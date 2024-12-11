Action Alert- Demand the Biden Administration Follow US Law

Right now, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is worsening by the day. The Biden administration’s 30-day period for Israel to increase humanitarian aid access is nearly over, yet Israel has not met its obligations. Reports from the UN warn that famine, starvation, and preventable deaths are becoming an everyday reality for countless people in northern Gaza.

We cannot stand by and let this crisis continue without response.

We call on you to join us in taking action by sending this letter to Secretary Blinken. This letter demands that the United States, as required by law, halt offensive weapons transfers to Israel until humanitarian aid access improves. Together, we can urge our leaders to take a stand for human rights and for the lives of civilians in Gaza.

Take Action Now- Contact Secretary Blinken

