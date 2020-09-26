APN's Yitzhak Rabin 25-Year Memorial Event - Live-Streamed on October 20 - Register to Attend!

by APN 09/26/20
Share

Yitzhak Rabin 25-Year Memorial Event

Live-Streamed
Tuesday, October 20, 2020, 8:00 pm Eastern

7:00 pm Central / 6:00 pm Mountain / 5:00 pm Pacific

Featured speakers and musicians to be announced soon...

Register to Attend!

Questions? Email RabinMemorial@peacenow.org

See the video invite from event host Mandy Patinkin and register to attend!

Please support this event with a tax-deductible donation.

Recent Entries