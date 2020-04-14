LIVESTREAM - Joint Israeli-Palestinian Memorial Ceremony - Monday, April 27

Joint Israeli-Palestinian Memorial Ceremony

Live-streamed from Israel:

Monday, April 27, 1:30 pm (Eastern) / 10:30 am (Pacific)

Email RSVP@peacenow.org to receive the link to participate.

Americans for Peace Now is a co-sponsor of this event hosted by Combatants for Peace and The Parents Circle-Families Forum.

The ceremony, to be attended online by tens of thousands of people around the world, is an opportunity for supporters of Israeli-Palestinian peace to stand together in solidarity.

Israel’s Memorial Day, Yom Hazikaron, is a solemn day in which Israelis remember those who they have lost in decades of war and conflict. The joint ceremony, which takes place alongside the official Israeli ceremonies, provides an opportunity for Israelis and Palestinians to acknowledge the loss and the pain of those living on the other side and to together walk a path of respect, equality, freedom - and ultimately peace.