Statement: Mike Huckabee’s Appointment as US Ambassador to Israel

November 12, 2024- Americans for Peace Now President and CEO Hadar Susskind said: The priority of the United States vis-a-vis Israel right now should be to secure a ceasefire and ensure the release of hostages. Security experts in Israel and the United States agree that can only come about through diplomatic measures.

Mike Huckabee’s previous remarks that there is “no valid reason to have a cease-fire with Hamas” should be disqualifying. His nomination is yet another alarming indication of the next Trump administration’s plans for Israel and Palestine, which we will oppose every step of the way.