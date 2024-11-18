Statement- New Sanctions on Extremist Settlers

November 18, 2024- Americans for Peace Now welcomes the Biden Administration’s announcement of new sanctions on extremist West Bank settlement organizations and settlers.



The sanctions on the largest West Bank Settlement organization, Amana and its subsidiary, Binyanei Bar Amana Ltd, are long overdue. Amana has played a significant role in facilitating the establishment of illegal outposts and driving Palestinians from their land.

The Department of State has also imposed sanctions on Eyal Hari Yehuda Company LTD, Itamar Yehuda Levi, Shabtai Koshlevsky, and Zohar Sabah. Eyal Hari Yehuda Company LTD, owned by Itamar Yehuda Levi, has supplied vehicles that have been used for illegal settlement construction including on entities already sanctioned by the United States, such as the Meitarim Farm. Shabtai Koshlevsky, vice president and co-founder of the US-sanctioned non-profit Hashomer Yosh, oversees projects and coordinates related activities. Meanwhile, Zohar Sabah has engaged in violence and intimidation targeting Palestinians, including within their homes, and at an elementary school near Jericho in September.

“These additional sanctions are an important step toward ensuring extremist West Bank activity is not allowed to go unchecked. Sanctioning these actors reflects the United States’ respect for the rule of law. We urge the Trump administration to uphold these important designations.” said APN President and CEO Hadar Susskind.