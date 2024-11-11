Statement: Americans for Peace Now Calls on Biden Administration to Halt Offensive Weapons Transfers to Israel

November 11, 2024- As we near the end of the 30 day period for Israel to significantly increase humanitarian aid allowed into Gaza on Wednesday, it is clear that Israel continues to fall short of its obligations under Section 620I of the US Foreign Assistance Act.



The humanitarian crisis in Gaza remains dire. Last week, the UN’s Famine Review Committee stated that it could be "assumed that starvation, malnutrition, and excess mortality due to malnutrition and disease, are rapidly increasing" in northern Gaza, warning that "famine thresholds may have already been crossed or else will be in the near future.”

Israel’s failure to meet its obligations under US and international humanitarian law demands a response. As mandated by US law, we call on President Biden and Secretary Blinken to halt the transfer of offensive weapons to Israel.

Our President and CEO Hadar Susskind said: "Time is running out for the Biden administration and, more importantly, the people of Gaza. The United States must act in accordance with US law and halt the transfer of offensive weapons to Israel.”