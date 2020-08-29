Mandy Patinkin Invites you to APN's Yitzhak Rabin 25-Year Memorial Live-streamed Event - October 20

Dear Everyone, and I mean everyone-

Unbelievably, this is the 25th anniversary of the loss of one of our greatest leaders, Yitzhak Rabin. On the evening of October 20, I will have the honor of hosting Americans for Peace Now’s Memorial Event, which will be live-streamed and free for you to attend.

(Click the picture to watch my video message)

Together, we will honor and celebrate the life and legacy of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin with those who knew him, worked with him for peace, and were and remain inspired by him.

We will also highlight the relevance and importance of his leadership for us today – especially today – when mass protests for democracy and justice are happening in both Israel and the United States, powered by a generation who were not even alive during the Rabin years.

The event will feature friends in Israel, leaders from the political world, peace and social justice activists, and others. You will also see, hear, and sing along to special musical performances, and participate in the memorial candle-lighting.

An evening like this affirms my pride in serving on the board of Americans for Peace Now.

(The photo shows me speaking at a Peace Now conference in Israel, some time ago, with a good deal more hair on my head!)

Please register to attend and save the evening of October 20 in your calendar. We need meaning, inspiration and hopefully a little bit of fun, now more than ever, and I look forward to finding that together, even virtually... More details will be coming your way soon.

See you there...

Mandy Patinkin