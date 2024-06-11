Statement on 2024 Election Results

November 6, 2024- Americans for Peace Now remains deeply committed to our values, our country’s democracy, and the struggle for peace and justice for Israelis and Palestinians alike, and we will fight for them. Whatever challenges may arise, we will push the incoming Congress and the Trump administration to respect our democracy, and we will never surrender in our struggle to make our world a better place.

APN President and CEO Hadar Susskind said: “President-elect Trump has called for the Netanyahu government to end the war in Gaza. We call on him to now use all the leverage at his disposal to bring this about through diplomatic measures. We urge his administration to prioritize the return of the hostages, the surging of aid to Gaza, and an end to the conflict. We go into working with this next administration with our eyes open and with a commitment to peace, justice, and a way forward.”