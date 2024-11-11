Legislative Round-Up- November 8, 2024

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace. Views and positions expressed here are those of the writer, and do not necessarily represent APN's views and policy positions.

New:

On 11/7/24 the Arab American Institute hosted a webinar examining the results of the 2024 US Presidential election, featuring AAI President Dr. Jim Zogby & AAI Executive Director Maya Berry in conversation with Lara Friedman (FMEP), Gerald Seib (Former Wall Street Journal Exec. Washington Editor), & John Zogby (Founder, John Zogby Strategies). The panel provided analysis on the election outcome and its impact on domestic and foreign policy, the state of American democracy, and next steps on continued support for Palestinian human rights.

1. Bills & Resolutions

(BAD ERDOGAN FOR NOT SUPPORTING ISRAEL AS IT EXTERMINATES PALESTINIANS & LEBANESE, ETC) H. Res. 1562: Introduced 11/1/24 by Titus (D-NV), Schneider (D-IL) and Bilirakis (R-FL), “Condemning President Erdogan and his regime for issuing destabilizing statements following the attacks on the State of Israel on October 7, 2023, endangering the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s mission, threatening the territorial integrity of neighboring countries, supporting terrorism, and fostering antisemitic behavior around the globe.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs

(TARGETING IRAN & OTHERS MALIGN ACTS INSIDE THE US) S. XXXX: On 11/4/24 Sen. Ernst (R-IA) issued a press release, Ernst, Hassan Crack Down on Iran Funding Crime in U.S. (Hassan, D-NH, press release), aka, the Deterring External Threats and Ensuring Robust Responses to Egregious and Nefarious Criminal Endeavors (DETERRENCE) Act. A one-pager describing the bill states: “Foreign adversaries are increasingly paying criminals to commit violent crimes against their critics, including those who reside in the United States. In a notable recent example, the Department of Justice indicted a General in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, as well as members of an Eastern European criminal organization, for their role in an effort to kill a U.S. citizen who was critical of the Iranian regime. Senators’ Hassan and Ernst’s bipartisan legislation would help strengthen criminal penalties for those who commit or attempt to commit violent crimes in the United States on behalf of foreign adversaries. These increased penalties would help reduce the willingness of criminals to commit violence against critics of foreign adversaries who are living in the United States.”

On Next Week’s Suspension Calendar

(TARGETING NGOs THAT SUPPORT PALESTINIAN RIGHTS) HR 9495 (text): Introduced 9/9/24 by Tenney (R-NY) and 3 bipartisan cosponsors – Kustoff (R-TN), Schneider (D-IL) & Titus (D-NV) – “To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to postpone tax deadlines and reimburse paid late fees for United States nationals who are unlawfully or wrongfully detained or held hostage abroad, to terminate the tax-exempt status of terrorist supporting organizations, and for other purposes.” Passed by the House Ways & Means Committee 9/11/24. Below is from coverage of this bill in the 9/13/24 edition of the Round-Up. Also see my 11/6/24 X-thread on the bill.



2. Letters

(BAN ENTRY TO UK MP FOR “HAMAS TIES”) 11/4/24: Jewish Insider – Rep. Mast urges visa ban for British MP over alleged Hamas ties [“Mast accused Nassem Shah of ties to known terrorist groups and said she should not be allowed to attend an upcoming conference in Washington, D.C.”] [letter text]

(BIDEN: MORE SUPPORT FOR ISRAEL, NOW!) 11/4/24: McCaul Urges President Biden to Take Urgent Action to Support Israel Amid Increasing Threats from Iran [letter text].

(MASSIVE SANCTIONS ON PALESTINIANS IF THEY TARGET ISRAEL AT UN) 11/4/23: Sen. Cruz, Colleagues Send Letter [to US Ambassador to the UN] Opposing Palestinian Effort to Suspend Israel from U.N. General Assembly [letter text, dated 10/29/24]. The letter threatens far-reaching consequences for the Palestinians if they move to get Israel suspended from the General Assembly [bold added by me — “Regarding the U.S.-Palestinian relationship, it is grounded in and structured by agreements going back to the Oslo Accords. Those agreements committed the Palestinians not to internationalize their conflict with Israel outside the contours of bilateral negotiations, which the United States has traditionally mediated. The proposal by President Abbas to suspend Israel from the UN General Assembly would straightforwardly violate and fundamentally abrogate those commitments, in turn requiring a comprehensive reevaluation of the U.S.-Palestinian relationship. We would pursue such a reevaluation, which will minimally include downgrading cooperation with the PA, ending assistance to the West Bank and Gaza, terminating all Palestinian-related offices across the U.S. government including the Palestinian-facing consulate and the Office of Palestinian Affairs, and broadly curtailing diplomatic, economic, and security engagements between American and Palestinian officials.” And “the PLO and PA are both already subject to American antiterrorism sanctions, though those sanctions are vitiated by licenses and waivers, and are primarily limited to Americans’ ability to assist those groups. Should the PLO move to suspend Israel from the UN General Assembly, we will seek to ensure that those licenses and waivers are ended, and to expand American antiterrorism sanctions to include third parties. More specifically, in 1987 Congress determined ‘that the PLO and its affiliates are a terrorist organization and a threat to the interests of the United States, its allies, and to international law’ (P.L. 100-204, 101 Stat. 1406), and Americans are in general prohibited from conducting transactions on their behalf or issuing diplomatic visas to PLO officials. The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury has determined ‘pursuant to OFAC’s terrorism sanctions programs, U.S. persons are prohibited from engaging in transactions with the Palestinian Authority unless authorized’ as a result of elections held in 2006, in which Hamas was empowered to form the majority party within the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC) and hold high-level offices within PA. OFAC has issued a series of general licenses authorizing a wide range of such transactions, and special licenses are routinely granted for provisioning visas to PLO officials. Beyond the termination of those licenses, we would seek to impose binding restrictions on the movement of Palestinian officials operating under diplomatic visas related to UN activities, to freeze transactions related to funds controlled by the PA and PLO when they come within U.S. jurisdiction including those related to the Palestine Investment Fund, to designate the PA as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist [note: Congress does not have the authority to make either of these designations], and to implement and enforce primary and secondary antiterrorism sanctions against individual PLO and PA officials.”



(REDESIGNATE HOUTHIS AS FTO) 11/1/24: Rosen, Rubio Lead Bipartisan Letter Urging Administration to Redesignate The Houthis As A Foreign Terrorist Organization [letter text]

(THE ICC PROSECUTOR IS A BAD, BAD MAN FOR GOING AFTER ISRAEL & NOW WE CAN GET HIM BECAUSE OF TOTALLY UNRELATED ALLEGATIONS) 11/1/24: U.S. Senators [Graham (R-SC), Cardin (D-MD), Thune (R-SD), Blumenthal (D-CT), Ernst (R-IA) and Fetterman (D-PA)] Call for Review of ICC Prosecutor’s Decision to Apply for Arrest Warrants for Israeli Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Timing of Misconduct Allegations [letter text]. Also see: Pro-Israel senators call for probe of ICC prosecutor (Jewish Insider 11/4/24)

(TARGETING TWITCH STREAMER, INCL FOR PRO-PALESTINE) 10/29/24: Congressman Ritchie Torres Writes to Executives at Twitch and Amazon: Hasan Piker is Dangerous [letter text]. Also see: Twitch faces criticism over Israel-Gaza war content on platform (NBC News 11/24/24)

3. Hearings & Markups



None [Congress not in session]

4. Israel/Palestine in 2024 Politics/Elex

5. Selected Media & Press releases/Statements

Media

Members