Vote "Hatikvah: Progressive Israel Slate" for the World Jewish Congress

APN is part of the exciting new partnership with the HATIKVAH: Progressive Israel Slate, running in the upcoming World Zionist Congress elections. For the first time 11 groups have come together with an amazing list of Rabbis, activists and other leaders, to form the HATIKVAH slate. APN is thrilled to have Letty Cottin Pogrebin and Aviva Meyer from its board of directors on this incredible list of Jewish leaders.

===========================

Go to https://www.hatikvahslate.net/ and sign up! The WZC elections run from January 21 to March 11. Sign up now and, when the elections starts, you will receive an email from HATIKVAH with a link to vote.

===========================

Making your voice heard in the Israeli political sphere is often challenging from here in the US. But since 1897, every single Jew worldwide has had the opportunity to affect Israeli political and economic policy by voting in the World Zionist Congress elections. And these elections have real, meaningful impact on the ground.

The results of the WZC elections directly affect the distribution of $1,000,000,000 in annual funding. This money, which flows through the National Institutions (The World Zionist Organization, The Jewish Agency for Israel, World JNF, and the United Israel Appeal) has a huge impact on the lives of Israelis of all religions and backgrounds as well as Palestinians in the occupied territories.

And beyond questions of occupation, these institutions and the funding they disperse impact questions of religious pluralism, education, gender, LGBTQ equality, refugees, asylum seekers and foreign workers, the environment, and more.

By coming together and raising the voice of the American Jewish community in this democratic process, we can and will help make Israel reflect our shared progressive values.

Voting for HATIKVAH: Progressive Israel Slate, supports:

A two-state solution and ending the occupation

Social justice and protection of democratic rights for all Israeli citizens

Religious and cultural pluralism

Gender equity

Full legal and social equality for the LGBTQ community

Dignity for refugees, asylum seekers and foreign workers

Environmental sustainability and regional cooperation

You can see the full platform here: https://www.hatikvahslate.net/platform

Go to https://www.hatikvahslate.net/ and sign up! The WZC elections run from January 21 to March 11. Sign up now and, when the elections starts, you will receive an email from HATIKVAH with a link to vote.

Together, we are HATIKVAH and together we can make change.

Thank you!