Legislative Round-Up- November 15, 2024

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace. Views and positions expressed here are those of the writer, and do not necessarily represent APN's views and policy positions.
1. Bills,
Resolutions
2. Letters
3. Hearings
4. Selected Members
on the Record
5. Selected Media & Press
releases/Statements
New:
- 11/13/24: Trump’s unfinished business for ‘Greater Israel’ – +972 Magazine interviews FMEP’s Lara Friedman
- 11/13/24: Webinar hosted by Arab Center DC, Post-Election Assessment: US Election Results and the Future of US Foreign Policy and the Gaza War, ft. Lara Friedman(FMEP), Yousef Munayyer (Arab Center DC), Sarah Leah Whitson (DAWN), and Josh Paul (New Policy), moderated by Khalil Jahshan (Arab Center DC)
- 11/12/24: Diplomacy is Not a Dirty Word – Iran and the Middle East – panel convened by NIAC as part of the NIAC 2024 Post-Election Symposium, ft. Negar Mortazavi, (CIP), Lara Friedman (FMEP), Nader Hashemi (Georgetown University). Dr. Jon Hoffman (Cato Institute) and Steven Simon (Quincy Institute)
1. Bills & Resolutions
(ENABLING TRUMP ADMIN TO STRIP ANY NGO OF NON-PROFIT STATUS, USING SUPPORT FOR PALESTINIANS AS THE HOOK FOR PASSAGE) HR 9495 (text): Introduced 9/9/24 by Tenney (R-NY) and 3 bipartisan cosponsors – Kustoff (R-TN), Schneider (D-IL) & Titus (D-NV) –”To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to postpone tax deadlines and reimburse paid late fees for United States nationals who are unlawfully or wrongfully detained or held hostage abroad, to terminate the tax-exempt status of terrorist supporting organizations, and for other purposes.” NOTE: This bill takes the text of the extremely controversial HR 6408 / S. 1436 (“To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to terminate the tax-exempt status of terrorist supporting organizations“) and melds it at a totally mom-and-apple-pie legislation HR 7791 / S. 4057 (“To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to postpone tax deadlines and reimburse paid late fees for United States nationals who are unlawfully or wrongfully detained or held hostage abroad, and for other purposes.“)
-
11/12/24 – Brought to the House floor under suspension of the rules
(requiring a 2/3 vote to pass) & DEFEATED by a vote of 256-145 (with 52 Democrats voting “yes” and 1 Republican voting
“no”). Floor debate on the bill is here. Also see
social media & members’ websites for statements for/against the bill. For extra fun see: Gottheimer (D-NJ) 11/13/24: X-post – “America cannot allow support for any terrorist
organization, especially one that threatens our nation or our key ally, Israel. In case there is any
confusion, last night’s bipartisan vote was about one thing: ensuring that no terrorist organization —
including antisemitic, anti-American Iranian-backed groups like Hamas, PIJ, and Hezbollah — can threaten
our democracy, national security, and American lives. Ensuring the safety of all Americans, especially
the US hostage families, is not a partisan issue. It’s one we must all work together to urgently
address.”
- 11/13/24 – House Rules Committee announced that the bill will be marked up in the Rules Committee on 11/18/24, paving the way for it to be brought to the floor under normal order (where it needs only a simple majority to pass)
Coverage of the bill over past week:
- Will leading Jewish groups support a crackdown on pro-Palestinian nonprofits? AIPAC and the Anti-Defamation League support legislation that would allow federal officials to strip tax-exempt status from nonprofits they believe are supporting terrorist groups without going through normal legal channels [The Forward 11/14/24]
- House Ways and Means chair supports bill to shut down terror-supporting nonprofits (Jewish News Syndicate 11/13/24)
- Full List of Democrats Who Voted for Bill That Gives Trump Admin More Power (Newsweek 11/12/24)
- Lawmakers Reject Bill That Would Let Trump Destroy Nonprofits (The Intercept 11/12/24)
- (Common Dreams 11/12/24)
- ACLU Cheers House Vote Blocking H.R. 9495 (ACLU 11/12/24)
- US House to vote on anti-NGO bill that could target pro-Palestinian groups (Al Jazeera 11/12/24)
- House set to vote on bill targeting nonprofits accused of supporting terrorism (The Forward 11/12/24)
- ACLU Urges House to Kill Bill that Could Give Trump Admin Power to Crush Dissent and Go After Political Enemies (ACLU 11/12/24)
- House Fast Tracks Bill That Would Give Trump Power to Target Nonprofits [“The legislation would let the Treasury Department revoke tax-exempt status for any ‘terrorist supporting organization'”] (Rolling Stone 11/10/24)
- Congress Is About to Gift Trump Sweeping Powers to Crush His Political Enemies [“The House is set to vote Tuesday on a bill that would let the administration destroy nonprofits it claims support terrorism.”] (The Intercept 11/10/24)
Deeper dive: Below is an excerpt from coverage of this bill in the 9/13/24 edition of the Round-Up, when it was originally introduced as HR 6408 and passed by the House under suspension of the Rules by a vote of 383–11. Also see my 11/6/24 X-thread on the bill. As a reminder, passage of the bill back in September sparked a (belated) public debate over the implications of the bill for all non-profit organizations, including expressions of deep concern/opposition from across the political spectrum. The bill subsequently stalled in the Senate.
- Further reminders: As discussed in detail in both the 4/19/24 edition and the 11/17/23 edition of the Round-Up, US charitable organizations — like ALL other US entities — are already barred by law from providing material support for terror and already face intense scrutiny. Given this reality, and based on (a) the discussion in the House Ways and Means Committee on 11/30/23, and (b) the substitute text adopted by that committee, it is evident that HR 6408 (and now S. 1436) is aimed at legislating broad Executive authority to suspend normal due process (carried out by the Justice Department, according to clear rules), so as to permit the Secretary of the Treasure to strip US groups of their non-profit status in a peremptory manner, with virtually no limitations, accountability, or meaningful recourse. As such, this new legislation, if enacted into law, would represent a powerful weapon to impose mass harm on the U.S. non-profit sector.
- Notably, this legislation — and its potential implications for all US tax-exempt organizations — has
drawn significant public scrutiny. See:
-
- Reports Committee for Freedom of the Press 5/30/24): Congress’s crackdown on ‘terrorist supporting organizations’ threatens nonprofit news
-
The Intercept 5/10/24: Criticizing Israel? Nonprofit Media Could Lose Tax-Exempt
Status Without Due Process — A new anti-terrorism bill would allow the government to
take away vital tax exemptions from nonprofit news outlets.
-
- A disturbing national security bill could silence nonprofits and college protests (The Hill, 5/8/24, by Mike Zamore, the ACLU’s national director of policy and government affairs; and Kia Hamadanchy, senior policy counsel at the ACLU) – excerpt: “This week, the Senate may pass a bill granting the executive branch extraordinary power to investigate and strip nonprofits of tax-exempt status based on a unilateral accusation of wrongdoing. The potential for abuse under H.R. 6408 is staggering. If it were to become law, the executive branch would be handed a tool perfectly designed to stifle free speech, target political opponents and punish disfavored groups.” Also see ACLU Action Alert – Tell the Senate: Protect The Right to Dissent
- ACLU (undated): Tell the Senate: Protect The Right to Dissent [“…In a clear reaction to pro-Palestine protests, the Senate might pass legislation that would hand the government a dangerous tool to stifle free speech and punish disfavored groups. We must take action. This bill (S. 4136) gives the executive branch the authority to effectively dismantle any nonprofit organization it deems to have provided “material support” to terrorist groups and the potential for abuse under this law is staggering…”]
- On 5/4/24, Sen. Murphy (D-CT) re-posted an X-post from the New Republic reading, “Civil liberties organizations warn that a recent bill could have sweeping consequences for groups working on climate and environmental causes should the next president choose to use it as a means of attacking his political enemies,” and linked to an article in the New Republic, This Bipartisan Bill Could Give Trump Huge Power Against His Enemies. Murphy added the comment: “Doesn’t feel like the House did a great job vetting this bill. The Senate needs to do better.“
- CATO 5/1/24: Nonprofit Tax Code Weaponization Alert
- The New Republic 4/30/24: This Bipartisan Bill Could Give Trump Huge Power Against His Enemies [“The House has overwhelmingly passed a bill empowering the executive branch to strip organizations of their non-profit status with little due process. The Senate is now considering its own version“]
- The Nation 4/29/24: The Bipartisan War on Pro-Palestinian Activism [“A House bill asks the Treasury to revoke the nonprofit status of suspected ‘terrorist supporting organizations.’” Advocates are already singling out Muslim and Palestinian groups.”]
- NakedCapitalism.com 4/26/24: <href=”https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2024/04/free-speech-on-the-ropes-legislation-to-revoke-not-for-profit-status-of-organizations-that-support-palestine-protests-passes-in-house.html”>Free Speech on the Ropes: Legislation to Revoke Not-for-Profit Status of Organizations that Support Palestine Protests Passes in House
- The Lever 4/24/24: SIROTA’S SIGNALS: Trump Could Get New Powers — With Dems’ Help [“If bipartisan legislation passes and Trump wins, he’ll have new power to punish nonprofits he deems to be ‘terrorist supporting.’”]
- Reason 4/24/24: This Bill Would Give the Treasury Nearly Unlimited Power To Destroy Nonprofits [“It supposedly bans financing terrorism, but that’s already illegal. It’s really a power grab for the secretary of the treasury.“]
- Lara Friedman’s viral X-thread 4/24/24 on this same topic & the 12/1/23 edition of the Round-Up
- Analysis from Charity & Security Network – Charity & Security Network Opposes Legislation that Targets Charities;
- Press release – Kustoff Bill to Revoke Tax-Exempt Status to Nonprofits Supporting Terrorists Passes House.
-
- For folks who doubt that the (initial) target of this bill is Palestine rights activism see the 11/15/23 hearing of the House Ways & Means Committee at which this bill was first discussed.
- And to be clear: while this legislation is being introduced/promoted as a means to target 501(c)(3)’s engaged in Palestine rights activism, if enacted into law it could be used against 501(c)(3)’s working on any issue or for an objective disfavored by the Administration in power.
- And for folks who doubt that this bill would actually be used as a political weapon to target a broader universe of US tax-exempt organizations see this campaign, launched this week, making the case for using this law to target George Soros/Open Society Foundations.
(ANTISEMITISM AWARENESS ACT — UPDATE) The Forward 11/15/24: Senate moves to pass contentious antisemitism bill targeting anti-Israel activity on campuses [yet another piece mis-reporting the story to suggest that the only opposition to the bill comes from the Left); Jewish Insider 11/15/24: Schumer moves to add Antisemitism Awareness Act to 2025 defense bill — Sen. Chuck Schumer put forth the bill as an amendment in negotiations with congressional leaders; if successful, the legislation is on the fast-track to passage. Also see:
- ACLU 11/14/24: ACLU Urges Senate to Oppose Bill That Will Threaten Political Speech on College Campuses [Antisemitism Awareness Act]; ACLU letter to Senators 11/14/24 – ACLU Urges Senate to Oppose S. 4127, the Antisemitism Awareness Act
- FIRE 11/15/24: FIRE statement on congressional leaders smuggling unconstitutional Antisemitism Awareness Act into a must-pass defense bill
- Jameel Jaffer, Knight First Amendment Institute 11/15/24 X-thread – “The proposed bill that would restrict criticism of Israel–called the Antisemitism Awareness Act, of course–is an affront to the First Amendment, and no legislator who cares about free speech should be associated with it. A federal court in Texas has already held that these kinds of restrictions on criticism of Israel are unconstitutional, btw...”
- The Civil Rights Law Shutting Down Pro-Palestine Speech (Jewish Currents 11/15/24)
- Lawler (R-NY) 11/14/24: X-post – “Campus antisemitism is out of control and must be reined in. We aren’t doing enough to ensure the safety of Jewish Americans. That’s why getting the Antisemitism Awareness Act signed into law – which passed the House overwhelmingly in May – is critical.” & X-post – “New York continues to be at the epicenter of the rising antisemitism we’ve seen on campuses all across America. We must ensure students, faculty, and families are safe. It’s time for Senator Chuck Schumer to take up and pass the Antisemitism Awareness Act!“; press release – Congressman Mike Lawler Issues Statement On Senator Chuck Schumer Finally Moving the Antisemitism Awareness Act
- Reminder: When this bill passed the House on 5/1/24, it sparked an outpouring of (belated) opposition/concern from across the Republican/conservative/right-wing political spectrum. This includes: NYT’s Bret Stephens, The Free Press’s Christopher F. Rufo and Jenin Younes, Patriot Post’s Nate Jackson, CATO, Reason Magazine’s Eugene Volokh, The Blaze’s David Horowitz, The Federalist, Matt Walsh, Elon Musk, Newsweek’s Batya Ungar-Sargon, Bill Ackman, Fox News, Tablet Magazine editorial board, Alliance Defending Freedom, Daily Signal, The Bulwark, The Washington Post’s Jason Willick, FIRE — not to mention the far-right religious voices denouncing the bill (see a full compendium of all of these and more, here).
(STAND WITH ISRAEL AGAINST EVIL UNITED NATIONS) S. 5303 [pdf of bill]: Introduced 11/13/24 by Risch (R-ID) and 33 all-Republican co-sponsors, “A bill to amend the United Nations Participation Act of 1945 to provide for a prohibition on contributions to the United Nations related to discrimination against Israel.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations. Notably, on 11/14/24, Risch (R-ID) issued a press release, Sen. Rick Scott Joins Sen. Jim Risch, 32 Colleagues in Introducing Stand with Israel Act to Combat Israel’s Persecution at UN, sparking media coverage and X-posts/press releases from backers – Scott (R-FL), Kennedy (R-LA), Britt (R-ID), Crapo (R-ID). If this BIG NEWS sounds familiar, that’s because on 10/23/24, Sen. Risch (R-ID) issued a press release — Risch to Lead 27 Colleagues in Introducing Stand with Israel Act to Combat Israel’s Persecution at UN [pdf of bill] – covered in the 10/25/25 edition of the Round-Up (yes, he announced the bill twice). Like the companion House version – HR 9374 (introduced 8/16/24 by Lawler (R-NY) and now having 39 cosponsors, including 4 Democrats – Gottheimer, D-NY, Moskowitz, D-FL, Landsman, D-OH, and Davis, D-NC, and covered in the 8/23/24 edition of the Round-Up), this bill would cut off US funding to the UN itself, or any UN agency, etc., “that expels, downgrades or suspends membership, or otherwise restricts the participation of Israel such that it may not participate fully and equivalently with other Member States of the United Nations or the respective fund, program, specialized agency, or other related entity.” Risch notes in his original press release (which includes equally enraged, juicy quotes from his GOP cosponsors): “Any attempt to alter Israel’s status at the UN is clearly anti-Semitic… That said, if the UN member states allow the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organization to downgrade Israel’s status at the UN, the U.S. must stop supporting the UN system, as it would clearly be beyond repair. I am disgusted that this outrageous idea has even been discussed, and will do all we can to ensure any changes to Israel’s status will come with consequences.”
- Media: from Risch’s first time around – Senate Republicans threaten UN funding if global body sidelines Israel (Jewish News Syndicate 10/23/24); from Lawler’s bill – Bipartisan lawmakers put UN on notice over ‘rampant anti-Israel bias’ – “GOP Rep Mike Lawler, Dem Rep Jared Moskowitz are leading the bill” (Fox News 8/19/24)
- Backers: From Lawler’s press release on the House version of the bill, the bill is “endorsed by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), FDD Action, Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC), Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), Christians United for Israel (CUFI), and Heritage Action.
- Lawler X-post 11/13/24: “34 U.S. Senators just introduced a companion bill to my Stand With Israel Act holding UN agencies accountable for anti-Israel bias. I look forward to getting this critical legislation passed and signed into law as swiftly as possible.”
(BARRING HAMAS/TERRORISTS FROM IMMIGRATION TO THE US) S. 5304 (bill text): Introduced 11/13/24 by Blackburn (R-TN) and Rosen (D-NV), the “No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act,” aka “A bill to amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to deny immigration benefits to aliens who carried out, participated in, planned, financed, supported, or otherwise facilitated the recent attacks against Israel.” NOTE: Aliens who are affiliated with US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations or who have engaged in or supported acts of terror are ALREADY BARRED from obtaining both immigrant and non-immigrant visas to the United States. Referred to the Committee on the Judiciary. The key phrase in this legislation seems to be “otherwise facilitated,” which based on the press release seems to be widening the ban to include all those deeded to be “Hamas sympathizers.” Also see press release – Blackburn, Rosen Introduce “No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act”; Senators introduce bill, which passed House 422-2, blocking Oct. 7 terrorists from entering US (Jewish News Syndicate 11/15/24)
(REGIONAL CAPABILITY TO DEAL WITH IRAN SPACE THREAT) HR 10108: Introduced 11/8/24 by Panetta (D-CA) and 3 cosponsors, “To require the Secretary of Defense to develop, in cooperation with allies and partners in the Middle East, an integrated space and satellite security capability, and for other purposes.” Referred to the Committees on Foreign Affairs and Armed Services. Also see press release – Rep. Panetta Leads Bipartisan, Bicameral Bill to Increase Satellite Security and Counter Space Threats Posed by Iran. The press release notes, “This legislation has been included in the House and Senate versions of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2025 and is co-introduced with Representatives Zach Nunn (IA-03), Brad Schneider (IL-10), and David Trone (MD-06). Senators Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and Joni Ernst (R-IA) are leading the Senate’s version.”
2. Letters
(PROMISING JEWISH STUDENTS THAT THE SENATE WILL NOT STAND BY AND ALLOW CRITICISM OF ISRAEL/ZIONISM ON CAMPUS!) 11/15/24: U.S. Senator Katie Britt Pens Letter Supporting Jewish College Students, Condemning Rise in Antisemitism Across American Campuses [letter text]. Also see: ‘I And My Colleagues Won’t Stand for This’: Republican Sen. Katie Britt Warns Universities Anti-Semitism Crackdown is Coming with New Majority (Washington Free Beacon 11/15/24)
(TARGETING DEPT OF ED FUNDING FOR “EXTREMIST, ANTI-ISRAEL PROFESSORS) 11/15/24: Blackburn, Lummis Slam Biden’s Education Department for Funneling Taxpayer Dollars to Terrorist-Sympathizing Professors [letter text]. Also see: Senate Republicans question Department of Education Middle East studies grants (Jewish Insider 11/15/24)
(CRACK DOWN ON ISRAELI MKS PROMOTING SETTLER VIOLENCE) 11/14/24: Casten, DeLauro, Van Hollen, Durbin Lead More than 80 Lawmakers in Bicameral Push
Urging Biden Administration to Sanction Members of the Netanyahu Government, Others for Actions to Incite
Violence, Expand Settlements in the West Bank [letter text, dated 10/29/24]. Also see:
- Media: 88 Democrats urge Biden to sanction Smotrich, Ben Gvir for ‘promoting settler violence’ (Times of Israel 11/15/24); Close to 90 congressional Democrats urge Biden to sanction Israeli ministers Smotrich and Ben-Gvir (The Forward 11/14/24); Nearly 90 lawmakers call on Biden to sanction Israeli ultranationalist ministers (Axios 11/14/24); Democrats in Congress urge Biden to sanction Israelis over West Bank violence (Reuters 11/14/24)
- Members: Casten (D-IL) X-thread – “NEWS: @rosadelauro and I led over 80 Congressional Democrats in
urging President Biden to sanction extremist members of the Israeli government responsible for the rise
in settler violence, settlement expansion, and destabilizing activity in the West Bank. Israel is the
United States’ most important democratic ally in the Middle East, and we remain completely committed to
ensuring its long-term security, including by supporting a negotiated two-state solution. However,
settler violence in the West Bank, incentivized by external organizations, and even by extremist
officials in the Netanyahu government, threatens the long-term strategic security of Israel and the
region.” Takano (D-CA) X-post – “I’m proud to stand with my colleagues to call
on @POTUS to sanction extremist officials in the Netanyahu
government like Ben Gvir and Smotrich who incentivize settler violence in the West Bank. They threaten
the security of Israel and the Middle East.“; DeLauro (D-CT), Van Hollen (D-MD)
(GET TOUGH ON QATAR) 11/8/24: Senators Wicker, Risch, and Colleagues Press Biden-Harris Administration to Reverse Policy Toward State of Qatar [letter text]
3. Hearings & Markups
None.
4. Selected Members on the Record
NOTE: Lots of members made comments about Trump’s cabinet picks – check out social media & members’ websites for what specific members said.
Biden Decision Re: Israel Blocking Humanitarian Aid to Gaza
- Tlaib (D-MI) 11/14/24: X-post – “US law is clear: No nation blocking US humanitarian aid can receive US weapons. Palestinian children are forced to eat pet food and bug infested flour, but @SecBlinken says there’s no need to change our policy. The Biden administration is refusing to comply with US law.”
- Lee (D-PA) 11/12/24: X-post – “Israel is blocking aid into Gaza and starving Palestinians while continuing to receive US-made weapons paid for by our tax dollars. The White House is failing to do what US law requires, and what the majority of Americans want: Stop sending weapons to Israel.”
- Welch (D-VT) 11/12/24: Welch Reacts to Biden Administration’s Failure to Withhold Offensive Military Aid to Israel
- Pocan (D-WI) 11/12/24: X-post – “Israel failed to meet requirements to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza. People are needlessly starving. It’s past time we withhold deadly arms sales to Israel and urge peace now.“
- Welch (D-VT) 11/11/24: Welch Urges Biden Administration to Withhold Offensive Military Aid to Israel
Members Meet with Hostages’ Families
- Diaz-Balart (R-FL) 11/14/24: Congressional Latino-Jewish Caucus Meet with Former Hostage and Families of Current Hostages Held by Hamas
- Schumer (D-NY) 11/13/24: X-post – “Tonight, I met with the families of Americans still—still—horrifically being held hostage by Hamas more than one year after October 7th. We must and we will keep working to bring the hostages home and reunite them with their families.“
- Moran (R-TX) 11/13/24: X-post – “Earlier today, I met with family members of the hostages held in captivity by Hamas terrorists. During our conversation, I reaffirmed my commitment to Israel and the immediate release of their loved ones. It’s past time for the Biden Administration to step up and do what needs to be done to #BringThemHomeNow.“
Other stuff
- Titus (D-NV) 11/13/24: X-post – “In President Erdogan’s most recent demonstration of unwillingness to cooperate with regional powers and democracies, he has cut ties with Israel. I condemn this move and urge my colleagues to pass my resolution denouncing Erdogan’s destabilizing acts and antisemitic rhetoric.“
- Cotton (R-AR) 11/11/24: Cotton: ICC Threats Against Allies Should Face Retaliation
- Wagner (R-MO) 11/10/24: Qatar Announces They Will Kick Out Hamas Following Wagner Diplomatic Efforts
- Green (R-TN) 11/8/24: Chairman Green Issues Statement on DOJ Charges for Iran-Backed Assassination Plot Against President-Elect Donald Trump, Iranian-American Dissident
5. Selected Media
- The Guardian 11/14/24: Elizabeth Warren denounces Biden administration over Gaza humanitarian situation [“Massachusetts senator now joins Bernie Sanders in endorsing joint resolution of disapproval against Joe Biden“]
- Jewish Insider 11/14/24: Lawmakers condemn Turkey after Erdoğan says he will cut ties with Israel
- Jewish Insider 11/14/24: Senate Democrats open to considering Huckabee as confirmation begins
- Algemeiner 11/14/24: Trump’s Pick for US Attorney General, Matt Gaetz, Draws Ire Over Lawmaker’s Record on Antisemitism
- Jewish News Syndicate 11/13/24: Vermont senator calls for withholding US military aid to Israel
- Zeteo 11/12/24: ‘Dramatically Worsened’: Israel Defies Biden and Blinken’s 30-Day Deadline to Increase Aid to Gaza — Sen. Chris Van Hollen tells Zeteo he’s concerned the deadline was a “political attempt” ahead of the election to show Biden cared about the situation.
- Jewish Insider 11/12/24: With majority, Senate Republicans pledge aggressive action against antisemitism
- Texas Insider 11/12/24: ICYMI: Sen. Cruz, Colleagues Oppose Palestinian Effort to Suspend Israel from U.N. General Assembly
- Jewish News Syndicate 11/11/24: Senator likely to join Trump admin blasts ICC for Israel probe
- Jewish News Syndicate 11/11/24: Trump nominates Stefanik for UN envoy role (also see: CNN, Middle East Eye, BBC, Jewish Insider)
- Demand Progress 11/11/24: 57 Groups to Senate: No More Weapons for Israel’s War
- eJewish Philanthropy (part of JI) 11/11/24: Politicians, celebrities highlight need to combat antisemitism, support Israel to sparse crowd at ‘Stand Together’ event in D.C. [“Speakers and performers ranged from politicians from both the Republican and Democratic parties to Israeli and American entertainers including Rep. Virgina Foxx (R-NC), Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog, Israeli Maj. Gen. Dan Goldfuss, Israeli singer Idan Raichel and Five for Fighting’s John Ondrasik, whose most recent single, ‘OK,’ was written about the Oct. 7 attacks.“
- Jewish Insider 11/11/24: Lawmakers applaud move to expel Hamas from Qatar, but some say it’s too late [“Rep. Ritchie Torres: ‘After the election, the United States magically discovers that it has enough leverage to pressure Qatar to stop harboring Hamas. Utterly inexplicable’”]
- Jewish Inside 11/9/24: Jewish lawmakers press Dutch ambassador for answers on Amsterdam attack [“Ambassador Birgitta Tazelaar is set to brief lawmakers again in December, when they expect her to account for the government’s failures in more detail“]
- Semafor 11/8/24: ‘Was it even a winnable cycle?’ John Fetterman reckons with red Pennsylvania [“What was the impact of the Gaza protests, and Harris sticking to Biden’s position?” You know, I refuse to pander on that. So, Dearborn delivered for Trump? Okay, congratulations. You’re going to love the next Muslim ban. That just demonstrates what I’ve always said, pandering to that is never going to work. To all of those dopes that voted Green against [Pennsylvania Senator] Bob Casey, that was the necessary votes that would have absolutely closed the gap in his race. Well, congratulations. You just are helping elect a Republican that’s definitely not going to be protecting your kinds of values. If you’re on the side of these protesters that say these kinds of ridiculous things like ‘from the river to the sea,’ go ahead, but the vast majority of voters are never going to want to stand with that…“]