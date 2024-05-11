Statement on the Firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

November 5, 2024- Earlier today, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for the second time, fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Netanyahu has replaced Gallant with Israel Katz, the current Foreign Minister, and said that Gideon Sa'ar would replace Mr. Katz as Foreign Minister.



APN President and CEO Hadar Susskind said: “On a day when the corruption of his administration is the talk of Israel, Netanyahu has fired his Defense Minister. Gallant, who deserves his large share of the blame for his role in the war, is at least qualified to serve as Defense Minister. He will be replaced by Israel Katz, a longtime Likud party minion who was a feckless Foreign Minister and has no qualifications to serve as Defense Minister.



The one thing that Netanyahu has right is that the government needs to change. But it needs to change from the top down. Firing Gallant will not make the people of Israel forget about Netanyahu's corruption and his failures.”