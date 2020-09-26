Believe in Israel. Believe in Peace.
APN's Yitzhak Rabin 25-Year Memorial Event - Live-Streamed on October 20 - Register to Attend!
by
APN
09/26/20
Share
Yitzhak Rabin 25-Year Memorial Event
Live-Streamed
Tuesday, October 20, 2020, 8:00 pm Eastern
7:00 pm Central / 6:00 pm Mountain / 5:00 pm Pacific
Featured speakers and musicians to be announced soon...
Questions?
Email
RabinMemorial@peacenow.org
See the video invite from event host
Mandy Patinkin
and register to attend!
Please support this event with a
tax-deductible donation.
