I’m grateful that Aysenur’s family took the time to speak with me today. My heart is with them throughout this extraordinarily difficult time.”

