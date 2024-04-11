Legislative Round-Up- November 1, 2024

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace. Views and positions expressed here are those of the writer, and do not necessarily represent APN's views and policy positions.
1. Bills,
Resolutions
2. Letters
3. Hearings
4. Israel/Palestine in
2024 Elex/Politics
5. Selected Media & Press
releases/Statements
New :
- 11/1/24: WEBINAR co-convened by FMEP & MEI, Israel’s UNRWA Ban: What it means for Gaza, the UN and the World, ft. Roland Friedrich, Director of UNRWA Affairs in the West Bank; Mona Jebril, Research Fellow at the University of Cambridge;Alexander Smith, JD/MPH/MA, former USAID official (resigned May 2024); moderated by: Khaled Elgindy (MEI) and Lara Friedman (FMEP)
1. Bills & Resolutions
(TARGETING NON-PROFIT SECTOR) HR 10067: Introduced 10/29/24 by Gaetz (R-FL) and 3 Republican cosponsors, “To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to exclude from tax-exempt status entities which provide goods or services to individuals who are not citizens or nationals of the United States,” aka the “Helping Americans by Restricting Resources to Immigrant Services Act of 2024″ aka the “HARRIS Act of 2024”. Referred to the House Committee on Ways and Means. Also see Gaetz press release – Congressman Gaetz Introduces Legislation to End Tax-Exempt Status for Non-Profits Abetting the U.S. Border Invasion. NOTE: While this bill is about grandstanding on immigration issues, in practice, if passed, it would end the non-profit status of the entire ecosystem of organizations engaged in international work, including every humanitarian aid group (including faith organizations) and including every organization that raises funds for…Israel.
(LEGISLATING THE IHRA DEFINITION OF ANTISEMITISM) On 10/29/24, Axios published: Schumer pledges to pass antisemitism bill in Senate’s lame-duck session. According to this report, Schumer (D-NY) intends to attach the Antisemitism Awareness Act to the NDAA (must-pass legislation). Notably:
- the Axios article misrepresents the controversy over the legislation, stating merely that the bill “has been a divisive issue in the Democratic Party, laying bare internal strife.”
- In fact, passage of the bill by the House earlier this year (HR 6090, passed 5/1/24, covered in the 5/3/24 edition of the Round-Up) unleashed controversy and opposition from across the political spectrum, including prominent Republicans (from across the Republican spectrum) and Libertarians.
- This controversy, which went on for weeks, was widely covered in the mainstream media, including Jewish Insider (House-passed antisemitism bill faces initial objections in Senate — Republican opposition to the IHRA codification on and off Capitol Hill has appeared to gain steam in the wake of the bill’s passage in the House) and the New York Times (Bill to Combat Antisemitism on Campuses Prompts Backlash From the Right).
- It also made headlines in various conservative and right-wing outlets, including Christian outlets, and in X-posts from conservative voices like Batya Ungar-Sargon, Bret Stephens, Bill Ackman, Matt Walsh, Elon Musk (seriously), Tim Pool, Charlie Kirk, Matt Gaetz, & Majorie Taylor Green. Here’s a thread I posted on X highlighting the most prominent conservative/right-wing voices; a compendium tracking all opposition to the IHRA definition sparked by House passage of HR 6090, with links, is here (and there are a whole lot of them).
- All of which makes it really…odd…that Axios decided to frame this as merely an intra-Democratic
controversy. Notably, this framing lines up nicely with the campaign that has been waged since August 2024
pressuring Schumer to pass the Antisemitism Awareness Act in the Senate — a campaign that hinges on the
narrative that the AAA is popular, consensus legislation that has stalled because Democratic leaders are giving
in to the far-left of their party (a campaign I’ve documented in real time in the Round-Up and also
in this X-thread).
2. Letters
(NO WARS WITHOUT CONGRESSIONAL AUTHORIZATION!) 11/1/24: Tlaib, Bush Lead War Powers Letter to President Biden [letter text]. Also see: Progressives Demand Biden Explain US Military Involvement in Israel’s ‘Expanding Wars,’ Warn Congress Can Remove Troops (Zeteo 11/1/24)
(REINSTATE HOUTHIS’ FTO STATUS) 11/1/24: Jewish Insider – Bipartisan Senate group urges administration to reinstate Houthis’ Foreign Terrorist Organization designation [letter text]
(WE ARE WORRIED ABOUT LEBANON) 10/31/24: Kaine, Shaheen, and Van Hollen Express Concern About Violence in Lebanon and Push for De-Escalation [letter text]
(INVESTIGATE PRO-PALESTINE PROTESTERS AS AGENTS OF HOSTILE FOREIGN ACTORS) 10/31/24: Westerman Continues Investigation into Union Station Protests and Hostile Foreign Influences [letter text]
(DEAR FRANCE: DON’T STOP ARMING ISRAEL, NO MATTER WHAT IT DOES) 10/29/24: Gottheimer, Wilson Lead Bipartisan Letter to Macron Expressing Deep Concern Over Call to Halt Arms Deliveries to Israel – Urge Macron to reconsider position and enhance democracy and security. Highlight importance to safety of American and French citizens. [letter text]. Also see: Lawmakers urge France’s Macron to ‘reconsider’ potential arms embargo on Israel (Jewish Insider 10/29/24)
(WITCH HUNT TARGETING IRANIAN-AMERICAN AT THE PENTAGON) 10/29/24: Mast Demands Answers on Pentagon’s Promotion of Iranian Influence Agent [Ariane Tabatabai] [letter text]
(STATES MUST CONDUCT WITCH HUNTS AGAINST NGOS THAT SUPPORT PALESTINIANS) 10/29/24: Chairman Smith (R-MO) Calls for States to Investigate Nonprofits Engaged in Antisemitic and Illegal Activity, including Supporting Terrorism [letter text]
(DON’T EVEN DARE THINK ABOUT CONSEQUENCES FOR ISRAEL AT THE UN FOR GENOCIDE, ABROGATING UN MEMBER RESPONSIBILITIES, KILLING UN STAFF, ETC… OR ELSE) 10/25/24: Representatives Lawler, Moskowitz Lead Bipartisan Letter Signed by More Than 100 Colleagues to UN Secretary-General Slamming Efforts to Downgrade Israel’s Status [letter text]. Also see: Over 100 Congress members tell Guterres US will slash funding to UN if Israel’s status downgrades (Jerusalem Post 10/25/24); 12 Dems join GOP lawmakers to threaten UN funding over ‘ongoing hostility’ to Israel (Fox 10/25/24)
(THE ICC PROSECUTOR IS A BAD, BAD MAN FOR GOING AFTER ISRAEL & NOW WE CAN GET HIM BECAUSE OF TOTALLY UNRELATED ALLEGATIONS) 10/23/24: Graham: ICC Prosecutor Misconduct Allegations, Timeline Cast Moral Cloud Over Israeli Arrest Warrant Applications [letter text]. Also see: Sen. Graham demands ICC release records of prosecutor’s misconduct allegations (Jewish News Syndicate 10/27/24); US senator demands ICC release records of sexual misconduct allegations against prosecutor (Jewish Chronicle UK 10/27/24); ICC prosecutor facing scrutiny from Capitol Hill amid sexual misconduct allegations (Jewish Insider 10/29/24)
3. Hearings & Markups
None [Congress not in session]
4. Israel/Palestine in 2024 Politics/Elex
General
- Open Secrets: Pro-Israel PACs contributions to candidates, 2019-2020; Pro-Israel PACs contributions to candidates, 2021-2022; Open Secrets – Pro-Israel PACs contributions to candidates, 2023-2024
- Politico 10/30/24: Members of Congress have taken hundreds of AIPAC-funded trips to Israel in the past decade — The nonprofit arm of “America’s pro-Israel lobby” is spending big to shape US lawmakers’ views of Israel’s conservative government. [“While AIPAC is well known for sponsoring trips for lawmakers and aides to Israel in an effort to build support for the Jewish state, the full extent of that travel has not been clear until now. A new analysis of thousands of records shows that, thanks largely to AIPAC’s nonprofit arm, Israel is far and away the No. 1 destination for privately sponsored foreign travel by members of the House and their aides. More than a quarter of the roughly 4,100 privately sponsored foreign trips they have reported taking since 2012 were for travel to Israel, according to a study by the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland, which is publishing its findings in partnership with POLITICO. That’s more trips to Israel than to the entire Western Hemisphere and the continent of Africa combined.“]
Arizona
- Jewish Insider 10/31/24: Amish Shah receives pro-Israel plaudits in campaign against Rep. Dave Schweikert
California
- American Prospect 11/1/24: AIPAC’s Only General-Election Target Is an L.A. Progressive [“In California’s 34th District, anti-war advocate David Kim has come close to unseating Rep. Jimmy Gomez twice. Now AIPAC is attacking Kim, and a crypto PAC is joining in.“]
- Sludge 10/29/24: AIPAC’s Republican-Funded Super PAC Boosts L.A. Incumbent House Democrat – United Democracy Project has spent $1.5 million for Rep. Jimmy Gomez, its only general election spending, against challenger David Kim, also a Democrat.
Connecticut
- Jewish Insider 10/28/14: Jahana Hayes’ GOP challenger George Logan attacks her over ‘tepid’ backing of Israel
Indiana
- Jewish Insider 10/25/24: Rep. Andre Carson to bring UN’s Albanese to Capitol Hill for staff briefing
Michigan
- The Forward 10/30/24: Is Elissa Slotkin’s Senate bid in trouble?
- Jewish Insider 10/29/24: Rogers looks to assure Jewish voters that Arab, Muslim outreach won’t compromise support for Israel
- New York Times 10/25/24: Middle East War Hits Home in Michigan, Threatening Slotkin in Tight Senate Race
New Mexico
- Albuquerque Journal 10/27/24: Senate candidates clash on energy, discuss Israel at final debate
New York
- Zeteo 10/25/24: EXCLUSIVE: Meet the Pro-Trump, Pro-Netanyahu Donors Who Have Funded Pro-Israel Democrat Ritchie Torres
Pennsylvania
- Washington Free Beacon 10/31/24: ‘Squad’ Member Summer Lee Touted Support From ‘Pittsburgh Jewish Community’ Member Now Indicted for Vandalizing Pittsburgh Synagogue
- Jewish News Syndicate 11/1/24: Alleged synagogue vandals in Pennsylvania praised Rep. Lee’s anti-Israel advocacy
5. Selected Media & Press releases/Statements
Progressive Failure of Courage, in Action
- Jewish Insider 10/28/24: Carson cancels event with U.N. special rapporteur Francesca Albanese
Israel Passes Laws Banning UNRWA
- Garcia (D-IL) 10/30/24: X-post – “The Israeli government’s UNRWA ban is illegal under international law, and will deepen the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. I strongly support U.S. and international pressure calling for the ban to be repealed.“
- Welch (D-VT) 10/30/24: X-post – “The Israeli Knesset’s decision to ban the UN Palestinian refugee agency from operating in Israel will harm the millions of Palestinians already on the brink of starvation and those forced from their land by violent settlers. No other organization can replace UNRWA in the region.“
- Jayapal (D-WA) 10/30/24: X-thread – “Israel’s legislature just banned UNRWA from operating — an unacceptable move that goes against US interests and will restrict humanitarian aid delivery to millions. UNRWA is irreplaceable. Their efforts must not be blocked. The Biden-Harris admin urged Israel not to pass this law and said that a ban could have implications under US law. But the Knesset passed the law anyway. As the largest funder of offensive military aid to Israel, we must use our leverage to hold them accountable. UNRWA’s work to address the humanitarian crisis in the region is essential to saving lives and achieving long-term security. That’s why I introduced a bill to restore US funding to UNRWA w/ @RepAndreCarson & @janschakowsky, & I’ll keep fighting to ensure their work can continue.“
- Bush (D-MO) 10/30/24: X-post – “The Israeli government has bombed Gaza for over a year, massacring and starving Palestinians. Now, they have banned UNRWA, the United Nations agency that aids Palestinian refugees. Every dollar the U.S. gives to the Israeli government funds these war crimes. #ArmsEmbargoNow“
- McCollum (D-MN) 10/30/24: X-thread – “Israel’s new laws banning @UNRWA only punish civilians, especially the most vulnerable in Gaza. By deepening the misery and suffering for children and the elderly, Israel’s government is making an already dire humanitarian situation even a more desperate.“
- DeLauro (D-CT) 10/29/24: DeLauro Statement on Israel Banning UNRWA
- Pressley (D-MA) 10/29/24: X-post – “The Israeli government is starving Palestinians in Gaza, blocking aid, and now banning an essential humanitarian agency like UNRWA. Unconscionable. This is a blatant violation of international law and we must do everything we can to stop it.“
- Tlaib (D-MI) 10/29/24: X-post – “Intentionally blocking aid, targeting humanitarian workers, and now banning UNRWA. All of Gaza is on the brink of famine. The Israeli government is using starvation as a weapon of war. How much more evidence does the Biden-Harris administration need to stop these war crimes?“
We Hate UNRWA
- Jewish News Syndicate 10/27/24: Sen. Cotton urges Biden to impose ‘terrorism sanctions’ on UNRWA [letter covered in last week’s Round-Up]
Accountability for American Killed by Israel
- Jayapal (D-WA) 10/29/24: X-thread – “It has been 53 days since Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was killed in the West Bank, and we have seen no movement toward an independent investigation by the U.S. government. The U.S. is the largest backer of military assistance to Israel. If the Israeli government is unwilling or unable to follow our own domestic laws as well as international humanitarian laws, we must demand accountability. To ensure the trust of our own U.S. citizens, we must initiate our own investigation into Eygi’s killing, use our leverage to demand changes to the IDF’s rules of engagement, and apply our domestic laws to this situation for full accountability. Recently, 102 members of Congress wrote a letter calling for an independent investigation into Eygi’s killing. My colleagues and I will not rest until we have answers. Today I met with Aysenur Ezgi Eygi’s family and we spent some time talking about the person she was, the light she brought into a room, and her dedication to justice. I will continue to call for an independent investigation into her killing to get accountability.”
- Smith (D-WA) 10/29/24: X-post – “Today I met with Aysenur Ezgi Eygi’s family. She was a Seattle resident, graduate of the University of Washington, and a constituent of Washington’s Ninth Congressional District. In September, I led a letter calling for an independent investigation of her shooting. I believe the U.S. needs to conduct a full, independent investigation. We must get to the truth of what happened when she was killed. We must demand accountability and transparency from Israel. I’m grateful that Aysenur’s family took the time to speak with me today. My heart is with them throughout this extraordinarily difficult time.”
We Love Israel & Approve of/Defend Literally Anything It Does
- Fetterman (D-PA) 10/29/24: X-post – “I reject any accusation that Israel attempted to ‘starve’ anyone. Hamas hijacks and resells aid to impoverished and hungry Palestinians. Where is the outrage and blame for what they are doing?“
- Fetterman (D-PA) 10/29/24: X-post – “The next funeral waiting to happen” [posted alongside an Israeli flag, as a comment on a post by Israeli Defense Minister Gallant showing a photo of the new Hizballah leader with a comment, “Temporary appointment. Not for long.“
- Jewish Inside 10/28/24: Fetterman expresses stalwart support for Israel in NYT interview
- Jewish News Syndicate 10/27/24: ‘Daddy was a member of Hezbollah. He brought that danger, evil into their home,’ Fetterman says
- New York Times 10/26/24: The Interview – John Fetterman Fears Trump Is Stronger Than Ever
- Fox News 10/25/24: GOP lawmakers, leaders react to Israel’s retaliatory strikes against Iran: ‘America stands with Israel’
Iran
- Wall Street Journal/Stefanik (R-NY) 10/27/24: What Is the FBI Hiding About Iran? [“The bureau has ignored my questions about its probe into Tehran’s malign effort at election interference.“]
- Washington Times 10/27/24: Sen. Marco Rubio says leak of classified U.S. documents about Israeli military plans is treason
Targeting Academia
- House Committee on Education & the Workforce 10/31/24: Antisemitism on College Campuses Exposed, Education and the Workforce
Committee Releases Report [text of report]
- Johnson (R-LA) 10/31/24: Speaker Johnson: Education & Workforce Committee Exposes Universities Failure to Protect Jewish Students [“Today’s report will be an important tool for Congress to use as we reassess federal funding for higher education.”]
- Stefanik (R-NY) 10/31/24: Statement on House Education and Workforce Committee Report Revealing Absolute Failure of Universities to Hold Antisemitic Students and Faculty Accountable [“This report clearly shows the moral bankruptcy of university leaders to take decisive action and even confirms personal attacks against me for pursuing their accountability. Our once “elite” higher education institutions conceded to hostile, antisemitic agitators and failed to condemn and properly discipline students and faculty that were guilty of antisemitic conduct violations. These universities are in for a reckoning for decades to come that will shatter their ivory towers.”]
- Jewish Insider 10/31/24: House Education Committee: University leaders ‘turned their backs’ on Jewish students
- Washington Free Beacon 10/31/24: ‘Best Strategy Is To Keep Heads Down’: Schumer Advised Columbia’s Leaders To Ignore Anti-Semitism Backlash, Saying Their ‘Problems Are Really Only Among Republicans’ [“House Ed Committee report reveals Schumer correspondence with Shafik, ‘stunning lack of accountability by university leaders’“]
- Washington Post 10/31/24: Antisemitism probe calls for review of federal aid for some colleges [“A congressional committee’s investigation concludes Harvard, Columbia and other universities failed to adequately respond to protests over the Israel-Gaza war”]
- Washington Times 10/31/24: Going easy on protests jeopardizes universities; Title VI protects Jewish students
- Columbia Spectator 10/31/24: House committee publishes internal administrative communications, disciplinary information in new antisemitism report [“The University produced roughly 50,000 pages of material following the committee’s August subpoena, according to a committee spokesperson.”]
- The Hill 10/31/24: House Education GOP says schools failed to protect Jewish students after nearly yearlong antisemitism investigation
- Stefanik (R-NY) 10/30/24: X-post – “I am demanding @UBuffalo leadership investigate the antisemitic statements made by a Communist student group calling for the expulsion of Zionist students and staff. Blatant antisemitism cannot be tolerated. We must stand up for our Jewish and Israeli communities and ensure their safety on campuses.“
Members’ Travel to Mideast
- DeLauro (D-CT) 11/1/24: Ranking Member Rosa DeLauro, Appropriations Committee Members Take Bipartisan National Security Trip to Middle East
- Cole (R-OK) 10/30/24: Chairman Cole Leads Bipartisan National Security Trip to Middle East
Other stuff
- Sherman (D-CA) 10/30/24: X-post doubling down on the US ambassador to the UN’s latest attack on UN special envoy Francesca Albanese, “Last year I led my colleagues in sending @antonioguterres a letter urging Albanese’s firing after her latest antisemitic tirade. The UN’s continued employment of Albanese, who promotes age-old antisemitism and “Jewish lobby” conspiracies, shows the UN’s embrace of #antisemitism.”
- Bowman (D-NY) 10/28/24: X-thread – “Some reflections on this clip that
@nhannahjones shared: I was so overcome with emotion after
initially watching this video a few weeks ago that I did not know what to say. Overcome not only
because of the way in which Mr. Coates is attacked in this video, but I felt triggered because I have
been attacked in very similar ways throughout my four years in Congress…”
- Tlaib (D-MI) 10/27/24: X-post in response to UN-OCHA statement about Israel’s military assault on northern Gaza & the horrific toll on Palestinian civilians – “.@SecBlinken I wanted you to see what your lies to Congress led to. Ignore it or hide it like you have been, but history won’t forget what you did. You could have stopped the starvation by telling us the truth. You decided to lie about it.”